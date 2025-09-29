ExchangeDEX+
Bitcoin’s volatility drops – But OG whales might turn things around!

Di: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/29 16:59

Journalist

Posted: September 28, 2025

Key Takeaways

Is Bitcoin’s derivatives market showing signs of maturity?

Yes, with record CME options activity and Wall Street ETFs, Bitcoin’s market is becoming more stable and institution-driven.

Could Bitcoin still see a big rally in 2025 despite lower volatility?

Patterns suggest a post-halving rally may still be on track, similar to past cycles.

Bitcoin’s [BTC] derivatives market is heating up like never before!

From record activity on CME to fresh products from Wall Street giants, the shifts in how traders hedge and speculate may just shape where the market could head next.

Wall Street’s growing grip on Bitcoin

CME Options Open Interest for Bitcoin has climbed to record highs, topping $6.2 billion, and it’s not just retail traders driving the surge.

Institutional players are leaning on systematic strategies like covered calls, which are now being packaged into products such as BlackRock’s new covered call Bitcoin ETF.

This is indicative of a market that’s maturing. As volatility-selling grows, the wild upside swings Bitcoin is known for could get dampened, pointing to steadier but less dramatic price moves ahead.

THIS is the pattern Bitcoin keeps repeating

If Bitcoin’s derivatives markets are maturing, its price cycles still follow familiar patterns.

Each post-halving year, the asset tends to retest its 21-week moving average (MA21) around September before making a final push higher.

The chart shows how this pattern played out in 2013, 2017, and 2021; each time leading to a cycle blow-off top.

Source: X

In 2025, we’re seeing the same setup again. So, the market’s long-term rhythm hasn’t changed. There may be more room to run.

Old hands are still moving the market

Source: Glassnode

Bitcoin’s volatility may have cooled, with realized 1-month swings falling below 30% in late September. But that doesn’t mean the network is quiet.

Source: CryptoQuant

Coin Days Destroyed shows periodic spikes, meaning long-dormant coins are still being moved.

These veteran holders tend to resurface at key turning points, and their activity has usually lined up with major price shifts. At press time, BTC traded near $109K, with volatility at multi-month lows.

The old guard still holds the power to shake up the market… when they decide to act.

Source: https://ambcrypto.com/bitcoins-volatility-drops-but-og-whales-might-turn-things-around/

