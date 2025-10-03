ExchangeDEX+
Acquista cryptoMercatiSpotFutures500XEarnEventi
Altro
Blue Chip Blitz
The post Bitcoin Rises to 7th Place in Global Asset Rankings! Here’s the Latest Giant Company to Overtake appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin has achieved another remarkable feat, with the cryptocurrency giant surpassing the $120,000 mark and pushing its market capitalization above $2.4 trillion, according to MarketCap data. Bitcoin Surpasses Amazon, Rising to 7th Place in Global Asset Rankings With this development, Bitcoin surpassed Amazon, which has a market value of $2.371 trillion, and rose to 7th place in the global asset rankings. Bitcoin, which gained 1.84% in the last 24 hours, is once again competing with traditional market giants. Silver is ahead of Bitcoin in the new rankings. This table reveals that Bitcoin’s place in the financial system is gradually strengthening and the “digital gold” metaphor is gaining concrete basis for investors. According to experts, this rise is driven by increasing uncertainty in the global economy, interest rate cut signals from central banks, and demand for cryptocurrencies seeking protection from risk. It is also emphasized that the interest of institutional investors through ETFs has created a permanent momentum in Bitcoin’s market value. Bitcoin’s surpassing of a major tech company like Amazon has once again highlighted the competitiveness of crypto assets in traditional financial markets. Analysts predict that Bitcoin could surpass silver in the coming period, entering the top six assets. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/bitcoin-rises-to-7th-place-in-global-asset-rankings-heres-the-latest-giant-company-to-overtake/The post Bitcoin Rises to 7th Place in Global Asset Rankings! Here’s the Latest Giant Company to Overtake appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin has achieved another remarkable feat, with the cryptocurrency giant surpassing the $120,000 mark and pushing its market capitalization above $2.4 trillion, according to MarketCap data. Bitcoin Surpasses Amazon, Rising to 7th Place in Global Asset Rankings With this development, Bitcoin surpassed Amazon, which has a market value of $2.371 trillion, and rose to 7th place in the global asset rankings. Bitcoin, which gained 1.84% in the last 24 hours, is once again competing with traditional market giants. Silver is ahead of Bitcoin in the new rankings. This table reveals that Bitcoin’s place in the financial system is gradually strengthening and the “digital gold” metaphor is gaining concrete basis for investors. According to experts, this rise is driven by increasing uncertainty in the global economy, interest rate cut signals from central banks, and demand for cryptocurrencies seeking protection from risk. It is also emphasized that the interest of institutional investors through ETFs has created a permanent momentum in Bitcoin’s market value. Bitcoin’s surpassing of a major tech company like Amazon has once again highlighted the competitiveness of crypto assets in traditional financial markets. Analysts predict that Bitcoin could surpass silver in the coming period, entering the top six assets. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/bitcoin-rises-to-7th-place-in-global-asset-rankings-heres-the-latest-giant-company-to-overtake/

Bitcoin Rises to 7th Place in Global Asset Rankings! Here’s the Latest Giant Company to Overtake

Di: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 20:53
SphereX
HERE$0.000119--%
COM
COM$0.006267+12.31%
4
4$0.06515+10.55%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02341+3.21%
1
1$0.02601+25.04%

Bitcoin has achieved another remarkable feat, with the cryptocurrency giant surpassing the $120,000 mark and pushing its market capitalization above $2.4 trillion, according to MarketCap data.

Bitcoin Surpasses Amazon, Rising to 7th Place in Global Asset Rankings

With this development, Bitcoin surpassed Amazon, which has a market value of $2.371 trillion, and rose to 7th place in the global asset rankings.

Bitcoin, which gained 1.84% in the last 24 hours, is once again competing with traditional market giants. Silver is ahead of Bitcoin in the new rankings.

This table reveals that Bitcoin’s place in the financial system is gradually strengthening and the “digital gold” metaphor is gaining concrete basis for investors.

According to experts, this rise is driven by increasing uncertainty in the global economy, interest rate cut signals from central banks, and demand for cryptocurrencies seeking protection from risk.

It is also emphasized that the interest of institutional investors through ETFs has created a permanent momentum in Bitcoin’s market value.

