ExchangeDEX+
Acquista cryptoMercatiSpotFutures500XEarnEventi
Altro
Blue Chip Blitz
The post BlockDAG Leads As Pepeto, Bitcoin Hyper, Snorter, And Maxi Doge Gain Traction appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SPONSORED POST* Presales are again the hottest entry point in crypto, giving investors a chance to secure early positions before tokens hit exchanges. 2025 is packed with presale activity, but only a few projects stand out. BlockDAG grabbed headlines with a record raise, Pepeto is drawing meme attention with staking and a live demo exchange, and Bitcoin Hyper, Snorter, and Maxi Doge each bring distinct angles. Together, these names form the short list of presales worth watching now. BlockDAG: Record Presales Reshaping 2025 BlockDAG is altering the presale playbook. With nearly $410 million raised and more than 26.3 billion BDAG tokens sold, it has momentum most competitors only dream of. The current price is $0.0013, but that is unlikely to stay. With a confirmed exchange debut at $0.05, today’s buyers lock in a projected 3,746% ROI at listing. Some analysts even suggest a $1 long‑term target. The ecosystem shows real activity: 312,000 holders, 3 million mobile miners using the X1 app, and nearly 20,000 ASIC miners shipped worldwide. Add the Awakening Testnet launch, and BlockDAG’s infrastructure looks like more than just hype. Still, while BlockDAG impresses on scale, Pepeto excites with affordability and culture. At $0.000000155, Pepeto offers meme-driven upside, 225% staking rewards, and a narrative tied to the Pepe legacy appealing to a different investor profile. Bitcoin Hyper: Extending Bitcoin With High‑Speed Layers Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER) has raised over $15 million, with tokens priced at $0.012905. It positions itself as a high-speed Layer‑2 for Bitcoin, combining zk‑rollups with Solana‑style throughput. Backers currently earn 72–76% APY, and the roadmap includes DeFi integrations and smart contract support. Analysts argue Hyper could deliver 100× returns if execution and adoption align. However, competition from established Layer‑2 solutions is fierce, and adoption is not guaranteed. By contrast, Pepeto already offers a live demo exchange… The post BlockDAG Leads As Pepeto, Bitcoin Hyper, Snorter, And Maxi Doge Gain Traction appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SPONSORED POST* Presales are again the hottest entry point in crypto, giving investors a chance to secure early positions before tokens hit exchanges. 2025 is packed with presale activity, but only a few projects stand out. BlockDAG grabbed headlines with a record raise, Pepeto is drawing meme attention with staking and a live demo exchange, and Bitcoin Hyper, Snorter, and Maxi Doge each bring distinct angles. Together, these names form the short list of presales worth watching now. BlockDAG: Record Presales Reshaping 2025 BlockDAG is altering the presale playbook. With nearly $410 million raised and more than 26.3 billion BDAG tokens sold, it has momentum most competitors only dream of. The current price is $0.0013, but that is unlikely to stay. With a confirmed exchange debut at $0.05, today’s buyers lock in a projected 3,746% ROI at listing. Some analysts even suggest a $1 long‑term target. The ecosystem shows real activity: 312,000 holders, 3 million mobile miners using the X1 app, and nearly 20,000 ASIC miners shipped worldwide. Add the Awakening Testnet launch, and BlockDAG’s infrastructure looks like more than just hype. Still, while BlockDAG impresses on scale, Pepeto excites with affordability and culture. At $0.000000155, Pepeto offers meme-driven upside, 225% staking rewards, and a narrative tied to the Pepe legacy appealing to a different investor profile. Bitcoin Hyper: Extending Bitcoin With High‑Speed Layers Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER) has raised over $15 million, with tokens priced at $0.012905. It positions itself as a high-speed Layer‑2 for Bitcoin, combining zk‑rollups with Solana‑style throughput. Backers currently earn 72–76% APY, and the roadmap includes DeFi integrations and smart contract support. Analysts argue Hyper could deliver 100× returns if execution and adoption align. However, competition from established Layer‑2 solutions is fierce, and adoption is not guaranteed. By contrast, Pepeto already offers a live demo exchange…

BlockDAG Leads As Pepeto, Bitcoin Hyper, Snorter, And Maxi Doge Gain Traction

Di: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 21:42
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.17876+4.65%
DOGE
DOGE$0.17914+2.60%
Griffin AI
GAIN$0.005008-6.87%
COM
COM$0.006289+1.63%
Memecoin
MEME$0.001654+2.79%

SPONSORED POST*

Presales are again the hottest entry point in crypto, giving investors a chance to secure early positions before tokens hit exchanges. 2025 is packed with presale activity, but only a few projects stand out. BlockDAG grabbed headlines with a record raise, Pepeto is drawing meme attention with staking and a live demo exchange, and Bitcoin Hyper, Snorter, and Maxi Doge each bring distinct angles. Together, these names form the short list of presales worth watching now.

