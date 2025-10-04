Bitcoin Conference Returns to Amsterdam—Bigger and Bolder than Ever

AMSTERDAM, The Netherlands – July 2, 2025 — The world’s premier Bitcoin event series returns to the Netherlands this fall. Bitcoin Amsterdam 2025 will take place on November 13–14 at The Sugar Factory, an iconic venue chosen to accommodate the growing wave of interest in Bitcoin across Europe and beyond.

Part of the global Bitcoin Conference Series Bitcoin Amsterdam produced by BTC Inc. in cooperation with Amsterdam Decentralized brings together leading voices from the world of Bitcoin—visionaries, builders, investors, policymakers, educators, and passionate newcomers. After a sold-out 2024 edition at the Westergas venue, the 2025 event is moving to a larger space to meet increasing demand and offer an even more immersive experience.

Once a bustling sugar refinery, the SugarFactory is now a striking industrial event space just outside Amsterdam — and the new home of Bitcoin Amsterdam 2025. With over 8,000 m² of raw, flexible space featuring high ceilings, towering pillars, and original kettles, the venue offers a bold and unforgettable setting that mirrors the disruptive spirit of Bitcoin. From its 19th-century roots to its reinvention as a stage for Europe’s most influential Bitcoin gathering, SugarFactory blends historic grit with modern energy — making it the perfect backdrop for innovation, connection, and community.

Tickets start at just €121, with prices set to increase as the event nears and ticket availability decreases.

“The Bitcoin Conference is part of our world series, and Europe can’t afford to sit this one out. As the financial engine of the continent, Amsterdam isn’t just hosting, it’s leading. We’re simply the megaphone for the grassroots builders, policymakers, and evangelists who are reshaping what money means,” said David Bailey, CEO of BTC Inc.

Bitcoin Amsterdam will spotlight critical themes such as digital rights, privacy, and the evolving landscape of European regulation and policy. A fast-emerging area of focus is Bitcoin Treasuries—where companies hold Bitcoin on their balance sheets—sparking conversations around best practices and the broader implications for traditional finance.

Bitcoin Amsterdam aims to bridge the gap between innovation and accessibility by providing a stage for world-class speakers, hosting interactive sessions, and offering networking opportunities tailored to everyone from institutional investors and developers to students and the simply curious.

With the momentum building globally around Bitcoin adoption, Bitcoin Amsterdam 2025 is poised to be the most influential European Bitcoin gathering yet.



Tickets and more information available at: https://www.bitcoin.amsterdam