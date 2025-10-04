ExchangeDEX+
Bitcoin Price Nears All-Time High with $985M ETF Inflows

Di: CoinPedia
2025/10/04 14:19
$3B in Bitcoin ETF Trading as Institutional Flows Hit 2025 Highs

On October 3, 2025, U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded a remarkable inflow of $985.08 million, according to data from SoSoValue. This surge highlights the continued institutional demand for Bitcoin. Meanwhile, Ethereum ETFs dropped to $233.55 million in inflows, signaling a short-term cooling in institutional appetite for ETH-based products.

The standout performer was BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT), which dominated the session with $791.55 million in inflows, further cementing its leadership in the crypto ETF market.

Bitcoin ETF Inflows Breakdown – BlackRock IBIT Leads the Market

Bitcoin ETFs saw a combined inflow of $985.08 million on October 3, with inflows spread across multiple funds:

  • BlackRock IBIT: $791.55 million
  • Fidelity FBTC: $69.58 million
  • Ark & 21Shares (ARKB): $35.48 million
  • VanEck HODL: $26.04 million
  • Bitwise BITB: $24.03 million
  • Grayscale BTC: $20.11 million
  • Grayscale GBTC: $18.29 million (smallest gain of the day)

The total trading volume in Bitcoin ETFs surged to $7.52 billion, with net assets reaching $164.50 billion. This represents 6.74% of Bitcoin’s total market capitalization, underscoring the growing role of ETFs in Bitcoin’s liquidity ecosystem.

Ethereum ETF Inflows Drop but BlackRock ETHA Stands Strong

Ethereum ETFs recorded $233.55 million in total inflows, marking a decline from the previous day. Only four out of nine Ethereum ETFs posted positive gains, with BlackRock ETHA dominating the session:

  • BlackRock ETHA: $206.71 million
  • Grayscale ETH: $17.88 million
  • Fidelity FETH: $5.65 million
  • VanEck ETHV: $3.31 million

Despite the decline in ETF inflows, Ethereum maintained strong investor activity with a total trading volume of $2.28 billion, slightly higher than the prior day. Its net assets reached $30.57 billion, equal to 5.58% of Ethereum’s market cap.

Bitcoin Nears All-Time High 

Bitcoin is currently trading at around $122,777, just 1.1% shy of its all-time high. Its market capitalization has surged to $2.448 trillion, supported by a 24-hour trading volume of $81.587 billion. This reflects strong institutional and retail confidence in Bitcoin as it nears record levels.

Meanwhile, Ethereum’s price climbed to $4,502.39, supported by a market cap of $544.369 billion and a 24-hour trading volume of $43.237 billion. The steady rise in ETH’s trading activity highlights renewed investor confidence in Ethereum ETFs and on-chain growth potential.

