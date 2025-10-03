Bitcoin Rises to 7th Place in Global Asset Rankings! Here’s the Latest Giant Company to Overtake

Bitcoin has achieved another remarkable feat, with the cryptocurrency giant surpassing the $120,000 mark and pushing its market capitalization above $2.4 trillion, according to MarketCap data.

Bitcoin Surpasses Amazon, Rising to 7th Place in Global Asset Rankings

With this development, Bitcoin surpassed Amazon, which has a market value of $2.371 trillion, and rose to 7th place in the global asset rankings.

Bitcoin, which gained 1.84% in the last 24 hours, is once again competing with traditional market giants. Silver is ahead of Bitcoin in the new rankings.

This table reveals that Bitcoin’s place in the financial system is gradually strengthening and the “digital gold” metaphor is gaining concrete basis for investors.

According to experts, this rise is driven by increasing uncertainty in the global economy, interest rate cut signals from central banks, and demand for cryptocurrencies seeking protection from risk.

It is also emphasized that the interest of institutional investors through ETFs has created a permanent momentum in Bitcoin’s market value.

Bitcoin’s surpassing of a major tech company like Amazon has once again highlighted the competitiveness of crypto assets in traditional financial markets. Analysts predict that Bitcoin could surpass silver in the coming period, entering the top six assets.

*This is not investment advice.

