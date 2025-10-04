ExchangeDEX+
The post Bitwise Submits S-1 Filing for Aptos ETF appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Bitwise Asset Management files amended S-1 for Aptos ETF. Signals institutional engagement in the Aptos ecosystem. Reflects increasing interest in altcoin ETFs. Bitwise Asset Management CEO Hunter Horsley confirmed that the firm submitted an amended S-1 filing for an Aptos ETF on October 4, further engaging with U.S. regulators. This move signals increased institutional interest in Aptos, potentially broadening accessible investment vehicles for cryptocurrencies and highlighting regulatory interactions around altcoin exchange-traded funds. Bitwise's Institutional Push through Aptos ETF Filing Bitwise Asset Management has expanded its reach by submitting an amended S-1 filing to the SEC for an Aptos ETF. This signals robust institutional interest and engagement with altcoin ETFs in the US market. Hunter Horsley, CEO of Bitwise, expressed enthusiasm by stating: The filing may catalyze further institutional interest in Aptos, as it offers a regulated means to access the token. The ETF could lead to increased liquidity and greater market visibility for Aptos, mirroring previous ETFs. The absence of an explicit timeline for SEC approval leaves investors anticipating possible impacts. "Excited about the development momentum of the Aptos ecosystem." Market analysts and stakeholders have expressed optimism. However, market visibility and liquidity outcomes from past ETFs suggest similar responses for Aptos. Aptos Price Surge: Market Speculation Ahead of ETF Decision Did you know? Aptos shows a 22.18% price increase over 90 days, signifying growing interest even before official ETF listing signs, similar to historical trends from ETFs like Solana. CoinMarketCap reports Aptos (APT) currently priced at $5.40, with a market cap of approximately $3.80 billion. Its 24-hour trading volume reached $543.23 million, marking a 7.82% increase. With a circulating supply of 703.86 million coins, the price saw a 5.45% rise over 24 hours. Notably, Aptos observed a 31.29% gain over the last seven days, underlining potential pre-ETF speculative…

Bitwise Submits S-1 Filing for Aptos ETF

Di: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/04 17:00
Key Points:
  • Bitwise Asset Management files amended S-1 for Aptos ETF.
  • Signals institutional engagement in the Aptos ecosystem.
  • Reflects increasing interest in altcoin ETFs.

Bitwise Asset Management CEO Hunter Horsley confirmed that the firm submitted an amended S-1 filing for an Aptos ETF on October 4, further engaging with U.S. regulators.

This move signals increased institutional interest in Aptos, potentially broadening accessible investment vehicles for cryptocurrencies and highlighting regulatory interactions around altcoin exchange-traded funds.

Bitwise’s Institutional Push through Aptos ETF Filing

Bitwise Asset Management has expanded its reach by submitting an amended S-1 filing to the SEC for an Aptos ETF. This signals robust institutional interest and engagement with altcoin ETFs in the US market. Hunter Horsley, CEO of Bitwise, expressed enthusiasm by stating:

The filing may catalyze further institutional interest in Aptos, as it offers a regulated means to access the token. The ETF could lead to increased liquidity and greater market visibility for Aptos, mirroring previous ETFs. The absence of an explicit timeline for SEC approval leaves investors anticipating possible impacts.

Market analysts and stakeholders have expressed optimism.

However, market visibility and liquidity outcomes from past ETFs suggest similar responses for Aptos.

Aptos Price Surge: Market Speculation Ahead of ETF Decision

Did you know? Aptos shows a 22.18% price increase over 90 days, signifying growing interest even before official ETF listing signs, similar to historical trends from ETFs like Solana.

CoinMarketCap reports Aptos (APT) currently priced at $5.40, with a market cap of approximately $3.80 billion. Its 24-hour trading volume reached $543.23 million, marking a 7.82% increase. With a circulating supply of 703.86 million coins, the price saw a 5.45% rise over 24 hours. Notably, Aptos observed a 31.29% gain over the last seven days, underlining potential pre-ETF speculative activity.



Aptos(APT), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 08:55 UTC on October 4, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Insights from the Coincu research team highlight potential regulatory impacts of the Aptos ETF. The SEC’s acceptance or rejection could influence regulatory approaches toward other altcoin ETFs. Industry experts also noted that such filings could accelerate the acceptance and integration of alternative Layer 1 tokens within institutional frameworks, resembling trends observed in past ETF approvals.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/altcoin/bitwise-aptos-etf-filing/

Disclaimer: gli articoli ripubblicati su questo sito provengono da piattaforme pubbliche e sono forniti esclusivamente a scopo informativo. Non riflettono necessariamente le opinioni di MEXC. Tutti i diritti rimangono agli autori originali. Se ritieni che un contenuto violi i diritti di terze parti, contatta service@support.mexc.com per la rimozione. MEXC non fornisce alcuna garanzia in merito all'accuratezza, completezza o tempestività del contenuto e non è responsabile per eventuali azioni intraprese sulla base delle informazioni fornite. Il contenuto non costituisce consulenza finanziaria, legale o professionale di altro tipo, né deve essere considerato una raccomandazione o un'approvazione da parte di MEXC.

