ExchangeDEX+
Acquista cryptoMercatiSpotFutures500XEarnEventi
Altro
Blue Chip Blitz
The post Bitcoin Hits $119K, XRP Rises, Tapzi Ranks as the Best Altcoin to Buy This Weekend appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Bitcoin hits $119K, XRP rises, and Tapzi gains attention as the best altcoin to buy with skill-based gaming and strong tokenomics, making it a top crypto to buy. The cryptocurrency market has been quite active this week, with Bitcoin making it to a major milestone by surpassing $119,000 for the first time since mid-August. Such a rally has, thus, attracted investor and analyst attention. Meanwhile, XRP has also exhibited decent growth, rising by 2% in the last 24 hours and by 6% during the week. While these gains are encouraging, another cryptocurrency is on the radar: Tapzi. With its gaming and tokenomic framework being genuinely different, the young project is seeking serious consideration as the best altcoin to buy this weekend. Tapzi’s Innovative Approach to Blockchain Gaming Tapzi is rethinking the way blockchain-based gaming operates. Unlike traditional “play-to-earn” models, which often lead to token inflation and unsustainable economic systems, Tapzi introduces a more sustainable approach. The platform focuses on skill-based games, allowing players to stake $TAPZI tokens to participate in games like Chess, Checkers, and Tic-Tac-Toe. The winner of each match collects the pooled stakes, minus a small platform fee. Tapzi’s “play-to-win” model solves many of the issues that earlier blockchain games faced, where rewards were often based on chance instead of player skill. By linking rewards to actual performance, Tapzi makes the gaming experience more rewarding and financially stable. Players stake their $TAPZI tokens to enter games, contributing to the prize pool and creating a natural demand for the token. This reduces the risk of token inflation, ensuring a healthier economy within the platform. The focus on skill-based competition sets Tapzi apart from the typical “play-to-earn” models, which often rely on luck and constant grinding for rewards. This shift to merit-based rewards could be what drives Tapzi’s… The post Bitcoin Hits $119K, XRP Rises, Tapzi Ranks as the Best Altcoin to Buy This Weekend appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Bitcoin hits $119K, XRP rises, and Tapzi gains attention as the best altcoin to buy with skill-based gaming and strong tokenomics, making it a top crypto to buy. The cryptocurrency market has been quite active this week, with Bitcoin making it to a major milestone by surpassing $119,000 for the first time since mid-August. Such a rally has, thus, attracted investor and analyst attention. Meanwhile, XRP has also exhibited decent growth, rising by 2% in the last 24 hours and by 6% during the week. While these gains are encouraging, another cryptocurrency is on the radar: Tapzi. With its gaming and tokenomic framework being genuinely different, the young project is seeking serious consideration as the best altcoin to buy this weekend. Tapzi’s Innovative Approach to Blockchain Gaming Tapzi is rethinking the way blockchain-based gaming operates. Unlike traditional “play-to-earn” models, which often lead to token inflation and unsustainable economic systems, Tapzi introduces a more sustainable approach. The platform focuses on skill-based games, allowing players to stake $TAPZI tokens to participate in games like Chess, Checkers, and Tic-Tac-Toe. The winner of each match collects the pooled stakes, minus a small platform fee. Tapzi’s “play-to-win” model solves many of the issues that earlier blockchain games faced, where rewards were often based on chance instead of player skill. By linking rewards to actual performance, Tapzi makes the gaming experience more rewarding and financially stable. Players stake their $TAPZI tokens to enter games, contributing to the prize pool and creating a natural demand for the token. This reduces the risk of token inflation, ensuring a healthier economy within the platform. The focus on skill-based competition sets Tapzi apart from the typical “play-to-earn” models, which often rely on luck and constant grinding for rewards. This shift to merit-based rewards could be what drives Tapzi’s…

Bitcoin Hits $119K, XRP Rises, Tapzi Ranks as the Best Altcoin to Buy This Weekend

Di: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/06 01:01
XRP
XRP$2.3435+3.44%
COM
COM$0.006259+10.62%
GAINS
GAINS$0.01724+3.48%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Crypto News

Bitcoin hits $119K, XRP rises, and Tapzi gains attention as the best altcoin to buy with skill-based gaming and strong tokenomics, making it a top crypto to buy.

