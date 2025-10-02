ExchangeDEX+
Acquista cryptoMercatiSpotFutures500XEarnEventi
Altro
Blue Chip Blitz
With Pi Network expanding its user base into the tens of millions, Arbitrum breaking daily transaction records, and BlockDAG turning heads through Formula one® sponsorship, the race among Layer-1s and Layer-2s is entering a new phase.  Pi Network’s delay in mainnet rollout, Arbitrum’s scaling dominance, and BlockDAG’s aggressive public positioning offer a rich comparative view [...] The post BlockDAG’s $420M Presale & BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team Deal Crushes Pi Network & Arbitrum’s L2 Growth appeared first on Blockonomi.With Pi Network expanding its user base into the tens of millions, Arbitrum breaking daily transaction records, and BlockDAG turning heads through Formula one® sponsorship, the race among Layer-1s and Layer-2s is entering a new phase.  Pi Network’s delay in mainnet rollout, Arbitrum’s scaling dominance, and BlockDAG’s aggressive public positioning offer a rich comparative view [...] The post BlockDAG’s $420M Presale & BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team Deal Crushes Pi Network & Arbitrum’s L2 Growth appeared first on Blockonomi.

BlockDAG’s $420M Presale & BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team Deal Crushes Pi Network & Arbitrum’s L2 Growth

Di: Blockonomi
2025/10/02 00:00
AlpineF1TeamFanToken
ALPINE$0.7271+1.42%
1
1$0.02582+23.48%
Pi Network
PI$0.22786+1.44%
Solayer
LAYER$0.2534+6.91%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.03261+6.98%

With Pi Network expanding its user base into the tens of millions, Arbitrum breaking daily transaction records, and BlockDAG turning heads through Formula one® sponsorship, the race among Layer-1s and Layer-2s is entering a new phase. 

Pi Network’s delay in mainnet rollout, Arbitrum’s scaling dominance, and BlockDAG’s aggressive public positioning offer a rich comparative view into the future of adoption and value growth. While Pi and Arbitrum show technical and community momentum, BlockDAG may be redefining visibility through partnerships that reach far beyond the blockchain sector.

Pi Network: Scale Without Mainnet Still Raises Questions

Pi Network continues to command attention in app-based mining circles. As of September 2025, its user base has surpassed tens of millions of smartphone miners, making it one of the largest pseudo-crypto communities without a live, open-access mainnet. This has prompted a mix of optimism and skepticism when it comes to the Pi Network price prediction. 

On one hand, its grassroots approach is unique in onboarding millions who may not have otherwise engaged with cryptocurrency. On the other hand, critics point out that real utility, liquidity, and valuation depend on a full mainnet launch, a milestone Pi Network has yet to deliver.

BlockDAG’s

The lack of exchange listings and ongoing KYC rollout delays further complicate any clear Pi Network price prediction. Until Pi moves from a closed-loop system into tradable reality, much of its perceived value remains theoretical. Despite this, the platform’s scale is undeniable, and if transitioned correctly, could instantly become one of the most used crypto apps globally.

Arbitrum: Dominating Ethereum’s Scaling Layer

While Pi remains locked in speculation, Arbitrum is delivering measurable progress. Following its September 2025 technical upgrades, Arbitrum (ARB) has set new records in Layer-2 activity. Daily transactions have reached unprecedented highs, reaffirming Arbitrum’s dominance in Ethereum scaling solutions. With reduced fees, faster confirmations, and growing developer activity, Arbitrum offers a clear case of execution over hype.

The Arbitrum (ARB) price prediction has steadily trended upward as institutions and decentralised apps continue to migrate to Layer-2 platforms to escape high Ethereum gas fees. While Arbitrum faces competition from Optimism, Base, and zkSync, it remains the front-runner in terms of adoption, ecosystem funding, and protocol reliability. 

BlockDAG’s

Despite its growth, Arbitrum’s challenge lies in broader visibility. It operates primarily in developer and DeFi circles and hasn’t yet found a public-facing narrative strong enough to resonate with casual users or mainstream investors. The protocol’s utility is undeniable, but traction beyond technical audiences is still limited.

