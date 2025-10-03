BlackRock BUIDL Fund gains $600M AUM in two weeks on Ethereum

Key Takeaways
- BlackRock’s BUIDL fund gained $600 million in AUM in just two weeks, primarily on Ethereum.
- The BUIDL fund is now issued natively on seven major blockchains, including Ethereum, Aptos, Arbitrum, Avalanche, Optimism, Polygon, and Solana.
BlackRock’s BUIDL fund has gained $600 million in assets under management over the past two weeks on Ethereum, according to Token Terminal, a crypto analytics firm tracking on-chain metrics for tokenized assets.
The BUIDL fund is BlackRock’s tokenized USD Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund. The world’s largest asset manager has distributed over $78 million in dividends through the fund since launch and now issues it natively on seven leading blockchains.
Ethereum holds the majority of BUIDL’s assets under management. BlackRock actively expanded its tokenized fund offerings across multiple blockchains, including Aptos, Arbitrum, Avalanche, Optimism, Polygon, and Solana.
Securitize serves as the issuer, placement agent, and transfer agent for the BUIDL fund. The tokenization platform integrated with Ripple’s stablecoin in September 2025 to enhance liquidity for yield-bearing assets.
Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/blackrock-buidl-fund-600m-aum-ethereum/