ExchangeDEX+
Acquista cryptoMercatiSpotFutures500XEarnEventi
Altro
Blue Chip Blitz
The post BlackRock Canada expands IBIT with securities lending appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BlackRock has confirmed that its Canadian arm has granted securities lending for the iShares Bitcoin ETF from Aug. 25 after providing investors with the required 60-day notice. The move follows disclosure in the June 26 prospectus, which outlined how the fund may engage in lending transactions in accordance with Canadian securities laws. The decision aligns it with other iShares ETFs in Canada, many of which already rely on securities lending to generate incremental income. Securities lending allows a fund to loan its holdings, such as shares or other securities, to borrowers, typically financial institutions, in exchange for collateral and a lending fee. Borrowers often use these securities to cover settlement gaps, meet collateral requirements, or support short-selling strategies. By opening IBIT to securities lending, BlackRock is effectively broadening the ETF’s revenue sources while emphasizing that protections will be in place to mitigate risk. BlackRock launched its Bitcoin product in the Canadian market in January. The fund allows investors to hold exposure to the flagship digital asset in Canadian and US dollars. It manages around CAD $358.9 million (equivalent to US$257 million) in assets. IBIT securities lending program According to the prospectus, BlackRock Canada has appointed two affiliates as lending agents for the fund, including BlackRock Institutional Trust Company (BTC), based in San Francisco, and BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited (BAL), headquartered in London. Under the structure, borrowers must post collateral worth at least 102% of the market value of the loaned securities. That collateral may take the form of cash or other securities, which are marked to market daily. BlackRock also provides a borrower default indemnity, committing to replace any securities not returned in the event of borrower failure. To limit exposure, no more than 50% of a fund’s net asset value may be on loan at any time. Cash collateral, when… The post BlackRock Canada expands IBIT with securities lending appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BlackRock has confirmed that its Canadian arm has granted securities lending for the iShares Bitcoin ETF from Aug. 25 after providing investors with the required 60-day notice. The move follows disclosure in the June 26 prospectus, which outlined how the fund may engage in lending transactions in accordance with Canadian securities laws. The decision aligns it with other iShares ETFs in Canada, many of which already rely on securities lending to generate incremental income. Securities lending allows a fund to loan its holdings, such as shares or other securities, to borrowers, typically financial institutions, in exchange for collateral and a lending fee. Borrowers often use these securities to cover settlement gaps, meet collateral requirements, or support short-selling strategies. By opening IBIT to securities lending, BlackRock is effectively broadening the ETF’s revenue sources while emphasizing that protections will be in place to mitigate risk. BlackRock launched its Bitcoin product in the Canadian market in January. The fund allows investors to hold exposure to the flagship digital asset in Canadian and US dollars. It manages around CAD $358.9 million (equivalent to US$257 million) in assets. IBIT securities lending program According to the prospectus, BlackRock Canada has appointed two affiliates as lending agents for the fund, including BlackRock Institutional Trust Company (BTC), based in San Francisco, and BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited (BAL), headquartered in London. Under the structure, borrowers must post collateral worth at least 102% of the market value of the loaned securities. That collateral may take the form of cash or other securities, which are marked to market daily. BlackRock also provides a borrower default indemnity, committing to replace any securities not returned in the event of borrower failure. To limit exposure, no more than 50% of a fund’s net asset value may be on loan at any time. Cash collateral, when…

BlackRock Canada expands IBIT with securities lending

Di: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/30 22:02
COM
COM$0.006279+1.58%
Movement
MOVE$0.06264+1.78%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0245+6.06%
FUND
FUND$0.01374--%
MAY
MAY$0.0261-2.13%

BlackRock has confirmed that its Canadian arm has granted securities lending for the iShares Bitcoin ETF from Aug. 25 after providing investors with the required 60-day notice.

The move follows disclosure in the June 26 prospectus, which outlined how the fund may engage in lending transactions in accordance with Canadian securities laws. The decision aligns it with other iShares ETFs in Canada, many of which already rely on securities lending to generate incremental income.

Securities lending allows a fund to loan its holdings, such as shares or other securities, to borrowers, typically financial institutions, in exchange for collateral and a lending fee.

