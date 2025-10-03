ExchangeDEX+
Acquista cryptoMercatiSpotFutures500XEarnEventi
Altro
Blue Chip Blitz
TLDR BlackRock’s BUIDL fund gained $600M in AUM in just two weeks, primarily from Ethereum. The fund now operates on seven major blockchains, including Solana, Aptos, and Ethereum. Ethereum remains the dominant blockchain in BlackRock’s tokenized fund strategy. BlackRock’s expansion signals growing institutional interest in tokenized assets. BlackRock’s BUIDL Fund, a tokenized USD Institutional Digital [...] The post BlackRock BUIDL Fund Hits $600M AUM Surge on Ethereum-Driven Growth appeared first on CoinCentral.TLDR BlackRock’s BUIDL fund gained $600M in AUM in just two weeks, primarily from Ethereum. The fund now operates on seven major blockchains, including Solana, Aptos, and Ethereum. Ethereum remains the dominant blockchain in BlackRock’s tokenized fund strategy. BlackRock’s expansion signals growing institutional interest in tokenized assets. BlackRock’s BUIDL Fund, a tokenized USD Institutional Digital [...] The post BlackRock BUIDL Fund Hits $600M AUM Surge on Ethereum-Driven Growth appeared first on CoinCentral.

BlackRock BUIDL Fund Hits $600M AUM Surge on Ethereum-Driven Growth

Di: Coincentral
2025/10/03 20:35
FUND
FUND$0.01374--%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00207+2.47%
Major
MAJOR$0.10204+1.91%

TLDR

  • BlackRock’s BUIDL fund gained $600M in AUM in just two weeks, primarily from Ethereum.
  • The fund now operates on seven major blockchains, including Solana, Aptos, and Ethereum.
  • Ethereum remains the dominant blockchain in BlackRock’s tokenized fund strategy.
  • BlackRock’s expansion signals growing institutional interest in tokenized assets.

BlackRock’s BUIDL Fund, a tokenized USD Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund, has witnessed a rapid $600 million surge in assets under management (AUM) within just two weeks. The majority of this growth is attributed to Ethereum, signaling strong demand for tokenized institutional assets. The fund, launched by the world’s largest asset manager, now manages over $2.49 billion in total market cap, with Ethereum accounting for a significant portion.

According to crypto analytics firm Token Terminal, the fund’s growth highlights the increasing appeal of digital asset funds for institutional investors. In addition to Ethereum, the BUIDL Fund is now issued on seven blockchains, including Solana, Aptos, Arbitrum, Avalanche, Optimism, Polygon, and Ethereum. This multi-chain approach has helped drive broader interest in the fund, making it one of the most diversified tokenized assets on the market.

BlackRock BUIDL Fund Multi-Blockchain Expansion

The BUIDL Fund’s recent growth has been driven by BlackRock’s active push to expand its tokenized assets across multiple blockchain networks. Ethereum remains the anchor blockchain, but the fund has increasingly diversified into other leading blockchains, such as Aptos, Arbitrum, and Solana. The goal is to increase liquidity and provide exposure to a broader range of assets while maintaining the fund’s stability.

To achieve this, BlackRock has partnered with Securitize, a leading tokenization platform that serves as the issuer, placement agent, and transfer agent for the BUIDL Fund.

This collaboration also included the integration of Ripple’s stablecoin in September 2025 to enhance liquidity, further boosting the fund’s growth potential. As a result, the BUIDL Fund has become an attractive option for institutional investors seeking diversified exposure to the rapidly growing digital asset sector.

Growth of Ethereum-Based Investments

Ethereum continues to be a dominant force in BlackRock’s tokenized asset strategy, with the blockchain accounting for the majority of the BUIDL Fund’s assets. Over $5.3 billion in market cap has been built on Ethereum alone, making it the top blockchain in BlackRock’s portfolio.

The surge in Ethereum-based investments comes at a time when institutional demand for digital assets has reached new heights, especially as Ethereum continues to solidify its position as the backbone of decentralized finance (DeFi) and smart contracts.

Ethereum’s role as the leading blockchain for smart contracts and decentralized applications (dApps) makes it an appealing choice for institutions looking to access innovative financial products. BlackRock’s decision to allocate a significant portion of the BUIDL Fund to Ethereum further underscores the importance of the blockchain in shaping the future of institutional digital assets.

Tokenized Treasuries and the Future of On-Chain Money

The broader trend of tokenized treasury funds is also contributing to the growth of BlackRock’s BUIDL Fund. Tokenized treasuries, such as the USD Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund, offer traditional institutional investors a way to gain exposure to digital assets while still maintaining the security and reliability of regulated financial products.

This convergence of traditional finance and decentralized finance is pushing the crypto market to new levels of legitimacy and institutional adoption.

Recent reports show that tokenized U.S. Treasury funds, including the BUIDL Fund, have seen a significant uptick in investments. The market for tokenized treasuries now exceeds $7.65 billion in total value, with BlackRock’s BUIDL Fund leading the charge with $391 million in new inflows. This trend reflects growing investor confidence in digital asset-backed products and the continued demand for regulated access to blockchain-based funds.

The post BlackRock BUIDL Fund Hits $600M AUM Surge on Ethereum-Driven Growth appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: gli articoli ripubblicati su questo sito provengono da piattaforme pubbliche e sono forniti esclusivamente a scopo informativo. Non riflettono necessariamente le opinioni di MEXC. Tutti i diritti rimangono agli autori originali. Se ritieni che un contenuto violi i diritti di terze parti, contatta service@support.mexc.com per la rimozione. MEXC non fornisce alcuna garanzia in merito all'accuratezza, completezza o tempestività del contenuto e non è responsabile per eventuali azioni intraprese sulla base delle informazioni fornite. Il contenuto non costituisce consulenza finanziaria, legale o professionale di altro tipo, né deve essere considerato una raccomandazione o un'approvazione da parte di MEXC.