BlockDAG: Record Presales Reshaping 2025

BlockDAG is altering the presale playbook. With nearly $410 million raised and more than 26.3 billion BDAG tokens sold, it has momentum most competitors only dream of. The current price is $0.0013, but that is unlikely to stay. With a confirmed exchange debut at $0.05, today’s buyers lock in a projected 3,746% ROI at listing. Some analysts even suggest a $1 long‑term target.

The ecosystem shows real activity: 312,000 holders, 3 million mobile miners using the X1 app, and nearly 20,000 ASIC miners shipped worldwide. Add the Awakening Testnet launch, and BlockDAG’s infrastructure looks like more than just hype.

Still, while BlockDAG impresses on scale, Pepeto excites with affordability and culture. At $0.000000155, Pepeto offers meme-driven upside, 225% staking rewards, and a narrative tied to the Pepe legacy appealing to a different investor profile.

Bitcoin Hyper: Extending Bitcoin With High‑Speed Layers

Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER) has raised over $15 million, with tokens priced at $0.012905. It positions itself as a high-speed Layer‑2 for Bitcoin, combining zk‑rollups with Solana‑style throughput. Backers currently earn 72–76% APY, and the roadmap includes DeFi integrations and smart contract support.

Analysts argue Hyper could deliver 100× returns if execution and adoption align. However, competition from established Layer‑2 solutions is fierce, and adoption is not guaranteed. By contrast, Pepeto already offers a live demo exchange (PepetoSwap) that shows functionality now rather than promises later.

Snorter: Combining Meme Hype With Trading Technology

Snorter (SNORT) blends meme culture with practical tools, offering a Telegram sniping bot designed to give traders an edge. It raised $3.8 million at a presale price of $0.1039, with over 20 million tokens staked to reduce sell pressure. With a capped supply of 500 million tokens and a utility angle, Snorter appeals to risk-tolerant traders.

The main test is whether the bot and tools deliver as promised; meme projects that fail on execution often fade fast. Pepeto, meanwhile, has already demonstrated functionality via PepetoSwap and leans on a narrative that highlights Technology and Opportunity alongside meme culture.

Maxi Doge: Reviving Dogecoin’s Nostalgic Momentum

Maxi Doge taps Dogecoin’s nostalgic appeal, aiming to revive that spirit. It has raised more than $2 million at a presale price of $0.000257 and allocates 40% of funds to marketing to boost visibility. The plan is to capture attention through viral campaigns.

Heavy marketing can drive awareness but lacks lasting impact without utility. Pepeto, while meme‑driven, pairs mechanics staking at 225% APY, cross‑chain bridge plans, and a working exchange demo with a far lower presale price, giving it stronger asymmetric upside versus Maxi Doge.

Top Presales Of 2025: Could Pepeto Become The Next Shiba Inu Or Pepe

The presale field is heating up, but projects vary widely. BlockDAG sets records with adoption and fundraising, Bitcoin Hyper tests Bitcoin scalability, Snorter mixes memes with tools, and Maxi Doge chases nostalgia. Pepeto emerges as the wildcard: the same 420 trillion supply as Pepe, staking that grows holdings before listings, and a backstory tied to Pepe’s origins.

If Pepeto reaches Pepe’s trading levels, today’s presale buyers could see life‑changing multiples, amplified by staking. That combination of affordability, tech, and narrative makes Pepeto the token many now ask about: the next Shiba Inu, Pepe, or Dogecoin?

How to Buy Pepeto Now

Connect your MetaMask or Trust Wallet

Visit the official site: pepeto.io

Choose payment with USDT, ETH, BNB, or credit card

Buy at the current presale price of $0.000000155

Stake for 225% APY and hold as the project grows

Website: https://pepeto.io

Telegram: https://t.me/pepeto_channel

X: https://x.com/Pepetocoin

*This article was paid for. Cryptonomist did not write the article or test the platform.

Source: https://en.cryptonomist.ch/2025/10/03/top-5-crypto-presales-watch-2025-blockdag-leads-pepeto/

Disclaimer: gli articoli ripubblicati su questo sito provengono da piattaforme pubbliche e sono forniti esclusivamente a scopo informativo. Non riflettono necessariamente le opinioni di MEXC. Tutti i diritti rimangono agli autori originali. Se ritieni che un contenuto violi i diritti di terze parti, contatta service@support.mexc.com per la rimozione. MEXC non fornisce alcuna garanzia in merito all'accuratezza, completezza o tempestività del contenuto e non è responsabile per eventuali azioni intraprese sulla base delle informazioni fornite. Il contenuto non costituisce consulenza finanziaria, legale o professionale di altro tipo, né deve essere considerato una raccomandazione o un'approvazione da parte di MEXC.