The cryptocurrency market has been quite active this week, with Bitcoin making it to a major milestone by surpassing $119,000 for the first time since mid-August. Such a rally has, thus, attracted investor and analyst attention. Meanwhile, XRP has also exhibited decent growth, rising by 2% in the last 24 hours and by 6% during the week.

While these gains are encouraging, another cryptocurrency is on the radar: Tapzi. With its gaming and tokenomic framework being genuinely different, the young project is seeking serious consideration as the best altcoin to buy this weekend.

Tapzi’s Innovative Approach to Blockchain Gaming

Tapzi is rethinking the way blockchain-based gaming operates. Unlike traditional “play-to-earn” models, which often lead to token inflation and unsustainable economic systems, Tapzi introduces a more sustainable approach. The platform focuses on skill-based games, allowing players to stake $TAPZI tokens to participate in games like Chess, Checkers, and Tic-Tac-Toe. The winner of each match collects the pooled stakes, minus a small platform fee.

Tapzi’s “play-to-win” model solves many of the issues that earlier blockchain games faced, where rewards were often based on chance instead of player skill. By linking rewards to actual performance, Tapzi makes the gaming experience more rewarding and financially stable. Players stake their $TAPZI tokens to enter games, contributing to the prize pool and creating a natural demand for the token. This reduces the risk of token inflation, ensuring a healthier economy within the platform.

The focus on skill-based competition sets Tapzi apart from the typical “play-to-earn” models, which often rely on luck and constant grinding for rewards. This shift to merit-based rewards could be what drives Tapzi’s growth in the competitive gaming space.

Bitcoin and XRP Demonstrate Strong Performance

Bitcoin has had quite the thrilling journey this week, with prices topping over $119,000, the highest values ever witnessed since mid-August. The steady appreciation in price is an expression of Bitcoin being an established force in the market. With an ever-growing interest from retail and institutional buyers, Bitcoin continues to champion its status as the choice asset for some semblance of stability in the highly volatile crypto temptation.

XRP has enjoyed solid growth, too, trading at around $2.98 at press time. In the past week, the asset has gained 6%, with analysts honing in on key levels of support, including $2.80. The signs of strength might imply that XRP can continue its rally in the near term, thereby opening up opportunities for investors.

However, with the positive trends now occurring for both Bitcoin and XRP, there is a new altcoin on the block: Tapzi. This blockchain game project is creating buzz for its disruptive modus operandi concerning GameFi and tokenomics.

Tokenomics Built for Longevity

The design of Tapzi’s tokenomics is another factor that sets it apart from other crypto projects. The total supply of $TAPZI tokens is capped at 5 billion, which helps prevent inflationary pressure that has affected many GameFi projects. The distribution of tokens is balanced, with 20% allocated to the presale, another 20% for liquidity, and the remaining tokens reserved for development, marketing, and rewards.

Tapzi’s presale is structured in a way that helps maintain price stability after launch. Investors will receive 25% of their tokens immediately upon the Token Generation Event (TGE), with the remaining 75% vested over four months. This structure reduces the likelihood of a sudden sell-off that could negatively affect the token’s value. The team’s allocation is subject to a 12-month cliff, and the tokens will vest gradually over the following 18 months.

This careful planning helps create a stable ecosystem and gives Tapzi a strong foundation, making it the best altcoin to buy for long-term growth. The fixed supply model, combined with a player-funded prize pool, ensures that $TAPZI tokens have real utility and value within the platform, creating a steady demand that can support the token’s price over time.

A Working Platform and Future Expansion

Tapzi is live, and this adds to its appeal. Many crypto projects launch only with a whitepaper full of great promises, and there is nothing else that the mass public can test, but Tapzi is already working! Users can connect their wallet, stake tokens, and play in games. Such limited early working allows Tapzi to test and tune its system before the whole public launch, giving transparency and lessening the usual risks of presale investments.

