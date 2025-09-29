ExchangeDEX+
The post Big Week Ahead for U.S. Economy & Crypto Markets: Fed Speeches, FTX Payout, and More appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

A big week is ahead for both the U.S. economy and crypto markets.  Investors and crypto holders alike are watching closely as fresh jobs data, key Federal Reserve speeches, and the $1.6 billion FTX payout are all set to be released. This comes after the Fed recently slashed its rates by 25 bps and investors …

Big Week Ahead for U.S. Economy & Crypto Markets: Fed Speeches, FTX Payout, and More

Di: CoinPedia
2025/09/29 17:21
Federal Reserve Eases Crypto Rules for U.S. Banks

The post Big Week Ahead for U.S. Economy & Crypto Markets: Fed Speeches, FTX Payout, and More appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

A big week is ahead for both the U.S. economy and crypto markets. 

Investors and crypto holders alike are watching closely as fresh jobs data, key Federal Reserve speeches, and the $1.6 billion FTX payout are all set to be released. This comes after the Fed recently slashed its rates by 25 bps and investors are eager to see whether the Fed is gearing up for another move.

Key Fed Officials To Speak Today

Several Federal Reserve officials are set to speak today, including New York Fed President John Williams and Cleveland Fed President Beth Hammack. They are expected to provide insights into how the economy is doing and what monetary policy might look like in the near future, including hints on when and how interest rates might change.

Other officials speaking include Fed Governor Christopher Waller, St. Louis Fed President Alberto Musalem, and Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic.

The new Fed Governor Stephen Miran has suggested that the Fed’s policy rate should sit in the mid-2% range instead of the current 4.0–4.25%. According to the CME FedWatch Tool, there is an 89% chance of a rate cut to 3.75–4.00% at the next Fed meeting on October 29.

$1.6B FTX Payout

Bankrupt crypto exchange FTX is all set to distribute $1.6 billion to creditors on September 30. Eligible creditors should expect to receive funds within 1 to 3 business days from September 30, 2025. 

This payout could have a big effect on investor confidence and may influence activity in the crypto market.

JOLTS Report

The Bureau of Labor Statistics will release the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) for August 2025 on September 30th too. In July, the U.S. labor market saw 7.18 million job openings and 3.2 million workers quitting their jobs. 

The JOLTS report is important for the Fed because it shows the health of the labor market. A strong job market could push wages and inflation higher, which might lead to rate hikes. Fewer job openings could signal lower inflation, giving the Fed room to cut rates.

ISM Manufacturing Data and Jobless Claims 

On 1st October, the ISM Manufacturing Data will be released. This index measures U.S. factory activity. The data will be closely watched to see how the economy is doing and its effect on inflation and interest rates.

On October 2, the Department of Labor will release Initial and Continuing Jobless Claims. For the week ending September 20, initial claims fell by 14,000 to a seasonally adjusted 218,000. These numbers can influence market sentiment and Fed decisions.

U.S Unemployment Rate Data

The Bureau of Labor Statistics will release the U.S. unemployment rate for September 2025 on October 3. This is a key economic indicator that can influence interest rate expectations and investor confidence.

The recent U.S. unemployment report from August 2025 showed an unemployment rate of 4.3%, a 0.1% increase from July’s 4.2%. The economy added only 22,000 jobs that month, a sharp decline from the 79,000 jobs added in July.

The report is expected to show modest non-farm payroll growth of 39,000 for September and an unemployment rate of 4.3%.

What Should Investors Expect?

With key economic events coming up, markets could see significant volatility this week.

Strong jobs data or hawkish Fed comments might put pressure on markets, while weaker numbers and hints of rate cuts could lift confidence and risk assets. Investors will be watching closely for clues on where interest rates and the markets are headed next. 

Disclaimer: gli articoli ripubblicati su questo sito provengono da piattaforme pubbliche e sono forniti esclusivamente a scopo informativo.