Borrowers often use these securities to cover settlement gaps, meet collateral requirements, or support short-selling strategies.

By opening IBIT to securities lending, BlackRock is effectively broadening the ETF’s revenue sources while emphasizing that protections will be in place to mitigate risk.

BlackRock launched its Bitcoin product in the Canadian market in January. The fund allows investors to hold exposure to the flagship digital asset in Canadian and US dollars. It manages around CAD $358.9 million (equivalent to US$257 million) in assets.

IBIT securities lending program

According to the prospectus, BlackRock Canada has appointed two affiliates as lending agents for the fund, including BlackRock Institutional Trust Company (BTC), based in San Francisco, and BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited (BAL), headquartered in London.

Under the structure, borrowers must post collateral worth at least 102% of the market value of the loaned securities. That collateral may take the form of cash or other securities, which are marked to market daily.

BlackRock also provides a borrower default indemnity, committing to replace any securities not returned in the event of borrower failure.

To limit exposure, no more than 50% of a fund’s net asset value may be on loan at any time. Cash collateral, when received, can only be invested in highly liquid securities with maturities of 90 days or less.

The program will be supported by BlackRock’s internal risk management team, which uses proprietary technology and quantitative models to monitor exposures. The firm emphasizes quality, liquidity, and interest rate sensitivity when investing cash collateral, reflecting an approach designed to safeguard against market disruptions.

Risks and investor safeguards

Despite the safeguards, securities lending introduces risks that could impact holders.

Some of these include borrowers’ delays or failures to return securities, potentially preventing the ETF from participating in corporate actions such as mergers or dividends.

Market conditions could also lead lending agents to scale back activity, reducing potential revenue. Furthermore, shifts in tax or regulatory rules may alter the treatment of loaned securities, delaying or reducing payments owed to the fund.

Still, BlackRock stresses that collateralization above 100% and its indemnity arrangement reduce the chance of investor loss. The policy ensures that, even if a borrower defaults, BlackRock should be able to restore its portfolio without a material impact.

Mentioned in this article

Source: https://cryptoslate.com/blackrock-bolsters-ishares-bitcoin-etf-revenue-with-canadian-securities-lending/

Disclaimer: gli articoli ripubblicati su questo sito provengono da piattaforme pubbliche e sono forniti esclusivamente a scopo informativo. Non riflettono necessariamente le opinioni di MEXC. Tutti i diritti rimangono agli autori originali. Se ritieni che un contenuto violi i diritti di terze parti, contatta service@support.mexc.com per la rimozione. MEXC non fornisce alcuna garanzia in merito all'accuratezza, completezza o tempestività del contenuto e non è responsabile per eventuali azioni intraprese sulla base delle informazioni fornite. Il contenuto non costituisce consulenza finanziaria, legale o professionale di altro tipo, né deve essere considerato una raccomandazione o un'approvazione da parte di MEXC.

Potrebbe anche piacerti

Fantasy Football Week 4: Flex Rankings (RB,WR,TE)

Fantasy Football Week 4: Flex Rankings (RB,WR,TE)

The post Fantasy Football Week 4: Flex Rankings (RB,WR,TE) appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. GLENDALE, ARIZONA – OCTOBER 08: Ja’Marr Chase #1 of the Cincinnati Bengals reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on October 08, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images) Getty Images Time is starting to fly as Week 4 of the fantasy football season has arrived. Especially for teams that are 0-3 or 1-2, Week 4 is a must-win game for these managers. If you want to increase your odds of beating your friends in fantasy football, it’s crucial that you make the right start or sit decision. The goal of these flex rankings is to help give a baseline of where your team stands and also to help with your start or sit decisions. These rankings are catered especially for PPR leagues, but there shouldn’t be any drastic changes for Half-PPR leagues. Notable Injury Updates As of Monday, there’s not an exact answer for whether Mike Evans will be playing in Week 4 or not. In the best-case scenario for Evans, there’s a good chance that he’ll be slightly banged up, giving Emeka Egbuka a small bump. Due to this injury and Evans’s lack of recent success, he failed to make the top 50. For Kenneth Walker, we’ll be assuming that Zach Charbonnet will be playing, per a recent report from Draft Sharks. If Charbonnet does end up playing in Week 4, neither will make the top 50. Lastly, it seems like Tyrone Tracy Jr will be out for Week 4 at the very least. That benefits Cam Skattebo a ton. Tier 1 1. Bijan Robinson (ATL) 2. Christian McCaffrey (SF) 3. Puka Nacua (LAR) 4. Jonathan Taylor (IND) 5. Amon-Ra St. Brown (DET) 6. Saquon Barkley (PHI) 7. Malik Nabers (NYG) Tier 2 8. James Cook (BUF) 9. Jahmyr Gibbs…
Harvest Finance
FARM$23.81+3.52%
1
1$0.02608+24.78%
Fly Trade
FLY$0.02046+5.35%
Condividi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 18:46
Hints, Spangram And Answers For Tuesday, September 23rd — ‘On The Syllabus’

