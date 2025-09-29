ExchangeDEX+
Bitcoin, one of the top cryptocurrencies, experienced a rather steep decline in September 2025. However, after an extensive losing streak, the coin is finally attempting a comeback, bouncing back above $110,000. However, many speculate that this bounce back is just a relief rally before a large correction, as the coin lacks a solid base and ... Read more The post Bitcoin Price Prediction for the Next 24 Hours – Sep-29, 2025 appeared first on BiteMyCoin.

Bitcoin Price Prediction for the Next 24 Hours – Sep-29, 2025

Di: Bitemycoin
2025/09/29 17:30
Bitcoin, one of the top cryptocurrencies, experienced a rather steep decline in September 2025. However, after an extensive losing streak, the coin is finally attempting a comeback, bouncing back above $110,000. However, many speculate that this bounce back is just a relief rally before a large correction, as the coin lacks a solid base and strong buyer support. This report will provide you with details of whether Bitcoin’s price will increase or decrease in the next 24 hours.

Bitcoin’s Current Market Performance

https://twitter.com/CryptoYoddha/status/1972595538018373938

At the time of writing, Bitcoin is trading at a price of $111,670.40 after it gained 2.07% in the last 24 hours, resulting in a 24-hour trading volume of $40.40 billion, while its market cap is valued at $2.22 trillion. The CEO of Murdex reported that Bitcoin is maintaining a strong upward momentum, trading near $112,000, as a strong whale accumulation has provided great support by purchasing BTC worth $3.3 billion, followed by an ETH inflow of $1.73 billion, displaying increased confidence among traders and investors.

Why is BTC’s Price on a Surge Today?

Let us see what is causing Bitcoin’s price to increase today:

  • Whale Accumulation: The blockchain data provided by the Investing’s official website has shown large whale accumulations after last week’s sell-off, liquidating $!.5 billion in large positions.
  • Macro Sentiment Shift: The Trump administration is faced with a budget shortage ahead of the start of the fiscal year. For this, the Congress has to pass a temporary spending bill. If not passed, the Federal agencies won’t be able to function properly, causing fear across the financial markets. However, things have settled, with the spending expected to pass this week.

Will BTC Increase Within the Next 24 Hours?

According to several market indicators, Bitcoin’s price is expected to jump in the next 24 hours, with prices potentially reaching $112,731, resulting in a potential ROI of 0.41%% compared to the current value. Let us check out what increases the value of BTC in the next 24 hours:

  • Quantum Security Roadmap: Bitcoin has plans to mitigate quantum risks, unlocking $300+ billion dormant BTC for DeFi use cases via pegs like sBTC, attracting more investors’ interest, potentially increasing its price.
  • Whale Accumulation: Mid-tier whale accumulation can lead to price breakouts, creating a springboard for BTC’s price momentum.

Due to these reasons, Bitcoin is expected to see an increase in its price within the next 24 hours, trading at $112,731. However, it is crucial to keep in mind that the whole crypto market is highly speculative and risky. Therefore, investors are warned to do the required diligence before investing in any digital asset.

