ExchangeDEX+
Acquista cryptoMercatiSpotFutures500XEarnEventi
Altro
Blue Chip Blitz
TLDR Solana’s settlement speed improvement makes it attractive to institutional traders. Solana holds 4.7% of the stablecoin market, with $13.9B in value. Ethereum dominates with 59% market share in stablecoins and tokenization. Bitwise’s Solana ETF decision will be finalized by the SEC on October 16. A top executive from Bitwise has made a bold prediction, [...] The post Bitwise Exec Predicts Solana Will Soon Lead Wall Street’s Stablecoin Market appeared first on CoinCentral.TLDR Solana’s settlement speed improvement makes it attractive to institutional traders. Solana holds 4.7% of the stablecoin market, with $13.9B in value. Ethereum dominates with 59% market share in stablecoins and tokenization. Bitwise’s Solana ETF decision will be finalized by the SEC on October 16. A top executive from Bitwise has made a bold prediction, [...] The post Bitwise Exec Predicts Solana Will Soon Lead Wall Street’s Stablecoin Market appeared first on CoinCentral.

Bitwise Exec Predicts Solana Will Soon Lead Wall Street’s Stablecoin Market

Di: Coincentral
2025/10/05 17:43
SOON
SOON$2.091-13.28%
4
4$0.06484+10.44%
TOP Network
TOP$0.0000968+0.83%

TLDR

  • Solana’s settlement speed improvement makes it attractive to institutional traders.
  • Solana holds 4.7% of the stablecoin market, with $13.9B in value.
  • Ethereum dominates with 59% market share in stablecoins and tokenization.
  • Bitwise’s Solana ETF decision will be finalized by the SEC on October 16.

A top executive from Bitwise has made a bold prediction, suggesting that Solana could soon become Wall Street’s go-to network for stablecoins and tokenized assets. Matt Hougan, Chief Investment Officer at Bitwise, believes that the speed and efficiency of Solana’s blockchain make it a compelling choice for institutional investors, especially in the growing markets for stablecoins and real-world asset tokenization. This statement comes despite Ethereum’s current dominance in the sector.

Solana’s Speed and Finality Appeal to Institutional Investors

Matt Hougan emphasized the importance of Solana’s transaction speed and finality as key factors driving Wall Street’s interest in the network. He explained that traditional financial institutions, which value quick transaction settlement, are increasingly turning to blockchain solutions for stablecoins and asset tokenization. “The speed, the throughput, the finality of Solana makes it seem extraordinarily attractive,” Hougan remarked during a conversation with Akshay Rajan from Solana Labs.

Solana’s recent improvement in settlement speed—from 400 microseconds to 150 microseconds—was highlighted as an essential feature for institutional traders. According to Hougan, such fast processing aligns with the rapid pace at which institutional investors typically operate. He noted that this makes Solana stand out, even as Ethereum remains dominant in the broader blockchain market.

Solana’s Market Share in Stablecoins Compared to Ethereum

Despite the optimism surrounding Solana’s potential, its market share in the stablecoin space is still a fraction of Ethereum’s. Solana currently holds 4.7% of the stablecoin market with $13.9 billion in on-chain stablecoin value, according to data from RWA.xyz. In contrast, Ethereum controls a substantial 59% of the market, with $172.5 billion in stablecoins on its mainnet. This number jumps to 65% when Ethereum’s layer-2 networks, like Arbitrum, Base, and Polygon, are included in the calculation.

While Solana’s stablecoin market share lags behind Ethereum, Hougan remains confident that the network’s speed and efficiency will eventually make it the preferred choice for institutional investors. He believes that the potential for Solana to serve as a foundation for real-world asset tokenization will play a critical role in its rise on Wall Street.

Bitwise’s Investment Strategy and Focus on Solana

Bitwise, known for its focus on digital asset management, has been vocal in its support for Solana in recent months. CEO Hunter Horsley previously spoke about the advantages Solana holds over Ethereum, particularly in the context of staking exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Horsley pointed out that Solana’s faster unstaking period is more suited to institutional investors who require short turnaround times for asset returns.

Bitwise has also made moves to provide investors with exposure to Solana through its Bitwise Physical Solana ETP. The fund offers a physically backed structure with institutional-grade custody. However, the interest in Solana-based ETFs has been relatively low compared to Bitcoin or Ether-based products, with the Bitwise Physical Solana ETP holding only $30 million in assets under management.

Bitwise also has a spot Solana ETF application pending approval from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). A decision on the application is expected by October 16, 2025, and could be a significant step toward increasing institutional adoption of Solana.

The Future Outlook for Solana and Wall Street Adoption

While Solana’s current market position is smaller than Ethereum’s, its design and performance have caught the attention of key players in traditional finance. The network’s growing presence in the stablecoin market and potential for tokenizing real-world assets suggest that it could play a larger role in the future of blockchain-based finance.

As institutional investors continue to explore blockchain solutions, Solana’s speed and scalability may give it an edge in meeting the needs of high-frequency trading environments. If Solana’s market share continues to grow and the SEC approves the spot Solana ETF, the network may soon become a central player in Wall Street’s digital asset strategies.

The post Bitwise Exec Predicts Solana Will Soon Lead Wall Street’s Stablecoin Market appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: gli articoli ripubblicati su questo sito provengono da piattaforme pubbliche e sono forniti esclusivamente a scopo informativo. Non riflettono necessariamente le opinioni di MEXC. Tutti i diritti rimangono agli autori originali. Se ritieni che un contenuto violi i diritti di terze parti, contatta service@support.mexc.com per la rimozione. MEXC non fornisce alcuna garanzia in merito all'accuratezza, completezza o tempestività del contenuto e non è responsabile per eventuali azioni intraprese sulla base delle informazioni fornite. Il contenuto non costituisce consulenza finanziaria, legale o professionale di altro tipo, né deve essere considerato una raccomandazione o un'approvazione da parte di MEXC.

