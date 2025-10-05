ExchangeDEX+
Bitcoin just soared to a new record high, surpassing $125,600 on a Saturday night. The record high hit at the start of so-called "Uptober," which is historically one of the strongest months of the year for BTC. The move comes amid strong ETF accumulation, with funds posting $3.24 billion in net inflows this week alone, […] The post Bitcoin Shatters All-Time High, Surpasses $125,600 in Weekend Rally appeared first on The Daily Hodl.

Bitcoin Shatters All-Time High, Surpasses $125,600 in Weekend Rally

Di: The Daily Hodl
2025/10/05 13:09
Bitcoin just soared to a new record high, surpassing $125,600 on a Saturday night.

The record high hit at the start of so-called “Uptober,” which is historically one of the strongest months of the year for BTC.

The move comes amid strong ETF accumulation, with funds posting $3.24 billion in net inflows this week alone, led by BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust.

That’s the biggest weekly haul of 2025.

US spot Bitcoin ETFs now collectively hold 1,325,878 BTC, valued at about $166.18 billion.

The Bitcoin pump triggered $173.52 million in short liquidations in the last four hours, according to CoinGlass.

BTC is up 2.3% in the last 24 hours, 14.5% in the last week, and 102.6% in the last year.

Bitcoin’s market capitalization now stands at $2.46 trillion following the surge.

Generated Image: DALLE3