Looking into the future, Tapzi’s roadmap plans for the expansion of its ecosystem through third-party developers so that other creators can develop skill games on Tapzi’s platform, which, as a result, would increase the value of the $TAPZI token. If front-end developers can be lured, that would make a game hub with more games and features as the platform expands.

Also, Tapzi plans to extend its wings across various blockchain networks. The initial launch is already on BSC, allowing it to connect with Ethereum, Polygon, Arbitrum, and Solana. Thus, under such a multichain approach, Tapzi multiplies access to numerous communities, building an ecosystem where transaction fees are low and the platform is highly accessible.

Tapzi as One of the Best Altcoins to Buy Now

Tapzi is an appealing option for investors looking for the best altcoin to buy today. While Bitcoin and XRP remain solid choices, Tapzi brings something new to the blockchain gaming space. With an operational platform, robust tokenomics, and a clear vision for growth, Tapzi is set up for long-term success.

With the growth of the platform and the addition of new users, there is increased demand for $TAPZI tokens, which makes for an excellent diversification opportunity. Along with the innovative way of gaming, a sustainable tokenomics system, and a clear roadmap bring Tapzi into the category of the best new altcoin in 2025 suitable for investment.

With blockchain gaming evolving rapidly, the play of skills and choice of fair economic principles will determine its evolution in the future, according to Tapzi. This coin, for those interested in putting their money into high-quality, long-term investments, is just one of the best ones available today.

Tapzi is offering an incredible $500,000 prize pool — don’t miss your chance to win life-changing rewards. Enter now: https://tapzi.io/giveaway-500

Media Links:

Website: https://tapzi.io/ 

Whitepaper: https://docs.tapzi.io/ 

X Handle: https://x.com/Official_Tapzi 

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

Author

Krasimir Rusev is a journalist with many years of experience in covering cryptocurrencies and financial markets. He specializes in analysis, news, and forecasts for digital assets, providing readers with in-depth and reliable information on the latest market trends. His expertise and professionalism make him a valuable source of information for investors, traders, and anyone who follows the dynamics of the crypto world.

Related stories



Next article

Source: https://coindoo.com/bitcoin-hits-119k-xrp-rises-tapzi-ranks-as-the-best-altcoin-to-buy-this-weekend/

Disclaimer: gli articoli ripubblicati su questo sito provengono da piattaforme pubbliche e sono forniti esclusivamente a scopo informativo. Non riflettono necessariamente le opinioni di MEXC. Tutti i diritti rimangono agli autori originali. Se ritieni che un contenuto violi i diritti di terze parti, contatta service@support.mexc.com per la rimozione. MEXC non fornisce alcuna garanzia in merito all'accuratezza, completezza o tempestività del contenuto e non è responsabile per eventuali azioni intraprese sulla base delle informazioni fornite. Il contenuto non costituisce consulenza finanziaria, legale o professionale di altro tipo, né deve essere considerato una raccomandazione o un'approvazione da parte di MEXC.

Potrebbe anche piacerti

The Best Crypto Presale in 2025? Solana and ADA Struggle, but Lyno AI Surges With Growing Momentum

The Best Crypto Presale in 2025? Solana and ADA Struggle, but Lyno AI Surges With Growing Momentum

