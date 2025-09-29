ExchangeDEX+
Acquista cryptoMercatiSpotFutures500XEarnEventi
Altro
Blue Chip Blitz
The post ‘Bitcoin Mayor’ Eric Adams Drops NYC Re-Election Race appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News New York City’s pro-crypto mayor Eric Adams, who backed Bitcoin payroll proposals and positioned NYC as a blockchain innovation hub, announced his withdrawal in an emotional video posted on Sunday, that he is exiting his re-election campaign just weeks before the vote.His decision shocked the entire crypto community, wondering the reason behind his withdrawal.  Why …The post ‘Bitcoin Mayor’ Eric Adams Drops NYC Re-Election Race appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News New York City’s pro-crypto mayor Eric Adams, who backed Bitcoin payroll proposals and positioned NYC as a blockchain innovation hub, announced his withdrawal in an emotional video posted on Sunday, that he is exiting his re-election campaign just weeks before the vote.His decision shocked the entire crypto community, wondering the reason behind his withdrawal.  Why …

‘Bitcoin Mayor’ Eric Adams Drops NYC Re-Election Race

Di: CoinPedia
2025/09/29 16:29
Manchester City Fan
CITY$0.6867+0.65%
Propy
PRO$0.5223+9.26%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002274-17.30%
NYC Mayor Eric Adams Wants New York City To Be The Crypto Capital

The post ‘Bitcoin Mayor’ Eric Adams Drops NYC Re-Election Race appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

New York City’s pro-crypto mayor Eric Adams, who backed Bitcoin payroll proposals and positioned NYC as a blockchain innovation hub, announced his withdrawal in an emotional video posted on Sunday, that he is exiting his re-election campaign just weeks before the vote.

His decision shocked the entire crypto community, wondering the reason behind his withdrawal. 

Why Adams Stepped Down?

Mayor Eric Adams announced via a tweet that he was ending his reelection campaign, citing financial struggles and a lack of public campaign funds. His administration had faced bribery allegations, though federal charges were later dismissed.

Adams said constant media speculation and the denial of public financing left him without the resources needed for a viable campaign. Coupled with low poll numbers and ongoing scrutiny, he felt there was no clear path to victory.

Mayoral Race Shifts After Adams’ Exit

After Adams departure, New York’s mayoral race changes, especially affecting tech and digital asset policies. The focus now turns to frontrunner Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani, with former governor Andrew Cuomo also in dispute. 

Meanwhile, Republican Curtis Sliwa remains, but his campaign struggles. Analysts see Mamdani gaining strength, though Cuomo could still attract moderate Democratic voters.

Adams and His ‘Bitcoin Mayor’ Reputation

Adams, who took office pledging to make NYC “the heart of the crypto industry.” He was one of the highest-profile American politicians to embrace digital currency, even converting his first mayoral paycheck to Bitcoin and Ethereum. 

Under his leadership, NYC hosted blockchain conferences, piloted city NFT partnerships, and called for friendlier state crypto regulations. 

His withdrawal introduces uncertainty for several municipal crypto initiatives, with current frontrunners Zohran Mamdani and Andrew Cuomo both more cautious or ambiguous on crypto policy.

Disclaimer: gli articoli ripubblicati su questo sito provengono da piattaforme pubbliche e sono forniti esclusivamente a scopo informativo. Non riflettono necessariamente le opinioni di MEXC. Tutti i diritti rimangono agli autori originali. Se ritieni che un contenuto violi i diritti di terze parti, contatta service@support.mexc.com per la rimozione. MEXC non fornisce alcuna garanzia in merito all'accuratezza, completezza o tempestività del contenuto e non è responsabile per eventuali azioni intraprese sulla base delle informazioni fornite. Il contenuto non costituisce consulenza finanziaria, legale o professionale di altro tipo, né deve essere considerato una raccomandazione o un'approvazione da parte di MEXC.

Potrebbe anche piacerti

Crypto Market Watch: Nexchain Presale Expands as BTC Stays at $116K, AVAX $30

Crypto Market Watch: Nexchain Presale Expands as BTC Stays at $116K, AVAX $30

Nexchain has continued to grow as one of the top crypto presales in 2025. In Stage 27, the project has raised more than $10.3 million. Tokens are priced at $0.108 with a confirmed listing at $0.30, leaving early buyers with an expected return of 278%. The launch of Whitepaper v2.0 set out updates to the [...] The post Crypto Market Watch: Nexchain Presale Expands as BTC Stays at $116K, AVAX $30 appeared first on Blockonomi.
Bitcoin
BTC$104,636.19+2.22%
Moonveil
MORE$0.005033-6.64%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Condividi
Blockonomi2025/09/18 01:15
CME pushes Solana, XRP into derivatives spotlight with new options

CME pushes Solana, XRP into derivatives spotlight with new options

CME Group is launching options for Solana and XRP futures this October. The move signals a major shift, acknowledging that institutional liquidity is now firmly expanding beyond the established dominance of Bitcoin and Ether. According to a press release dated…
Movement
MOVE$0.06243+0.04%
XRP
XRP$2.3366+2.12%
Major
MAJOR$0.10236+3.43%
Condividi
Crypto.news2025/09/18 01:18
CEO of ‘Textbook Ponzi’ Pleads Guilty in $200M Bitcoin Fraud Case

CEO of ‘Textbook Ponzi’ Pleads Guilty in $200M Bitcoin Fraud Case

Ramil Ventura Palafox admitted to defrauding more than 90,000 investors through a fake Bitcoin trading program.
Moonveil
MORE$0.005033-6.64%
Condividi
Coinstats2025/09/18 14:42

Notizie di tendenza

Altro

Crypto Market Watch: Nexchain Presale Expands as BTC Stays at $116K, AVAX $30

CME pushes Solana, XRP into derivatives spotlight with new options

CEO of ‘Textbook Ponzi’ Pleads Guilty in $200M Bitcoin Fraud Case

The Best Crypto for Higher Returns: Why BlockDAG, Ethereum, XRP, & Solana Could Redefine 2026’s Market Cycle

Treasury Secretary Bessent Clarifies Trump’s $2,000 Tariff Dividend as Possible Tax Benefits Amid Court Scrutiny

Prezzi delle criptovalute

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$104,536.70
$104,536.70$104,536.70

+0.74%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,582.44
$3,582.44$3,582.44

+1.89%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$164.59
$164.59$164.59

+1.26%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3347
$2.3347$2.3347

+0.80%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17995
$0.17995$0.17995

+1.05%