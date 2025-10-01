ExchangeDEX+
Billionaires and Harvard Endowment Bet on BlackRock ETF for Big Gains

Di: Coincentral
2025/10/01 21:55
TLDR

  • BlackRock Bitcoin ETF is gaining popularity among billionaires and institutional investors.
  • Hedge funds and Harvard’s endowment now hold major stakes in Bitcoin ETF.
  • Experts predict BlackRock Bitcoin ETF could see over 1,000% growth in coming years.
  • Bitcoin’s role as a store of value boosts institutional demand for Bitcoin ETFs.

Recent filings from institutional investors reveal a growing interest in BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ: IBIT), an exchange-traded fund (ETF) that tracks Bitcoin’s spot price. Billionaires, hedge funds, and even Harvard University’s endowment have been increasing their investments in this ETF. Some experts suggest that Bitcoin’s long-term growth could lead to significant gains for investors, with predictions of over 1,000% returns.

A Surge in Institutional Interest

BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust has become a favored asset among large institutional investors. Hedge funds, including Alan Howard’s Brevan Howard, have added millions of shares, positioning the ETF as one of their largest holdings.

Brevan Howard, for example, increased its stake by 15.9 million shares, making it the fund’s biggest position. Similarly, Millennium Management, led by Israel Englander, has added 3.8 million shares to its portfolio, bringing Bitcoin exposure to the forefront of its strategy.

Harvard Management, which oversees Harvard University’s endowment, has also jumped on the bandwagon by purchasing 1.9 million shares of the ETF. This makes the Bitcoin ETF one of the university’s top public security investments. As institutional interest in Bitcoin grows, analysts are highlighting the potential for Bitcoin’s value to rise significantly in the coming years.

Bitcoin’s Long-Term Growth Potential

Experts have long predicted substantial price increases for Bitcoin in the next decade. Several analysts forecast that Bitcoin’s price could soar to over $1 million per coin by 2030. Ark Invest’s Cathie Wood has projected a price target of $1.2 million for Bitcoin by 2030, while other firms like Bitwise and Fundstrat have similar projections.

Bitcoin’s potential as a store of value and its increasing adoption by institutional investors are two key factors fueling these optimistic forecasts.

Bitcoin’s price could also benefit from its increasing role as a hedge against inflation. Analysts believe that Bitcoin’s rise could mirror gold’s dominance as an inflation-resistant asset. Gold’s market cap currently exceeds $25 trillion, which is far higher than Bitcoin’s value. However, some analysts suggest that Bitcoin could capture a portion of this market, significantly boosting its value in the coming years.

Institutional Adoption and the Store of Value Argument

Bitcoin’s growing adoption by institutional investors is a major factor in its long-term price predictions. Institutions manage over $100 trillion in assets, and a small allocation of 1% toward Bitcoin could add substantial value to the cryptocurrency. Ark Invest has suggested that a 2.5% allocation from institutional investors could push Bitcoin’s value up more than threefold.

Moreover, Bitcoin’s potential to replace gold as a store of value could significantly increase its market cap. If Bitcoin were to capture just a fraction of the gold market, its price could experience significant growth. For example, taking a quarter to half of gold’s $25 trillion market cap could add trillions of dollars to Bitcoin’s value, driving its price up by a multiple.

Risks and Volatility of Bitcoin

While the long-term outlook for Bitcoin is positive, investors must be prepared for significant volatility. Bitcoin is known for its price fluctuations, and there is always the possibility of substantial losses in the short term. Even the most optimistic Bitcoin proponents acknowledge the risk of the cryptocurrency losing value in the near term.

Despite these risks, Bitcoin is considered a valuable diversification asset for many institutional investors. Some view it as a hedge against inflation and currency devaluation. However, as with any investment, it is important for investors to assess their risk tolerance and make informed decisions before investing in Bitcoin or related ETFs.

As institutional investors continue to increase their exposure to Bitcoin through ETFs like BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust, the cryptocurrency’s role in diversified portfolios seems poised to grow. However, the volatile nature of Bitcoin requires careful consideration for those looking to invest.

