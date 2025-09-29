ExchangeDEX+
Bitcoin Hyper Growth Mirrored in XRP Tundra: Presale Offers Dual Token System with Significant Return Potential

Di: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/29 18:13
The presale market in 2025 has been dominated by headlines around Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER). Promoted as a Bitcoin Layer-2 project with ZK-rollup technology and a Solana-compatible framework, it has raised more than $18 million in just a few months. Investors are lured by promises of bringing DeFi and smart contract functions into the Bitcoin ecosystem, alongside presale staking rewards of up to 65% APY.

But while Bitcoin Hyper captures attention with scale and hype, other presales are targeting long-term sustainability through more defined mechanics. One of those is XRP Tundra, a dual-token system that integrates yield, governance, and liquidity protection. For investors comparing options, Tundra offers a structure designed to give retail holders more than speculative exposure.

Bitcoin Hyper’s Presale Mechanics

HYPER tokens are offered across multiple blockchains (Ethereum ERC-20 and BNB Chain BEP-20) at a current presale price of roughly $0.0129. The total supply is capped at 21 billion HYPER, with allocations including 30% to development, 30% to treasury, 25% to marketing, 10% to listings, and 5% to rewards.

A distinctive feature is that staking is already available during presale, advertised at 65% APY. However, tokens staked cannot be withdrawn until seven days after the Token Generation Event (TGE), leaving participants exposed to lock-up risk. Reports suggest large whale transactions—one exceeding $69,000—have entered the sale, underscoring institutional-level participation.

HYPER’s roadmap promises governance rights, reduced gas fees, and wrapped BTC for use in dApps once its layer-2 is live. Still, execution of its ambitious design remains a key variable.

XRP Tundra: A Dual-Token Alternative

While Bitcoin Hyper focuses on extending Bitcoin’s ecosystem, XRP Tundra is built around providing retail investors with yield and stability. Its presale, currently in Phase 4, prices TUNDRA-S at $0.068. Each purchase includes a 16% bonus allocation and a free distribution of TUNDRA-X on XRPL, valued at $0.034.

TUNDRA-S, deployed on Solana, is the utility and staking token. TUNDRA-X, issued on XRPL, anchors governance and reserves. Launch prices are already fixed at $2.50 for TUNDRA-S and $1.25 for TUNDRA-X, giving presale participants a clearly defined upside target. Unlike many offerings, pricing and launch values are published in advance.

Staking Through Cryo Vaults

For XRP holders, the most notable feature of Tundra is the introduction of Cryo Vaults. These staking pools allow tokens to be locked for durations ranging from seven to ninety days, with yields reaching up to 30% APY.

To provide flexibility, the project includes Frost Keys, NFT-based tools that either shorten lock-ups or amplify yields. While staking has not yet launched, presale participants gain guaranteed access when the vaults go live, ensuring they can capture rewards ahead of secondary market buyers.

One of the most common presale risks is sharp volatility once tokens list. XRP Tundra mitigates this by using Meteora’s DAMM V2 liquidity pools for TUNDRA-S. Fees begin prohibitively high — around 50% — then taper gradually. This design blocks bots and discourages early dumping.

Collected fees are redirected into Cryo Vault staking pools, turning early market activity into yield for long-term participants. In effect, XRP Tundra converts launch volatility into a mechanism that benefits holders, rather than punishes them.

Verified Transparency

Unlike many presales, Tundra has opened its code and team to public review. Independent audits are published by Cyberscope, Solidproof, and Freshcoins. Team identity is also confirmed via Vital Block KYC.

This level of disclosure contrasts with the anonymity that often surrounds presales. It gives investors artifacts they can review before committing capital.

Growth vs Structure

Bitcoin Hyper’s rapid fundraising underscores the appetite for bold presale narratives. Its promise of extending Bitcoin through a Layer-2 solution has attracted whales and retail alike, but its execution risks remain unresolved until launch.

XRP Tundra mirrors the growth ambition but with a structure tailored to retail investors: dual-token allocations, defined launch targets, staking access, and liquidity safeguards. As Crypto Infinity observed in a recent feature, it represents a shift from hype-driven offerings toward measurable, verifiable mechanics.

At $0.068 entry with targets of $2.50 and $1.25, plus guaranteed staking rights, XRP Tundra gives retail buyers a presale that blends growth potential with safeguards. In a year dominated by mega-raises like Bitcoin Hyper, Tundra provides an alternative path where structure matters as much as ambition.

Lock in your Phase 4 bonus and secure Cryo Vault access ahead of launch:

Website: https://www.xrptundra.com/
Medium: https://medium.com/@xrptundra
Telegram: https://t.me/xrptundra
X: https://x.com/Xrptundra

Contact: Tim Fénix, [email protected]

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/bitcoin-hyper-growth-mirrored-in-xrp-tundra-presale-offers-dual-token-system-with-significant-return-potential/

Disclaimer: gli articoli ripubblicati su questo sito provengono da piattaforme pubbliche e sono forniti esclusivamente a scopo informativo. Non riflettono necessariamente le opinioni di MEXC. Tutti i diritti rimangono agli autori originali. Se ritieni che un contenuto violi i diritti di terze parti, contatta service@support.mexc.com per la rimozione. MEXC non fornisce alcuna garanzia in merito all'accuratezza, completezza o tempestività del contenuto e non è responsabile per eventuali azioni intraprese sulla base delle informazioni fornite. Il contenuto non costituisce consulenza finanziaria, legale o professionale di altro tipo, né deve essere considerato una raccomandazione o un'approvazione da parte di MEXC.

