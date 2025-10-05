Bitcoin Smashes Past $125,700 as Fed Cuts Spark Massive Crypto Market Rally

ExchangeDEX+
Acquista cryptoMercatiSpotFutures500XEarnEventi
Altro
Blue Chip Blitz
Bitcoin breaks $125,700 as Fed rate cuts fuel crypto optimism. BlackRock’s IBIT ETF hits $90B, boosting institutional bitcoin demand. JPMorgan lifts bitcoin target to $165,000 amid dollar weakness bets. Bitcoin surged past $125,700 shortly after midnight ET, setting a new record high and igniting excitement across the crypto market. According to TradingView data, the top cryptocurrency jumped 3% on the day, breaking its previous peak near $124,500 from August. The rally pushed bitcoin’s weekly gain to 10%, bringing its year-to-date rise to 34%. Over the past year, bitcoin’s value has soared by 102%, underscoring growing investor confidence in digital assets. The price breakout followed the Federal Reserve’s recent 0.25% interest rate cut, its first since December 2024. Market participants expect more easing ahead, with CME’s FedWatch tool showing a 96% chance of another 0.25% cut in October and an 86% chance for December. Also Read: Stripe Reaches $100 Million in USDC Transfers ETF Growth Boosts Bitcoin’s Momentum Institutional demand continues to strengthen bitcoin’s position in the market. BlackRock’s IBIT BTC ETF recently entered the top 20 U.S. ETFs by assets under management, crossing $90 billion for the first time. Its rapid climb represents one of the fastest ascents ever for an ETF, highlighting growing trust in regulated bitcoin exposure. Analysts at JPMorgan have also raised their year-end price target for bitcoin to $165,000, pointing to its potential to match gold’s performance. They argue that investors are turning to bitcoin as a hedge against dollar weakness and inflation concerns. Additionally, the combination of lower interest rates and strong ETF inflows has created an ideal setup for further market growth. Bitcoin’s rally reflects increasing appetite for alternative assets as monetary conditions continue to loosen. With renewed optimism and robust institutional participation, bitcoin’s latest surge signals shifting market sentiment. The intersection of policy support, investor demand, and expanding ETF adoption continues to drive bitcoin’s climb to new heights. Also Read: France on the Brink: Arthur Hayes Warns Debt Crisis Could Ignite Eurozone Chaos The post Bitcoin Smashes Past $125,700 as Fed Cuts Spark Massive Crypto Market Rally appeared first on 36Crypto. Bitcoin breaks $125,700 as Fed rate cuts fuel crypto optimism. BlackRock’s IBIT ETF hits $90B, boosting institutional bitcoin demand. JPMorgan lifts bitcoin target to $165,000 amid dollar weakness bets. Bitcoin surged past $125,700 shortly after midnight ET, setting a new record high and igniting excitement across the crypto market. According to TradingView data, the top cryptocurrency jumped 3% on the day, breaking its previous peak near $124,500 from August. The rally pushed bitcoin’s weekly gain to 10%, bringing its year-to-date rise to 34%. Over the past year, bitcoin’s value has soared by 102%, underscoring growing investor confidence in digital assets. The price breakout followed the Federal Reserve’s recent 0.25% interest rate cut, its first since December 2024. Market participants expect more easing ahead, with CME’s FedWatch tool showing a 96% chance of another 0.25% cut in October and an 86% chance for December. Also Read: Stripe Reaches $100 Million in USDC Transfers ETF Growth Boosts Bitcoin’s Momentum Institutional demand continues to strengthen bitcoin’s position in the market. BlackRock’s IBIT BTC ETF recently entered the top 20 U.S. ETFs by assets under management, crossing $90 billion for the first time. Its rapid climb represents one of the fastest ascents ever for an ETF, highlighting growing trust in regulated bitcoin exposure. Analysts at JPMorgan have also raised their year-end price target for bitcoin to $165,000, pointing to its potential to match gold’s performance. They argue that investors are turning to bitcoin as a hedge against dollar weakness and inflation concerns. Additionally, the combination of lower interest rates and strong ETF inflows has created an ideal setup for further market growth. Bitcoin’s rally reflects increasing appetite for alternative assets as monetary conditions continue to loosen. With renewed optimism and robust institutional participation, bitcoin’s latest surge signals shifting market sentiment. The intersection of policy support, investor demand, and expanding ETF adoption continues to drive bitcoin’s climb to new heights. Also Read: France on the Brink: Arthur Hayes Warns Debt Crisis Could Ignite Eurozone Chaos The post Bitcoin Smashes Past $125,700 as Fed Cuts Spark Massive Crypto Market Rally appeared first on 36Crypto.

Bitcoin Smashes Past $125,700 as Fed Cuts Spark Massive Crypto Market Rally

Di: Coinstats
2025/10/05 15:15
Illusion of Life
SPARK$0.003611+9.89%
Fuel
FUEL$0.00271+1.11%
TOP Network
TOP$0.0000968+0.83%
NEAR
NEAR$2.949+4.38%
Griffin AI
GAIN$0.005008-6.87%
  • Bitcoin breaks $125,700 as Fed rate cuts fuel crypto optimism.
  • BlackRock’s IBIT ETF hits $90B, boosting institutional bitcoin demand.
  • JPMorgan lifts bitcoin target to $165,000 amid dollar weakness bets.

Bitcoin surged past $125,700 shortly after midnight ET, setting a new record high and igniting excitement across the crypto market. According to TradingView data, the top cryptocurrency jumped 3% on the day, breaking its previous peak near $124,500 from August.


