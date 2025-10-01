Bitcoin surges to two-week high on weak September jobs data, Fed rate cut bets

Key Takeaways
- Bitcoin reached a two-week high following weaker-than-expected private payroll data from ADP.
- Investors expect the Federal Reserve may cut interest rates sooner due to signs of economic softening.
Bitcoin rose to a two-week high of above $117,000 today following weaker-than-expected private payroll data from ADP, a payroll services provider, which strengthened expectations for Federal Reserve interest rate cuts.
The flagship cryptocurrency gained momentum as investors interpreted the disappointing jobs report as evidence of economic softening that could prompt more accommodative monetary policy. Risk assets typically benefit from lower interest rate environments due to increased market liquidity.
Recent labor market revisions have amplified fears of an economic slowdown, with cooling inflation metrics and declining labor participation strengthening the case for imminent Fed rate adjustments.
Historical patterns suggest cryptocurrencies often perform well during fall months, with current market sentiment aligning with policy-driven optimism. The combination of weakening economic indicators and seasonal trends has created a favorable environment for digital asset gains.
Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/bitcoin-surges-on-weak-jobs-data-fed-rate-cut-bets/