Potrebbe anche piacerti

Fantasy Football Week 4: Flex Rankings (RB,WR,TE)

Fantasy Football Week 4: Flex Rankings (RB,WR,TE)

The post Fantasy Football Week 4: Flex Rankings (RB,WR,TE) appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. GLENDALE, ARIZONA – OCTOBER 08: Ja’Marr Chase #1 of the Cincinnati Bengals reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on October 08, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images) Getty Images Time is starting to fly as Week 4 of the fantasy football season has arrived. Especially for teams that are 0-3 or 1-2, Week 4 is a must-win game for these managers. If you want to increase your odds of beating your friends in fantasy football, it’s crucial that you make the right start or sit decision. The goal of these flex rankings is to help give a baseline of where your team stands and also to help with your start or sit decisions. These rankings are catered especially for PPR leagues, but there shouldn’t be any drastic changes for Half-PPR leagues. Notable Injury Updates As of Monday, there’s not an exact answer for whether Mike Evans will be playing in Week 4 or not. In the best-case scenario for Evans, there’s a good chance that he’ll be slightly banged up, giving Emeka Egbuka a small bump. Due to this injury and Evans’s lack of recent success, he failed to make the top 50. For Kenneth Walker, we’ll be assuming that Zach Charbonnet will be playing, per a recent report from Draft Sharks. If Charbonnet does end up playing in Week 4, neither will make the top 50. Lastly, it seems like Tyrone Tracy Jr will be out for Week 4 at the very least. That benefits Cam Skattebo a ton. Tier 1 1. Bijan Robinson (ATL) 2. Christian McCaffrey (SF) 3. Puka Nacua (LAR) 4. Jonathan Taylor (IND) 5. Amon-Ra St. Brown (DET) 6. Saquon Barkley (PHI) 7. Malik Nabers (NYG) Tier 2 8. James Cook (BUF) 9. Jahmyr Gibbs…
Harvest Finance
FARM$23.81+3.52%
1
1$0.02608+24.78%
Fly Trade
FLY$0.02046+5.35%
Condividi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 18:46
Hints, Spangram And Answers For Tuesday, September 23rd — ‘On The Syllabus’

Hints, Spangram And Answers For Tuesday, September 23rd — ‘On The Syllabus’

The post Hints, Spangram And Answers For Tuesday, September 23rd — ‘On The Syllabus’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Today’s NYT Strands hints and answers Credit: New York Times And so we have come at last to the first day of fall. A new season, like a new chapter, filled with opportunities. Have you gotten your pumpkins yet? Some people on my street have already begun hanging ghosts from trees. Here comes Halloween, here comes Halloween! Are you dressing up as anything this year? I think I’m going to go as a brother of the Night’s Watch from Game Of Thrones, copying my son’s costume and joining him in taking sacred vows in the Godswood. But first, let’s solve this Strands! Looking for Monday’s Strands? Check out our guide right here. How To Play Strands Strands is the newest game in the New York Times’ stable of puzzle games. It’s a fun twist on classic word search games. Every day we’re given a new theme and then tasked with uncovering all the words on the grid that fit that theme, including a spangram that spans two sides of the board. One of these words is the spangram which crosses from one side of the grid to another and reveals even more about the day’s theme. Spoilers ahead. Today’s Strands Hints Read on for today’s theme and some hints to help you uncover today’s words. Today’s Theme: On the syllabus Hint: You’ll find these things when you go back to school. Clue: Not the fun stuff, mind you. The tedious stuff. Here are the first two letters of each word: Remember, spoilers ahead! What Are Today’s Strands Answers? Today’s spangram is: COLLEGECOURSE Here’s the full list of words: EXAM READING LECTURE QUIZ PAPER HOMEWORK Here’s the completed Strands grid: Today’s Strands Screenshot: Erik Kain Today’s Strands Breakdown This wasn’t a very pleasant Strands. I found EXAM right away and knew…
MemeCore
M$2.38589+0.42%
Threshold
T$0.01296+1.64%
FUNToken
FUN$0.002292+3.85%
Condividi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 08:34
Is the Zcash (ZEC) Price Rally Coming to an End? This One Level Will Decide It

Is the Zcash (ZEC) Price Rally Coming to an End? This One Level Will Decide It

Zcash has been one of the climbers this cycle, pushing from the $200 zone all the way toward $600 without much noise from the broader market. But now, after an extended run and clear signs of slowing momentum, traders are starting to ask the obvious question: is the ZEC price rally finally running out of
Zcash
ZEC$638.26+10.25%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00208+2.97%
Everclear
CLEAR$0.01194+2.66%
Condividi
Coinstats2025/11/10 02:00

Notizie di tendenza

Altro

Fantasy Football Week 4: Flex Rankings (RB,WR,TE)

Hints, Spangram And Answers For Tuesday, September 23rd — ‘On The Syllabus’

Is the Zcash (ZEC) Price Rally Coming to an End? This One Level Will Decide It

Next Wave of Stablecoin Boom May Seem Invisible, Says Transak CEO

Whitelist Closes, Presale Goes Live: Milk Mocha’s $HUGS Token Becomes Crypto’s Sweetest Global Success!

Prezzi delle criptovalute

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$104,515.34
$104,515.34$104,515.34

+0.72%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,569.26
$3,569.26$3,569.26

+1.52%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$165.38
$165.38$165.38

+1.75%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3405
$2.3405$2.3405

+1.05%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17918
$0.17918$0.17918

+0.61%