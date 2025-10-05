Bitcoin smashes $125K ATH! Will U.S. government shutdown lead BTC to $133K?

Key Takeaways

What caused Bitcoin’s price to surge past the $125,000 mark today?

The primary driver for Bitcoin’s surge to a new all-time high of over $125,000 on October 5, 2025, is a major flight to safety driven by macroeconomic uncertainty, specifically the ongoing U.S. government shutdown.

What is the significance of the price target being hit in October?

The surge is aligning with historical trends for Bitcoin. October is often called “Uptober” because the cryptocurrency has typically performed strongly during this month.

Bitcoin [BTC] shattered records on the 5th of October 2025, surging past the $125,000 mark to hit an all-time high of approximately $125,689.

This powerful rally breaks the previous record set in August 2025 and is largely attributed to a massive influx of investment driven by global macroeconomic concerns.

The primary catalyst appears to be a flight to safe-haven assets, with the ongoing U.S. government shutdown driving investor appetite for Bitcoin as a hedge against currency debasement.

Strong inflows into Bitcoin ETFs are also providing sustained buying pressure.

October, historically dubbed “Uptober,” often sees strong gains for BTC, a trend holding true with the token’s value climbing over 30% this month alone.