Potrebbe anche piacerti

Fantasy Football Week 4: Flex Rankings (RB,WR,TE)

Fantasy Football Week 4: Flex Rankings (RB,WR,TE)

The post Fantasy Football Week 4: Flex Rankings (RB,WR,TE) appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. GLENDALE, ARIZONA – OCTOBER 08: Ja’Marr Chase #1 of the Cincinnati Bengals reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on October 08, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images) Getty Images Time is starting to fly as Week 4 of the fantasy football season has arrived. Especially for teams that are 0-3 or 1-2, Week 4 is a must-win game for these managers. If you want to increase your odds of beating your friends in fantasy football, it’s crucial that you make the right start or sit decision. The goal of these flex rankings is to help give a baseline of where your team stands and also to help with your start or sit decisions. These rankings are catered especially for PPR leagues, but there shouldn’t be any drastic changes for Half-PPR leagues. Notable Injury Updates As of Monday, there’s not an exact answer for whether Mike Evans will be playing in Week 4 or not. In the best-case scenario for Evans, there’s a good chance that he’ll be slightly banged up, giving Emeka Egbuka a small bump. Due to this injury and Evans’s lack of recent success, he failed to make the top 50. For Kenneth Walker, we’ll be assuming that Zach Charbonnet will be playing, per a recent report from Draft Sharks. If Charbonnet does end up playing in Week 4, neither will make the top 50. Lastly, it seems like Tyrone Tracy Jr will be out for Week 4 at the very least. That benefits Cam Skattebo a ton. Tier 1 1. Bijan Robinson (ATL) 2. Christian McCaffrey (SF) 3. Puka Nacua (LAR) 4. Jonathan Taylor (IND) 5. Amon-Ra St. Brown (DET) 6. Saquon Barkley (PHI) 7. Malik Nabers (NYG) Tier 2 8. James Cook (BUF) 9. Jahmyr Gibbs…
Harvest Finance
FARM$23.81+3.52%
1
1$0.02608+24.78%
Fly Trade
FLY$0.02046+5.35%
Condividi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 18:46
Hints, Spangram And Answers For Tuesday, September 23rd — ‘On The Syllabus’

Hints, Spangram And Answers For Tuesday, September 23rd — ‘On The Syllabus’

The post Hints, Spangram And Answers For Tuesday, September 23rd — ‘On The Syllabus’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Today’s NYT Strands hints and answers Credit: New York Times And so we have come at last to the first day of fall. A new season, like a new chapter, filled with opportunities. Have you gotten your pumpkins yet? Some people on my street have already begun hanging ghosts from trees. Here comes Halloween, here comes Halloween! Are you dressing up as anything this year? I think I’m going to go as a brother of the Night’s Watch from Game Of Thrones, copying my son’s costume and joining him in taking sacred vows in the Godswood. But first, let’s solve this Strands! Looking for Monday’s Strands? Check out our guide right here. How To Play Strands Strands is the newest game in the New York Times’ stable of puzzle games. It’s a fun twist on classic word search games. Every day we’re given a new theme and then tasked with uncovering all the words on the grid that fit that theme, including a spangram that spans two sides of the board. One of these words is the spangram which crosses from one side of the grid to another and reveals even more about the day’s theme. Spoilers ahead. Today’s Strands Hints Read on for today’s theme and some hints to help you uncover today’s words. Today’s Theme: On the syllabus Hint: You’ll find these things when you go back to school. Clue: Not the fun stuff, mind you. The tedious stuff. Here are the first two letters of each word: Remember, spoilers ahead! What Are Today’s Strands Answers? Today’s spangram is: COLLEGECOURSE Here’s the full list of words: EXAM READING LECTURE QUIZ PAPER HOMEWORK Here’s the completed Strands grid: Today’s Strands Screenshot: Erik Kain Today’s Strands Breakdown This wasn’t a very pleasant Strands. I found EXAM right away and knew…
MemeCore
M$2.38589+0.42%
Threshold
T$0.01296+1.64%
FUNToken
FUN$0.002292+3.85%
Condividi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 08:34
Is the Zcash (ZEC) Price Rally Coming to an End? This One Level Will Decide It

Is the Zcash (ZEC) Price Rally Coming to an End? This One Level Will Decide It

Zcash has been one of the climbers this cycle, pushing from the $200 zone all the way toward $600 without much noise from the broader market. But now, after an extended run and clear signs of slowing momentum, traders are starting to ask the obvious question: is the ZEC price rally finally running out of
Zcash
ZEC$638.26+10.25%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00208+2.97%
Everclear
CLEAR$0.01194+2.66%
Condividi
Coinstats2025/11/10 02:00

Notizie di tendenza

Altro

Fantasy Football Week 4: Flex Rankings (RB,WR,TE)

Hints, Spangram And Answers For Tuesday, September 23rd — ‘On The Syllabus’

Is the Zcash (ZEC) Price Rally Coming to an End? This One Level Will Decide It

Next Wave of Stablecoin Boom May Seem Invisible, Says Transak CEO

Whitelist Closes, Presale Goes Live: Milk Mocha’s $HUGS Token Becomes Crypto’s Sweetest Global Success!

Prezzi delle criptovalute

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$104,508.97
$104,508.97$104,508.97

+0.72%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,567.22
$3,567.22$3,567.22

+1.46%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$165.25
$165.25$165.25

+1.67%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3389
$2.3389$2.3389

+0.98%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17913
$0.17913$0.17913

+0.58%