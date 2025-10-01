Bitcoin Hyper Finally Makes Bitcoin Productive as Starknet Adds BTC Staking

Crypto News

Starknet has rolled out the first ‘trustless Bitcoin staking’ system, letting holders earn rewards without leaving $BTC’s base chain behind.

The feature, announced Sept. 30, uses wrapped assets like $wBTC and $tBTC to plug Bitcoin into Starknet’s Ethereum Layer 2 network.

That matters because Bitcoin is a $2.3T asset where almost all of it sits idle. Roughly 98.5% of supply does nothing on-chain, while Ethereum has already built a $140B+ staking economy – with a third of its circulating $ETH now locked up. By comparison, Bitcoin staking stands at just 58.5K coins.

The big question is whether wrapped $BTC staking is enough to make Bitcoin truly productive, or if it’s just a stopgap.

And that’s where the broader narrative kicks in: while Starknet experiments with yield, Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is scaling $BTC into a fully usable ecosystem where payments, DeFi, and even meme coins can finally run natively on Bitcoin.

But first, let’s discuss Starknet and why its efforts could make Bitcoin Hyper an even more appealing solution for Bitcoin’s pains.

Starknet’s Play: Bitcoin Staking Through Wrapped Assets

On Sept. 30, Starknet confirmed that Bitcoin holders can now stake wrapped versions of their coins directly on its Ethereum-based Layer 2. Assets like $WBTC, $tBTC, Liquid BTC, and $SolvBTC plug into Starknet’s consensus, giving $BTC a way to earn rewards while supporting network security.

The staking process relies on zk-STARKs, a cryptographic system designed for speed, scalability, and even post-quantum resistance.

Starknet’s developers highlighted that their attempt at becoming a Bitcoin execution layer is in testing; they managed to verify Bitcoin’s full header chain in just 25 milliseconds on a Raspberry Pi.

The vision is straightforward: channel some of Bitcoin’s $2.3T dormant supply into productive use while also deepening Starknet’s liquidity base.

If successful, the move could create a self-sustaining cycle where more $BTC flows into Starknet, boosting security and making the ecosystem more attractive to developers and asset holders alike.

Why $BTC Needs a Productivity Boost

Bitcoin still dominates more than half of the crypto market cap, yet most of its $2.3T value just sits there. Unlike Ethereum, it never built a native staking economy, nor the layers of DeFi, dApps, and yield-bearing tools that keep $ETH circulating productively.

That gap is stark when you look at the numbers. Ethereum now has over $36M in locked staked tokens, with roughly one-third of its entire supply committed to securing the network.

Bitcoin, by contrast, has only around 58.5K coins. And yet, demand exists. Many investors want yield on assets they consider safer than speculative altcoins.

$BTC could fill that role by anchoring security at lower cost than riskier tokens, while giving holders a modest return. If that cycle takes hold, Bitcoin’s liquidity starts to feed itself, rewarding participants and reinforcing the network’s importance.

But staking through wrapped assets still feels like a workaround. What if Bitcoin itself could become scalable, fast, and usable for DeFi, dApps, and even meme culture? That’s the gap Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is aiming to close.

Bitcoin Hyper: From Store of Value to Full Execution Layer

Starknet’s wrapped $BTC staking is a step forward, but Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is pushing much further.

Branded as the first true Bitcoin Layer 2, it’s powered by Solana’s Virtual Machine (SVM), giving Bitcoin the kind of throughput and flexibility that $ETH unlocked years ago. Instead of being treated only as a ‘digital vault,’ Bitcoin can finally be used for payments, meme coins, dApps, and DeFi.

Transactions settle in under a second, with near-zero fees, while zero-knowledge proofs commit Bitcoin Hyper’s state back to BTC Layer 1 for security. From day one, it’s cross-chain. Bridging with Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana means builders don’t have to pick sides.

And this isn’t just about yield. Bitcoin Hyper is pitching itself as Bitcoin’s execution layer, the place where culture, speed, and liquidity collide. Everything runs on $HYPER, from staking and gas fees to governance and launchpad access.

The presale has already raised over $19.5M, with tokens priced at $0.013015. Staking is also live, paying around 60% APY for early buyers.

Whale purchases in recent weeks have added conviction, with massive buys of $161.3K and $100.6K echoing how big players once backed Ethereum’s ICO at just $0.31 – long before it hit $4,800 at its peak.

For Bitcoin Hyper, the argument is clear: if Bitcoin ever has its own moment as an active execution layer, an early presale entry could be the cheapest ticket in. With supply tightening and the token still at presale pricing, the scarcity angle is front and center.

