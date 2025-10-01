Bitcoin surges to two-week high on weak September jobs data, Fed rate cut bets

Hints, Spangram And Answers For Tuesday, September 23rd — ‘On The Syllabus’

Today's NYT Strands hints and answers Credit: New York Times And so we have come at last to the first day of fall. A new season, like a new chapter, filled with opportunities. Have you gotten your pumpkins yet? Some people on my street have already begun hanging ghosts from trees. Here comes Halloween, here comes Halloween! Are you dressing up as anything this year? I think I'm going to go as a brother of the Night's Watch from Game Of Thrones, copying my son's costume and joining him in taking sacred vows in the Godswood. But first, let's solve this Strands! Looking for Monday's Strands? Check out our guide right here. How To Play Strands Strands is the newest game in the New York Times' stable of puzzle games. It's a fun twist on classic word search games. Every day we're given a new theme and then tasked with uncovering all the words on the grid that fit that theme, including a spangram that spans two sides of the board. One of these words is the spangram which crosses from one side of the grid to another and reveals even more about the day's theme. Spoilers ahead. Today's Strands Hints Read on for today's theme and some hints to help you uncover today's words. Today's Theme: On the syllabus Hint: You'll find these things when you go back to school. Clue: Not the fun stuff, mind you. The tedious stuff. Here are the first two letters of each word: Remember, spoilers ahead! What Are Today's Strands Answers? Today's spangram is: COLLEGECOURSE Here's the full list of words: EXAM READING LECTURE QUIZ PAPER HOMEWORK Here's the completed Strands grid: Today's Strands Screenshot: Erik Kain Today's Strands Breakdown This wasn't a very pleasant Strands. I found EXAM right away and knew…