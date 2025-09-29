Best Cryptos Under $1 to Buy in October – Maxi Doge, Pepenode, Bitcoin Hyper

The fourth quarter is usually the strongest for cryptocurrencies, and this year looks no different.

According to a post by Bitcoin Magazine on X, Eric Trump said he believes Q4 is “unbelievable for crypto,” citing a rising global M2 money supply and the Federal Reserve beginning to cut interest rates.

These developments increase market liquidity and create a favorable environment for crypto.

Institutional investors are also active. According to a recent post on Watcher.Guru, BlackRock continues buying Bitcoin and has launched a Bitcoin Premium Income ETF, offering regular income alongside potential price gains.

This demonstrates confidence from major players and often attracts more investors.

For investors, this highlights an opportunity: participating in crypto presales allows access to tokens at lower prices before wider adoption.

With October approaching, historically strong Q4 performance and active institutional involvement make this a good time to explore presale opportunities.

The Best Crypto Presales to Buy Before The October Rally

October typically brings a strong rebound in the crypto market. Many tokens are expected to surge in value, making it harder to acquire them at early prices once the month begins.

Crypto presales provide a chance to enter before the growth, with many tokens still priced under $1.

Bitcoin Hyper (Bitcoin Hyper)

Bitcoin Hyper has raised over $18.8 million in its presale, offering early investors a chance to enter before the price increases.

Built as a next-generation Bitcoin blockchain, it combines Bitcoin security with Solana-level speeds, enabling fast, low-fee transactions.

The network supports decentralized applications, DeFi, gaming, NFTs, and meme coins through a canonical bridge that locks BTC on Layer 1 and generates a compatible version for the Bitcoin Hyper ecosystem.