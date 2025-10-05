ExchangeDEX+
TLDR Ethereum's revenue fell 6% in September, impacted by 40% lower volatility. Solana experienced an 11% revenue drop due to reduced market activity. Tron saw a 37% revenue decline after a gas fee reduction in August. Bitcoin's volatility decreased by 26%, contributing to lower network revenues. Blockchain network revenues took a notable hit in September, [...] The post Blockchain Networks Experience 16% Revenue Decline in September 2025 appeared first on CoinCentral.

Blockchain Networks Experience 16% Revenue Decline in September 2025

Di: Coincentral
2025/10/05 16:22

TLDR

  • Ethereum’s revenue fell 6% in September, impacted by 40% lower volatility.
  • Solana experienced an 11% revenue drop due to reduced market activity.
  • Tron saw a 37% revenue decline after a gas fee reduction in August.
  • Bitcoin’s volatility decreased by 26%, contributing to lower network revenues.

Blockchain network revenues took a notable hit in September, declining by 16%. This decline reflects a shift in the crypto market dynamics, largely attributed to lower volatility during the month. Key networks such as Ethereum, Solana, and Tron experienced reduced revenues, with some networks seeing a drop in fees. Asset manager VanEck identified reduced market volatility as a major factor, signaling changes in crypto market behavior and its direct effect on blockchain earnings.

Ethereum and Solana Experience Declining Revenue

In September, Ethereum’s network revenue fell by 6%, contributing to the overall decline in blockchain earnings. VanEck’s report also noted a significant drop in volatility for Ethereum, with the volatility of Ether (ETH) falling by 40%. The reduction in volatility means fewer arbitrage opportunities, leading to less demand for high-priority fees typically paid by traders looking to capitalize on market fluctuations.

Similarly, Solana’s network revenue saw an 11% drop. While Solana’s performance has been more volatile compared to Ethereum, the reduction in trading activity and market movement in September affected its overall fee generation. As with Ethereum, the decline in volatility contributed to the decrease in network revenues. The report pointed out that the market slowdown caused traders to reduce their activities on these networks, which affected the revenue generated by fees.

Tron Network Revenue Sees a Sharp Decline

The Tron network experienced a significant 37% reduction in network revenue during September. This sharp decline was primarily due to a governance proposal passed in August, which led to the reduction of gas fees by over 50%. While this move aimed at making the network more attractive for users, it resulted in decreased revenue for the network.

The Tron network has long been a strong player in the blockchain space, driven by its role in facilitating stablecoin settlements. Tether (USDT), the most widely used stablecoin, issues over 51% of its total supply on the Tron network. However, even with this dominance in stablecoin activity, the drop in fees impacted overall network revenue. VanEck’s report pointed to the significant reduction in fees as a critical factor in the lower revenue from Tron in September.

Broader Market Volatility and Fee Impact

The overall decline in blockchain network revenues was largely linked to reduced volatility in the broader crypto markets. As digital asset prices remained relatively stable in September, the opportunities for traders to profit from short-term price fluctuations decreased. This reduction in market volatility meant fewer high-priority transactions, which in turn led to a drop in fee-based revenue.

VanEck highlighted that the decline in volatility across major assets like Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Solana (SOL) led to a smaller number of trades that could justify the high fees associated with prioritizing transactions. The report pointed out that the reduced volatility was seen as a key factor in explaining the overall decrease in network revenues for the month.

Tron’s Continued Dominance in Revenue Generation

Despite the drop in revenue for September, Tron continues to dominate blockchain revenue metrics. The network generated $3.6 billion in revenue over the past year, maintaining its position as the leading blockchain network in terms of revenue. This is in stark contrast to Ethereum, which, despite its larger market capitalization and higher token value, generated just $1 billion in revenue over the same period.

Tron’s dominance is largely attributed to its role in the stablecoin market. Over half of Tether’s circulating supply is issued on the Tron network, positioning it as a major player in cross-border transactions and stablecoin settlements. The blockchain’s ability to process transactions quickly and at low cost has attracted significant volumes of stablecoin activity, contributing to its revenue generation.

Overall, while the decline in network revenues in September reflects broader market trends, Tron’s continued revenue dominance indicates that stablecoin usage remains a vital use case for blockchain technology.

The post Blockchain Networks Experience 16% Revenue Decline in September 2025 appeared first on CoinCentral.

