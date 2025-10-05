Bitcoin (BTC) Breaks All-Time High Price Record – Here Are the Latest Data and Reasons for the Rise

SEC approves new listing standards paving way for crypto ETFs on Nasdaq, Cboe, and NYSE

Key Takeaways The SEC has approved standardized listing rules for commodity-based trust shares. Nasdaq, Cboe, and NYSE can now list these products without individual SEC applications per product. The Securities and Exchange Commission approved generic listing standards for commodity-based trust shares on Nasdaq, Cboe and the New York Stock Exchange. The approval allows these exchanges to list shares of commodity-based trusts under standardized criteria rather than requiring individual applications for each product. The new framework applies to trust structures that hold physical commodities or commodity-related investments. This newly approved standard paves the way for formal listing rules for crypto exchange-traded funds, quickly setting the stage for these products to be prepared for public trading. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/sec-approves-commodity-trust-listing-standards-nasdaq-cboe-nyse/