The rally pushed bitcoin’s weekly gain to 10%, bringing its year-to-date rise to 34%. Over the past year, bitcoin’s value has soared by 102%, underscoring growing investor confidence in digital assets.


The price breakout followed the Federal Reserve’s recent 0.25% interest rate cut, its first since December 2024. Market participants expect more easing ahead, with CME’s FedWatch tool showing a 96% chance of another 0.25% cut in October and an 86% chance for December.


Also Read: Stripe Reaches $100 Million in USDC Transfers


ETF Growth Boosts Bitcoin’s Momentum

Institutional demand continues to strengthen bitcoin’s position in the market. BlackRock’s IBIT BTC ETF recently entered the top 20 U.S. ETFs by assets under management, crossing $90 billion for the first time.


Its rapid climb represents one of the fastest ascents ever for an ETF, highlighting growing trust in regulated bitcoin exposure.


Analysts at JPMorgan have also raised their year-end price target for bitcoin to $165,000, pointing to its potential to match gold’s performance.
They argue that investors are turning to bitcoin as a hedge against dollar weakness and inflation concerns.


Additionally, the combination of lower interest rates and strong ETF inflows has created an ideal setup for further market growth.
Bitcoin’s rally reflects increasing appetite for alternative assets as monetary conditions continue to loosen.


With renewed optimism and robust institutional participation, bitcoin’s latest surge signals shifting market sentiment.


The intersection of policy support, investor demand, and expanding ETF adoption continues to drive bitcoin’s climb to new heights.


Also Read: France on the Brink: Arthur Hayes Warns Debt Crisis Could Ignite Eurozone Chaos


The post Bitcoin Smashes Past $125,700 as Fed Cuts Spark Massive Crypto Market Rally appeared first on 36Crypto.

Disclaimer: gli articoli ripubblicati su questo sito provengono da piattaforme pubbliche e sono forniti esclusivamente a scopo informativo. Non riflettono necessariamente le opinioni di MEXC. Tutti i diritti rimangono agli autori originali. Se ritieni che un contenuto violi i diritti di terze parti, contatta service@support.mexc.com per la rimozione. MEXC non fornisce alcuna garanzia in merito all'accuratezza, completezza o tempestività del contenuto e non è responsabile per eventuali azioni intraprese sulla base delle informazioni fornite. Il contenuto non costituisce consulenza finanziaria, legale o professionale di altro tipo, né deve essere considerato una raccomandazione o un'approvazione da parte di MEXC.

Potrebbe anche piacerti

Top Altcoins To Hold Before 2026 For Maximum ROI – One Is Under $1!

Top Altcoins To Hold Before 2026 For Maximum ROI – One Is Under $1!

BlockchainFX presale surges past $7.5M at $0.024 per token with 500x ROI potential, staking rewards, and BLOCK30 bonus still live — top altcoin to hold before 2026.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.007301+4.62%
TOP Network
TOP$0.0000968+0.83%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.001476-16.32%
Condividi
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 01:16
SEC approves new listing standards paving way for crypto ETFs on Nasdaq, Cboe, and NYSE

SEC approves new listing standards paving way for crypto ETFs on Nasdaq, Cboe, and NYSE

The post SEC approves new listing standards paving way for crypto ETFs on Nasdaq, Cboe, and NYSE appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways The SEC has approved standardized listing rules for commodity-based trust shares. Nasdaq, Cboe, and NYSE can now list these products without individual SEC applications per product. The Securities and Exchange Commission approved generic listing standards for commodity-based trust shares on Nasdaq, Cboe and the New York Stock Exchange. The approval allows these exchanges to list shares of commodity-based trusts under standardized criteria rather than requiring individual applications for each product. The new framework applies to trust structures that hold physical commodities or commodity-related investments. This newly approved standard paves the way for formal listing rules for crypto exchange-traded funds, quickly setting the stage for these products to be prepared for public trading. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/sec-approves-commodity-trust-listing-standards-nasdaq-cboe-nyse/
COM
COM$0.006283+9.23%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.03257+6.75%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00208+2.97%
Condividi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 07:34
Is the Zcash (ZEC) Price Rally Coming to an End? This One Level Will Decide It

Is the Zcash (ZEC) Price Rally Coming to an End? This One Level Will Decide It

Zcash has been one of the climbers this cycle, pushing from the $200 zone all the way toward $600 without much noise from the broader market. But now, after an extended run and clear signs of slowing momentum, traders are starting to ask the obvious question: is the ZEC price rally finally running out of
Zcash
ZEC$644.68+9.64%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00208+2.97%
Everclear
CLEAR$0.01194+2.66%
Condividi
Coinstats2025/11/10 02:00

Notizie di tendenza

Altro

Top Altcoins To Hold Before 2026 For Maximum ROI – One Is Under $1!

SEC approves new listing standards paving way for crypto ETFs on Nasdaq, Cboe, and NYSE

Is the Zcash (ZEC) Price Rally Coming to an End? This One Level Will Decide It

Next Wave of Stablecoin Boom May Seem Invisible, Says Transak CEO

Whitelist Closes, Presale Goes Live: Milk Mocha’s $HUGS Token Becomes Crypto’s Sweetest Global Success!

Prezzi delle criptovalute

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$104,484.77
$104,484.77$104,484.77

+0.69%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,567.68
$3,567.68$3,567.68

+1.47%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$165.18
$165.18$165.18

+1.63%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3393
$2.3393$2.3393

+1.00%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17904
$0.17904$0.17904

+0.53%