Bitcoin Rally Fueled By ETF Flows And US Demand

Amid a budget deadlock in the United States, the crypto market shows an opposite trajectory. In one week, bitcoin appreciated by 14% and approaches its highest historic levels. Meanwhile, the total crypto market capitalization exceeds 4,210 billion dollars. This renewed strength, decoupled from political tensions in Washington, reignites the debate on the growing autonomy of these assets against traditional cycles.

