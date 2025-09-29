ExchangeDEX+
Bitcoin Blow-Off Top? BTC Eyes $140K, ETH $6K

BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/29 17:27
  • Crypto market volatility tied to tariffs and rate expectations keeps sentiment neutral.
  • Bitcoin and Ethereum continue forming higher highs and higher lows on monthly charts.
  • Dan McDermitt highlights risk of a blow-off top if prices surge into extreme euphoria.

Bitcoin and Ethereum remain in an uptrend, holding higher highs and lows despite the latest volatility at the fag end of September. Analysts warn of a potential blow-off top if prices surge into euphoric extremes, with BTC levels near $140,000 and ETH above $6,000 marking possible triggers.

The crypto market has seen sharp swings over the past four months, with Bitcoin and Ethereum weathering volatility tied to macro events such as tariffs and interest rate expectations. Historically, September has been a weak month for digital assets. With fear and greed indicators still in neutral territory, experts say the market has not yet reached the levels of ‘extreme euphoria’ that typically mark the end of a cycle.

Market Volatility and Seasonal Weakness

Uptrend Still Intact

Despite the swings, the longer-term picture still points to an intact uptrend. Both Bitcoin and Ethereum continue to form higher highs and higher lows on the monthly chart, meaning that consolidation could simply set the stage for the next advance. 

Watching for a Blow-Off Top

However, Dan McDermitt, co-founder of The Chart Guys, is paying close attention to the possibility of a blow-off top, a pattern seen in previous cycles such as 2017 and 2021.

“I am watching for what I would call a blowoff top kind of scenario where everybody’s euphoric, prices are shooting up, and then that marks the top,” he said.

Such moves are typically defined by vertical price action, surging volumes, and overextended sentiment.

Support and Key Levels

Bitcoin is currently consolidating around key support levels. The analyst said that even a pullback toward $95,000 would not break the longer-term uptrend, and the weekly 50-period moving average around the mid-90,000s continues to serve as a strong guide for price action.

Source: TradingView 

He also opened up about the importance of correlations, with equities and gold influencing crypto’s short-term swings. 

Gold recently tested new highs, while Bitcoin began its latest consolidation, showing the leapfrog dynamic between the two assets.

Targets for Bitcoin and Ethereum

For Bitcoin, a decisive move above $140,000 and for Ethereum above $6,000 would raise the odds of such a euphoric peak. Timing remains uncertain, with expectations ranging from late 2025 to as far as mid-2026. 

The debate over whether this cycle produces another parabolic peak or evolves into a slower, extended trend remains open. What is clear is that Bitcoin’s ability to maintain higher lows and hold support above $90,000 will play a critical role in setting the tone for the next leg of the bull market.

Disclaimer: The information presented in this article is for informational and educational purposes only. The article does not constitute financial advice or advice of any kind. Coin Edition is not responsible for any losses incurred as a result of the utilization of content, products, or services mentioned. Readers are advised to exercise caution before taking any action related to the company.

Source: https://coinedition.com/bitcoin-blow-off-top-btc-eyes-140k-eth-6k/

Disclaimer: gli articoli ripubblicati su questo sito provengono da piattaforme pubbliche e sono forniti esclusivamente a scopo informativo. Non riflettono necessariamente le opinioni di MEXC. Tutti i diritti rimangono agli autori originali. Se ritieni che un contenuto violi i diritti di terze parti, contatta service@support.mexc.com per la rimozione. MEXC non fornisce alcuna garanzia in merito all'accuratezza, completezza o tempestività del contenuto e non è responsabile per eventuali azioni intraprese sulla base delle informazioni fornite. Il contenuto non costituisce consulenza finanziaria, legale o professionale di altro tipo, né deve essere considerato una raccomandazione o un'approvazione da parte di MEXC.