BlockDAG: From Blockchain Forum to Formula 1® Grandstand

Where Pi scales in users and Arbitrum scales Ethereum, BlockDAG scales visibility. The project’s partnership with the BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team isn’t just symbolic; it brings blockchain branding into the global spotlight of motorsports. From car liveries to fan experience zones and media tie-ins, BlockDAG is embedding itself into cultural spaces that few crypto projects have accessed.

This public exposure is not without substance. BlockDAG is building a full-fledged Layer-1 infrastructure that supports high throughput, energy efficiency, and horizontal scalability. Yet, unlike many tech-first projects, it is also prioritising mainstream awareness from the outset. That combination, technical credibility and cultural relevance, positions it as a compelling case in the Layer-1 race.

As of now, BlockDAG has raised over $420 million in its presale, selling more than 26.5 billion coins. The current batch 30 is priced $0.0015. With a recorded ROI since batch 1, investors tracking top trending crypto projects are increasingly taking notice. 

BlockDAG’s

BlockDAG’s traction is not tied to just roadmap releases but is physically visible at race tracks, fan simulators, and promotional events. This kind of positioning helps attract both users and strategic partnerships, giving it a differentiating edge over projects that only exist in technical communities or speculative exchanges.

Why BlockDAG’s Visibility May Matter More Than Headlines

In comparing all three, what stands out most is how each project approaches traction. Pi Network builds it through sheer user onboarding, though it is still delayed in delivering token liquidity. Arbitrum does so through technical leadership in Layer-2 scaling, though largely invisible to non-DeFi audiences. BlockDAG is achieving traction by bridging Web3 with real-world, high-exposure platforms, shifting from protocol awareness to brand awareness. 

The ability to gain recognition outside of the crypto-native world is increasingly important in a crowded field of protocols. BlockDAG’s mainstream strategy, especially through BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team, positions it as more than a speculative Layer-1; it becomes a recognisable brand that can scale not only usage but also public trust. 

BlockDAG’s

Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network

Website: https://blockdag.network

Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial

Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu

The post BlockDAG’s $420M Presale & BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team Deal Crushes Pi Network & Arbitrum’s L2 Growth appeared first on Blockonomi.

Disclaimer: gli articoli ripubblicati su questo sito provengono da piattaforme pubbliche e sono forniti esclusivamente a scopo informativo. Non riflettono necessariamente le opinioni di MEXC. Tutti i diritti rimangono agli autori originali. Se ritieni che un contenuto violi i diritti di terze parti, contatta service@support.mexc.com per la rimozione. MEXC non fornisce alcuna garanzia in merito all'accuratezza, completezza o tempestività del contenuto e non è responsabile per eventuali azioni intraprese sulla base delle informazioni fornite. Il contenuto non costituisce consulenza finanziaria, legale o professionale di altro tipo, né deve essere considerato una raccomandazione o un'approvazione da parte di MEXC.

Potrebbe anche piacerti

Fantasy Football Week 4: Flex Rankings (RB,WR,TE)

Fantasy Football Week 4: Flex Rankings (RB,WR,TE)

The post Fantasy Football Week 4: Flex Rankings (RB,WR,TE) appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. GLENDALE, ARIZONA – OCTOBER 08: Ja’Marr Chase #1 of the Cincinnati Bengals reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on October 08, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images) Getty Images Time is starting to fly as Week 4 of the fantasy football season has arrived. Especially for teams that are 0-3 or 1-2, Week 4 is a must-win game for these managers. If you want to increase your odds of beating your friends in fantasy football, it’s crucial that you make the right start or sit decision. The goal of these flex rankings is to help give a baseline of where your team stands and also to help with your start or sit decisions. These rankings are catered especially for PPR leagues, but there shouldn’t be any drastic changes for Half-PPR leagues. Notable Injury Updates As of Monday, there’s not an exact answer for whether Mike Evans will be playing in Week 4 or not. In the best-case scenario for Evans, there’s a good chance that he’ll be slightly banged up, giving Emeka Egbuka a small bump. Due to this injury and Evans’s lack of recent success, he failed to make the top 50. For Kenneth Walker, we’ll be assuming that Zach Charbonnet will be playing, per a recent report from Draft Sharks. If Charbonnet does end up playing in Week 4, neither will make the top 50. Lastly, it seems like Tyrone Tracy Jr will be out for Week 4 at the very least. That benefits Cam Skattebo a ton. Tier 1 1. Bijan Robinson (ATL) 2. Christian McCaffrey (SF) 3. Puka Nacua (LAR) 4. Jonathan Taylor (IND) 5. Amon-Ra St. Brown (DET) 6. Saquon Barkley (PHI) 7. Malik Nabers (NYG) Tier 2 8. James Cook (BUF) 9. Jahmyr Gibbs…
Harvest Finance
FARM$23.81+3.52%
1
1$0.02608+24.78%
Fly Trade
FLY$0.02046+5.35%
Condividi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 18:46
Hints, Spangram And Answers For Tuesday, September 23rd — ‘On The Syllabus’