Bitcoin’s surpassing of a major tech company like Amazon has once again highlighted the competitiveness of crypto assets in traditional financial markets. Analysts predict that Bitcoin could surpass silver in the coming period, entering the top six assets.

*This is not investment advice.

Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data!

Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/bitcoin-rises-to-7th-place-in-global-asset-rankings-heres-the-latest-giant-company-to-overtake/

Disclaimer: gli articoli ripubblicati su questo sito provengono da piattaforme pubbliche e sono forniti esclusivamente a scopo informativo. Non riflettono necessariamente le opinioni di MEXC. Tutti i diritti rimangono agli autori originali. Se ritieni che un contenuto violi i diritti di terze parti, contatta service@support.mexc.com per la rimozione. MEXC non fornisce alcuna garanzia in merito all'accuratezza, completezza o tempestività del contenuto e non è responsabile per eventuali azioni intraprese sulla base delle informazioni fornite. Il contenuto non costituisce consulenza finanziaria, legale o professionale di altro tipo, né deve essere considerato una raccomandazione o un'approvazione da parte di MEXC.

Potrebbe anche piacerti

Top Altcoins To Hold Before 2026 For Maximum ROI – One Is Under $1!

Top Altcoins To Hold Before 2026 For Maximum ROI – One Is Under $1!

BlockchainFX presale surges past $7.5M at $0.024 per token with 500x ROI potential, staking rewards, and BLOCK30 bonus still live — top altcoin to hold before 2026.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.007301+4.62%
TOP Network
TOP$0.0000968+0.83%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.001476-16.32%
Condividi
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 01:16
SEC approves new listing standards paving way for crypto ETFs on Nasdaq, Cboe, and NYSE

SEC approves new listing standards paving way for crypto ETFs on Nasdaq, Cboe, and NYSE

The post SEC approves new listing standards paving way for crypto ETFs on Nasdaq, Cboe, and NYSE appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways The SEC has approved standardized listing rules for commodity-based trust shares. Nasdaq, Cboe, and NYSE can now list these products without individual SEC applications per product. The Securities and Exchange Commission approved generic listing standards for commodity-based trust shares on Nasdaq, Cboe and the New York Stock Exchange. The approval allows these exchanges to list shares of commodity-based trusts under standardized criteria rather than requiring individual applications for each product. The new framework applies to trust structures that hold physical commodities or commodity-related investments. This newly approved standard paves the way for formal listing rules for crypto exchange-traded funds, quickly setting the stage for these products to be prepared for public trading. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/sec-approves-commodity-trust-listing-standards-nasdaq-cboe-nyse/
COM
COM$0.006283+9.23%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.03257+6.75%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00208+2.97%
Condividi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 07:34
Is the Zcash (ZEC) Price Rally Coming to an End? This One Level Will Decide It

Is the Zcash (ZEC) Price Rally Coming to an End? This One Level Will Decide It

Zcash has been one of the climbers this cycle, pushing from the $200 zone all the way toward $600 without much noise from the broader market. But now, after an extended run and clear signs of slowing momentum, traders are starting to ask the obvious question: is the ZEC price rally finally running out of
Zcash
ZEC$644.68+9.64%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00208+2.97%
Everclear
CLEAR$0.01194+2.66%
Condividi
Coinstats2025/11/10 02:00

Notizie di tendenza

Altro

Top Altcoins To Hold Before 2026 For Maximum ROI – One Is Under $1!

SEC approves new listing standards paving way for crypto ETFs on Nasdaq, Cboe, and NYSE

Is the Zcash (ZEC) Price Rally Coming to an End? This One Level Will Decide It

Next Wave of Stablecoin Boom May Seem Invisible, Says Transak CEO

Whitelist Closes, Presale Goes Live: Milk Mocha’s $HUGS Token Becomes Crypto’s Sweetest Global Success!

Prezzi delle criptovalute

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$104,650.99
$104,650.99$104,650.99

+0.85%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,573.63
$3,573.63$3,573.63

+1.64%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$165.46
$165.46$165.46

+1.80%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3433
$2.3433$2.3433

+1.17%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17938
$0.17938$0.17938

+0.73%