Potrebbe anche piacerti

Fantasy Football Week 4: Flex Rankings (RB,WR,TE)

Fantasy Football Week 4: Flex Rankings (RB,WR,TE)

The post Fantasy Football Week 4: Flex Rankings (RB,WR,TE) appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. GLENDALE, ARIZONA – OCTOBER 08: Ja’Marr Chase #1 of the Cincinnati Bengals reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on October 08, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images) Getty Images Time is starting to fly as Week 4 of the fantasy football season has arrived. Especially for teams that are 0-3 or 1-2, Week 4 is a must-win game for these managers. If you want to increase your odds of beating your friends in fantasy football, it’s crucial that you make the right start or sit decision. The goal of these flex rankings is to help give a baseline of where your team stands and also to help with your start or sit decisions. These rankings are catered especially for PPR leagues, but there shouldn’t be any drastic changes for Half-PPR leagues. Notable Injury Updates As of Monday, there’s not an exact answer for whether Mike Evans will be playing in Week 4 or not. In the best-case scenario for Evans, there’s a good chance that he’ll be slightly banged up, giving Emeka Egbuka a small bump. Due to this injury and Evans’s lack of recent success, he failed to make the top 50. For Kenneth Walker, we’ll be assuming that Zach Charbonnet will be playing, per a recent report from Draft Sharks. If Charbonnet does end up playing in Week 4, neither will make the top 50. Lastly, it seems like Tyrone Tracy Jr will be out for Week 4 at the very least. That benefits Cam Skattebo a ton. Tier 1 1. Bijan Robinson (ATL) 2. Christian McCaffrey (SF) 3. Puka Nacua (LAR) 4. Jonathan Taylor (IND) 5. Amon-Ra St. Brown (DET) 6. Saquon Barkley (PHI) 7. Malik Nabers (NYG) Tier 2 8. James Cook (BUF) 9. Jahmyr Gibbs…
Harvest Finance
FARM$23.81+3.52%
1
1$0.02608+24.78%
Fly Trade
FLY$0.02046+5.35%
Condividi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 18:46
Hints, Spangram And Answers For Tuesday, September 23rd — ‘On The Syllabus’

Hints, Spangram And Answers For Tuesday, September 23rd — ‘On The Syllabus’

The post Hints, Spangram And Answers For Tuesday, September 23rd — ‘On The Syllabus’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Today’s NYT Strands hints and answers Credit: New York Times And so we have come at last to the first day of fall. A new season, like a new chapter, filled with opportunities. Have you gotten your pumpkins yet? Some people on my street have already begun hanging ghosts from trees. Here comes Halloween, here comes Halloween! Are you dressing up as anything this year? I think I’m going to go as a brother of the Night’s Watch from Game Of Thrones, copying my son’s costume and joining him in taking sacred vows in the Godswood. But first, let’s solve this Strands! Looking for Monday’s Strands? Check out our guide right here. How To Play Strands Strands is the newest game in the New York Times’ stable of puzzle games. It’s a fun twist on classic word search games. Every day we’re given a new theme and then tasked with uncovering all the words on the grid that fit that theme, including a spangram that spans two sides of the board. One of these words is the spangram which crosses from one side of the grid to another and reveals even more about the day’s theme. Spoilers ahead. Today’s Strands Hints Read on for today’s theme and some hints to help you uncover today’s words. Today’s Theme: On the syllabus Hint: You’ll find these things when you go back to school. Clue: Not the fun stuff, mind you. The tedious stuff. Here are the first two letters of each word: Remember, spoilers ahead! What Are Today’s Strands Answers? Today’s spangram is: COLLEGECOURSE Here’s the full list of words: EXAM READING LECTURE QUIZ PAPER HOMEWORK Here’s the completed Strands grid: Today’s Strands Screenshot: Erik Kain Today’s Strands Breakdown This wasn’t a very pleasant Strands. I found EXAM right away and knew…
MemeCore
M$2.38589+0.42%
Threshold
T$0.01296+1.64%
FUNToken
FUN$0.002292+3.85%
Condividi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 08:34
Is the Zcash (ZEC) Price Rally Coming to an End? This One Level Will Decide It

Is the Zcash (ZEC) Price Rally Coming to an End? This One Level Will Decide It

Zcash has been one of the climbers this cycle, pushing from the $200 zone all the way toward $600 without much noise from the broader market. But now, after an extended run and clear signs of slowing momentum, traders are starting to ask the obvious question: is the ZEC price rally finally running out of
Zcash
ZEC$638.26+10.25%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00208+2.97%
Everclear
CLEAR$0.01194+2.66%
Condividi
Coinstats2025/11/10 02:00

Notizie di tendenza

Altro

Fantasy Football Week 4: Flex Rankings (RB,WR,TE)

Hints, Spangram And Answers For Tuesday, September 23rd — ‘On The Syllabus’

Is the Zcash (ZEC) Price Rally Coming to an End? This One Level Will Decide It

Next Wave of Stablecoin Boom May Seem Invisible, Says Transak CEO

Whitelist Closes, Presale Goes Live: Milk Mocha’s $HUGS Token Becomes Crypto’s Sweetest Global Success!

Prezzi delle criptovalute

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$104,549.85
$104,549.85$104,549.85

+0.76%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,569.61
$3,569.61$3,569.61

+1.53%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$165.36
$165.36$165.36

+1.74%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3422
$2.3422$2.3422

+1.13%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17916
$0.17916$0.17916

+0.60%