Hints, Spangram And Answers For Tuesday, September 23rd — ‘On The Syllabus’

The post Hints, Spangram And Answers For Tuesday, September 23rd — ‘On The Syllabus’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Today’s NYT Strands hints and answers Credit: New York Times And so we have come at last to the first day of fall. A new season, like a new chapter, filled with opportunities. Have you gotten your pumpkins yet? Some people on my street have already begun hanging ghosts from trees. Here comes Halloween, here comes Halloween! Are you dressing up as anything this year? I think I’m going to go as a brother of the Night’s Watch from Game Of Thrones, copying my son’s costume and joining him in taking sacred vows in the Godswood. But first, let’s solve this Strands! Looking for Monday’s Strands? Check out our guide right here. How To Play Strands Strands is the newest game in the New York Times’ stable of puzzle games. It’s a fun twist on classic word search games. Every day we’re given a new theme and then tasked with uncovering all the words on the grid that fit that theme, including a spangram that spans two sides of the board. One of these words is the spangram which crosses from one side of the grid to another and reveals even more about the day’s theme. Spoilers ahead. Today’s Strands Hints Read on for today’s theme and some hints to help you uncover today’s words. Today’s Theme: On the syllabus Hint: You’ll find these things when you go back to school. Clue: Not the fun stuff, mind you. The tedious stuff. Here are the first two letters of each word: Remember, spoilers ahead! What Are Today’s Strands Answers? Today’s spangram is: COLLEGECOURSE Here’s the full list of words: EXAM READING LECTURE QUIZ PAPER HOMEWORK Here’s the completed Strands grid: Today’s Strands Screenshot: Erik Kain Today’s Strands Breakdown This wasn’t a very pleasant Strands. I found EXAM right away and knew…
MemeCore
M$2.38589+0.42%
Threshold
T$0.01296+1.64%
FUNToken
FUN$0.002292+3.85%
Condividi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 08:34
Is the Zcash (ZEC) Price Rally Coming to an End? This One Level Will Decide It

Is the Zcash (ZEC) Price Rally Coming to an End? This One Level Will Decide It

Zcash has been one of the climbers this cycle, pushing from the $200 zone all the way toward $600 without much noise from the broader market. But now, after an extended run and clear signs of slowing momentum, traders are starting to ask the obvious question: is the ZEC price rally finally running out of
Zcash
ZEC$638.26+10.25%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00208+2.97%
Everclear
CLEAR$0.01194+2.66%
Condividi
Coinstats2025/11/10 02:00

Notizie di tendenza

Altro

Fantasy Football Week 4: Flex Rankings (RB,WR,TE)

Hints, Spangram And Answers For Tuesday, September 23rd — ‘On The Syllabus’

Is the Zcash (ZEC) Price Rally Coming to an End? This One Level Will Decide It

Next Wave of Stablecoin Boom May Seem Invisible, Says Transak CEO

Whitelist Closes, Presale Goes Live: Milk Mocha’s $HUGS Token Becomes Crypto’s Sweetest Global Success!

Prezzi delle criptovalute

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$104,504.27
$104,504.27$104,504.27

+0.71%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,565.92
$3,565.92$3,565.92

+1.42%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$165.20
$165.20$165.20

+1.64%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3411
$2.3411$2.3411

+1.08%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17911
$0.17911$0.17911

+0.57%