The post The Best Crypto Presale in 2025? Solana and ADA Struggle, but Lyno AI Surges With Growing Momentum appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. With the development of 2025, certain large cryptocurrencies encounter continuous issues and a new player secures an impressive advantage. Solana is struggling with congestion, and the ADA of Cardano is still at a significantly lower level than its highest price. In the meantime, Lyno AI presale is gaining momentum, attracting a large number of investors. Solana Faces Setbacks Amid Market Pressure However, despite the hype surrounding ETFs, Solana fell by 7% to $ 203, due to the constant congestion problems that hamper its network functionality. This makes adoption slow and aggravates traders who want to get things done quickly. Recent upgrades should combat those issues but the competition is rising, and Solana continues to lag in terms of user adoption and ecosystem development. Cardano Struggles to Regain Momentum ADA, the token of a Cardano, costs 72% less than the 2021 high and is developing more slowly than Ethereum Layer 2 solutions. The adoption of the coin is not making any progress despite the good forecasts. Analysts believe that the road to regain the past heights is long before Cardano can go back, with more technological advancements getting more and more attention. Lyno AI’s Explosive Presale Growth In stark contrast, Lyno AI is currently in its Early Bird presale, in which tokens are sold at 0.05 per unit and have already sold 632,398 tokens and raised 31,462 dollars. The next stage price will be established at $0.055 and the final target will be at $0.10. Audited by Cyberscope , Lyno AI provides a cross-chain AI arbitrage platform that enables retail traders to compete with institutions. Its AI algorithms perform trades in 15+ blockchains in real time, opening profitable arbitrage opportunities to everyone. Those who make purchases above 100 dollars are also offered the possibility of winning in the 100K Lyno AI…
RealLink
REAL$0.06895+4.15%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$42.1+5.19%
GET
GET$0.001043-2.70%
Condividi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 18:22
‘Alien Earth’ Composer Jeff Russo Dives Into Score For FX Series

‘Alien Earth’ Composer Jeff Russo Dives Into Score For FX Series

The post ‘Alien Earth’ Composer Jeff Russo Dives Into Score For FX Series appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. FX’s Alien: Earth — Pictured: Timothy Olyphant as Kirsh. Courtesy of Patrick Brown/FX The following contains certain spoilers for Alien: Earth! When it came time to marry picture and music for FX’s Alien: Earth, series creator Noah Hawley did what he’s done for close to 20 years: call up Jeff Russo. “[He] said, ‘I’m adapting the Alien IP, for television. What do you think, musically?’” Russo recalls over Zoom. “We started talking and I began writing music for it. It seemed like…not a foregone conclusion, but a conversation that was being had.” A founder of Tonic and a previous member of Low Stars, the composer has scored all of Hawley’s film and television projects since The Unusuals (2009). “Everything I’ve learned about making music for storytelling, I learned by doing with him,” Russo adds. “He really knows what he wants. And when you have a confident filmmaker that is also open to artistic collaboration, it’s the best of all the worlds.” The first small screen translation of the nearly 50-year-old franchise known for straddling horror, sci-fi, and action genres, Alien: Earth takes place two years before the events of the 1979 original and nearly six decades before Aliens. “We talk a lot about trying to figure out what the underlying property is making our audience feel,” Russo explains. “Trying to create a unique narrative and way of telling the story, but at the same time, making the audience feel that same feeling. In this case, there’s that feeling of dread. There’s that tense, eerie feeling created with such a deft hand in Alien. And then [came Aliens, which was] such a great action piece. So how are we going to take those two ideas and sort of mix them together, have that be something unique and different, while eliciting the…
MemeCore
M$2.3982+0.52%
SIX
SIX$0.01631+1.55%
COM
COM$0.006293+12.51%
Condividi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 07:23
Google Becomes Latest in Agentic AI Stablecoin Payments Race

Google Becomes Latest in Agentic AI Stablecoin Payments Race

Internet giant Google is delving deeper into payments with a new AI-driven protocol that supports stablecoins.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.06492+2.72%
Condividi
CryptoPotato2025/09/18 05:47

Notizie di tendenza

Altro

The Best Crypto Presale in 2025? Solana and ADA Struggle, but Lyno AI Surges With Growing Momentum

‘Alien Earth’ Composer Jeff Russo Dives Into Score For FX Series

Google Becomes Latest in Agentic AI Stablecoin Payments Race

CME Group to launch Solana and XRP options on October 13

DOGE Price Analysis for November 9

Prezzi delle criptovalute

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$104,774.75
$104,774.75$104,774.75

+0.97%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,562.31
$3,562.31$3,562.31

+1.32%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$165.46
$165.46$165.46

+1.80%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3436
$2.3436$2.3436

+1.19%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17969
$0.17969$0.17969

+0.90%