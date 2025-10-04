Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a net inflow of $985 million yesterday, marking the fifth consecutive day of net inflows.

PANews reported on October 4 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net inflow of Bitcoin spot ETFs yesterday (October 3, Eastern Time) was US$985 million.

The Bitcoin spot ETF with the largest single-day net inflow yesterday was Blackrock ETF IBIT, with a single-day net inflow of US$792 million. Currently, the total historical net inflow of IBIT has reached US$62.635 billion.

The second is Fidelity ETF FBTC, with a single-day net inflow of US$69.5805 million. Currently, the total historical net inflow of FBTC has reached US$12.616 billion.

As of press time, the total net asset value of the Bitcoin spot ETF was US$164.497 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of the total market value of Bitcoin) reached 6.74%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$60.055 billion.