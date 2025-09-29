ExchangeDEX+
Bittensor (TAO) Faces Pullback, Eyes $310–$320 Rebound Soon

Di: Tronweekly
2025/09/29 17:15
Bittensor
TAO$385.28+4.54%
SOON
SOON$2.0694-7.19%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00211+2.92%
Bittensor
  • Bittensor is current the price $305.48, the daily volume $119.96 million, market cap $3.05 billion.
  • TAO failed $353 support, rejected at $310, while next support line critical stands approximately $260.
  • Holding above $290 would activate short-term pullback towards $310–$320, else price stalls $270–$260.

Bittensor (TAO) is showing volatility as it touched at $305. After failing to hold the support $353 mark, the coin retreated back to $310 before sliding further. It is now significant support around $260, while a reclamation of $310 could catalyse the short-term retracement.

Bittensor is currently trading at $305.48, with a 24-hour trading volume of $119.96 million, while the market value reaches $3.05 billion, yielding a market dominance of 0.08%. In the last 24 hours, the token has increased by 3.08%, indicating some short-term recovery attempts.

Source: CoinCodex

Price Pullback Reaches $310 Support Level

As per Crypto TXG’s recent post, Bittensor failed to make the $353 mark a support zone, so it saw the price break the level again. The price experienced a sharp pullback, reaching $310, where it managed a small bounce, but could not sustain above that level. This price action indicated that the token is, meanwhile, following a downtrend.

Source: X

Analysts point to $260 as the next significant support, where the rebound could happen. However, in order for TAO to revert to the positive trend, retaking the $310 point is essential.

Also Read | Ethena Price Analysis: Is ENA Ready for a Rebound or Deeper Fall?

Bittensor Potential Rebound Toward $310–$320 Soon

Looking at the short-term future up to 1–7 days, TAO has gone down slightly, while the overall crypto market, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, etc., remains relatively stable. A crypto analyst pointed out that the current support levels around the short term are around $285–$290, as per the 24-hour lowest price of $296.45.

On the upside, the first resistance appears around $305–$310, corresponding to a retest of the 24-hour high at $301.66. Volatility for TAO remains moderate, reflecting its mid-cap status and exposure to the AI and blockchain sectors.

If the price is successful in holding above $290, a price rebound to $310–$320 would be conceivable during the next 3–5 days, provided the broader crypto market improves. Conversely, a slide below $290 would invoke a sharper correction, taking the price to $270–$260 and challenging important psychological support.

Investors are watching TAO closely during the next few days, as the price retaining key support points will either allow it to stabilize and face further declines.

Also Read | Ripple’s RLUSD Stablecoin Hits $789M, Driving XRP Ledger’s Institutional Boom

Disclaimer: gli articoli ripubblicati su questo sito provengono da piattaforme pubbliche e sono forniti esclusivamente a scopo informativo. Non riflettono necessariamente le opinioni di MEXC. Tutti i diritti rimangono agli autori originali. Se ritieni che un contenuto violi i diritti di terze parti, contatta service@support.mexc.com per la rimozione. MEXC non fornisce alcuna garanzia in merito all'accuratezza, completezza o tempestività del contenuto e non è responsabile per eventuali azioni intraprese sulla base delle informazioni fornite. Il contenuto non costituisce consulenza finanziaria, legale o professionale di altro tipo, né deve essere considerato una raccomandazione o un'approvazione da parte di MEXC.

