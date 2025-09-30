Bitcoin Prepares for Another Surge as Whales Buy $329K Bitcoin Hyper in a Day

Stuck below $117K, Bitcoin mostly drifted through September without making much noise. Could things look better in October?

Maybe. Three major market shifts are aligning, which could be enough to send $BTC past $120K once again.

Early signs of a recovering market are already here, as whales secure Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) tokens worth $329K in a single day.

Three Reasons $BTC Looks Ready to Explode

$BTC briefly crossed $114K on Monday, flashing signals of another bull surge.

Despite a heavy spot $BTC ETF outflow, the trading volume spiked as investors rushed to buy the dip.

The price has dropped since then to about $113.4K, but there are more reasons to believe this is just the beginning of a bull trend.

The first potential catalyst is the joint roundtable on digital asset regulation hosted by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

It sparks hopes for better regulatory clarity, especially in matters such as jurisdictional tests, listings, and exchange oversight. The panel featured SEC Chair Paul Atkins and representatives from ICE-NYSE, CME, JPMorgan, Bank of America, Citadel, and others.

The weakening US jobs market also supports an optimistic price outlook for Bitcoin. The trend typically drives investors toward safer assets, such as gold, but Bitcoin’s reputation as a challenger to the traditional economy could work in its favor this time.

The third reason is the rumors surrounding the Bitcoin Strategic Reserve.

According to Jan3 founder Samson Mow, the Trump administration is exploring $BTC acquisitions using budget-neutral methods. It could even prompt a reevaluation of the US Treasury’s gold reserves, unlocking nearly $1T in credit.

Whether the rumor holds water or not, its speculative impact is high.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin’s potential layer-2 solution is going viral, sparking a buying frenzy during the presale.

Fast becoming one of the hottest cryptos this season, Bitcoin Hyper is finding a way to offer the speed and programmability that Bitcoin has long lacked.

The project’s native token presale, $HYPER, just broke the $19M milestone.

Whale Pours $329K into Bitcoin Hyper – What’s the Big Deal About this Bitcoin Upgrade?

Bitcoin has long been the undisputed king of cryptocurrencies.

Despite that, the Bitcoin blockchain is slow and clunky, hindering the asset from realizing its full potential in the rapidly growing Web3 market.

Bitcoin Hyper sets out to change this with its upcoming layer-2 solution.

Using Solana’s Virtual Machine and a non-custodial Canonical Bridge, the layer 2 blockchain allows users to mint wrapped versions of $BTC and use them across dApps, DeFi, NFTs, and other new crypto avenues. It’s far faster, cheaper, and more efficient than the original chain, while retaining the core security of the main net.

Here is a detailed look at how it works:

The cryptocurrency market has seen its fair share of projects aiming to change the game for Bitcoin, but most fail to even launch a minimal viable product (MVP).

So it’s reasonable to worry if this is another hollow altcoin tricking investors with empty promises.

To its credit, Bitcoin Hyper has already made steady progress in tech development, and the dev team has been regularly posting updates on the website.

According to the latest ecosystem update, they have already completed core research into rollup settlement models and have developed early prototypes that validate SVM execution inside the rollup.

Another valid concern is code vulnerabilities and traps, but Bitcoin Hyper has addressed this issue as well. The smart contract has successfully undergone extensive smart contract audits by leading blockchain firms SpyWolf and Coinsult.

So it makes sense why whales are circling the project, with purchases worth a total of $329K ($113.8K, $109.9K, $105.4K) in just 24 hours.

Expert Bitcoin Hyper price predictions suggest $HYPER could jump 28x from its final presale price, hitting $0.32 by the year-end.

Nearly $20M Raised: Is it Too Late to Buy $HYPER?

$HYPER is still in the presale phase, and the token is available for a fixed, discounted price of $0.013005. So no, it’s not too late to buy the token.

Waiting much longer, however, could turn out to be a costly decision, as the next price surge is just a day away.

Moreover, the staking APY is now a juicy 60% and will only decrease as more investors join the presale.

Visit the Bitcoin Hyper website now to lock in max gains

But as always, do your own research before investing in crypto. This is not financial advice.

Authored by Ben Wallis, Bitcoinist – https://bitcoinist.com/bitcoin-bull-surge-close-as-whale-buys-329k-bitcoin-hyper/