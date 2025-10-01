Bitcoin Struggles for Direction as U.S. Shutdown and Asian Holidays Collide

Bitcoin

Markets entered October on uneasy footing as the United States government shut down for the first time since 2018, cutting off the release of critical economic reports and leaving hundreds of thousands of federal workers without pay.

The disruption adds a fresh wave of uncertainty to global finance, just as Asia slows down for its Golden Week holiday.

For crypto traders, the overlap couldn’t be more awkward. Analysts at K33 Research warned that the combination of Washington’s paralysis and a week of reduced trading in Asia is likely to shrink liquidity across digital assets. Thinner order books, they cautioned, can amplify volatility and trigger sudden swings in Bitcoin and other major tokens.

History suggests the early days of October are already a fragile period. K33’s data shows Bitcoin often struggles during Asian holidays, drifting sideways or slipping lower.

Still, the broader seasonal pattern has favored October, with BTC logging gains in 10 of the past 12 years. Those exceptions, however, lined up with bear markets — a reminder that historical averages don’t guarantee upside.

Despite these headwinds, Bitcoin has managed a modest rebound, reclaiming levels above $116,000 after a 3% daily rise. Yet with CME futures open interest sliding to a five-month low, investor positioning indicates caution remains the dominant mood.

Whether October delivers another rally or stalls out may depend less on Bitcoin itself and more on how quickly the U.S. finds a budget deal — and how soon Asian markets return from their holiday pause. Until then, traders could be facing one of the choppiest starts to “Uptober” in recent memory.