Hints, Spangram And Answers For Tuesday, September 23rd — ‘On The Syllabus’

The post Hints, Spangram And Answers For Tuesday, September 23rd — ‘On The Syllabus’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Today’s NYT Strands hints and answers Credit: New York Times And so we have come at last to the first day of fall. A new season, like a new chapter, filled with opportunities. Have you gotten your pumpkins yet? Some people on my street have already begun hanging ghosts from trees. Here comes Halloween, here comes Halloween! Are you dressing up as anything this year? I think I’m going to go as a brother of the Night’s Watch from Game Of Thrones, copying my son’s costume and joining him in taking sacred vows in the Godswood. But first, let’s solve this Strands! Looking for Monday’s Strands? Check out our guide right here. How To Play Strands Strands is the newest game in the New York Times’ stable of puzzle games. It’s a fun twist on classic word search games. Every day we’re given a new theme and then tasked with uncovering all the words on the grid that fit that theme, including a spangram that spans two sides of the board. One of these words is the spangram which crosses from one side of the grid to another and reveals even more about the day’s theme. Spoilers ahead. Today’s Strands Hints Read on for today’s theme and some hints to help you uncover today’s words. Today’s Theme: On the syllabus Hint: You’ll find these things when you go back to school. Clue: Not the fun stuff, mind you. The tedious stuff. Here are the first two letters of each word: Remember, spoilers ahead! What Are Today’s Strands Answers? Today’s spangram is: COLLEGECOURSE Here’s the full list of words: EXAM READING LECTURE QUIZ PAPER HOMEWORK Here’s the completed Strands grid: Today’s Strands Screenshot: Erik Kain Today’s Strands Breakdown This wasn’t a very pleasant Strands. I found EXAM right away and knew…
MemeCore
M$2.38589+0.42%
Threshold
T$0.01296+1.64%
FUNToken
FUN$0.002292+3.85%
Condividi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 08:34
Is the Zcash (ZEC) Price Rally Coming to an End? This One Level Will Decide It

Is the Zcash (ZEC) Price Rally Coming to an End? This One Level Will Decide It

Zcash has been one of the climbers this cycle, pushing from the $200 zone all the way toward $600 without much noise from the broader market. But now, after an extended run and clear signs of slowing momentum, traders are starting to ask the obvious question: is the ZEC price rally finally running out of
Zcash
ZEC$638.26+10.25%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00208+2.97%
Everclear
CLEAR$0.01194+2.66%
Condividi
Coinstats2025/11/10 02:00

Notizie di tendenza

Altro

Fantasy Football Week 4: Flex Rankings (RB,WR,TE)

Hints, Spangram And Answers For Tuesday, September 23rd — ‘On The Syllabus’

Is the Zcash (ZEC) Price Rally Coming to an End? This One Level Will Decide It

Next Wave of Stablecoin Boom May Seem Invisible, Says Transak CEO

Whitelist Closes, Presale Goes Live: Milk Mocha’s $HUGS Token Becomes Crypto’s Sweetest Global Success!

Prezzi delle criptovalute

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$104,507.61
$104,507.61$104,507.61

+0.72%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,568.59
$3,568.59$3,568.59

+1.50%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$165.34
$165.34$165.34

+1.72%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3405
$2.3405$2.3405

+1.05%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17909
$0.17909$0.17909

+0.56%