ExchangeDEX+
Acquista cryptoMercatiSpotFutures500XEarnEventi
Altro
Blue Chip Blitz
The post Best Crypto To Invest In As Bitcoin (BTC) Slips Below $109k As $1.1b In Liquidations Hit appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 29 September 2025 | 14:00 Bitcoin has fallen under the $109,000 mark, triggering liquidations worth $1.1 billion across the market. Analysts point to weakening momentum in crypto charts, linking the decline to the Federal Reserve’s recent rate cut. Historically, similar cuts have produced short-term pullbacks before sparking strong recoveries, creating both fear and opportunity for crypto investing. The question many are asking now is what crypto to invest in as traders weigh the fallout of the correction. Bitcoin Facing Pressure Before Potential Rebound The current Bitcoin price is showing vulnerability, with technical signals reflecting bearish activity. Analysts highlight that capital has shifted toward gold, reducing institutional demand for Bitcoin. This thinning liquidity has coincided with daily charts flashing warnings that sellers are controlling the short-term trend. Bitcoin is holding above a crucial support zone with an 11% downside if breached. However, history demonstrates that Bitcoin frequently recovers from significant declines, particularly during monetary easing periods. Market observers remember how a similar trend played out in 2024, when a 58% rebound followed a fall at $93,000. The next wave may aim for $162,000 if this cycle recurs, solidifying Bitcoin’s position as one of the leading cryptocurrencies in spite of the present decline. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Rising In Presale Amid the ongoing volatility, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is attracting investors who are searching for the best cryptocurrency to invest today. The presale is currently in Phase 6, already 50% filled. To date, the project has raised $16,500,000 and onboarded 16,620 holders. Tokens are now selling at $0.035, a 250% rise from the opening phase price of $0.01. Phase 6 is advancing quickly and will soon close. Once Phase 7 begins, the price increases to $0.04, marking a 14.3% rise. When trading launches at $0.06, buyers at the current level stand to… The post Best Crypto To Invest In As Bitcoin (BTC) Slips Below $109k As $1.1b In Liquidations Hit appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 29 September 2025 | 14:00 Bitcoin has fallen under the $109,000 mark, triggering liquidations worth $1.1 billion across the market. Analysts point to weakening momentum in crypto charts, linking the decline to the Federal Reserve’s recent rate cut. Historically, similar cuts have produced short-term pullbacks before sparking strong recoveries, creating both fear and opportunity for crypto investing. The question many are asking now is what crypto to invest in as traders weigh the fallout of the correction. Bitcoin Facing Pressure Before Potential Rebound The current Bitcoin price is showing vulnerability, with technical signals reflecting bearish activity. Analysts highlight that capital has shifted toward gold, reducing institutional demand for Bitcoin. This thinning liquidity has coincided with daily charts flashing warnings that sellers are controlling the short-term trend. Bitcoin is holding above a crucial support zone with an 11% downside if breached. However, history demonstrates that Bitcoin frequently recovers from significant declines, particularly during monetary easing periods. Market observers remember how a similar trend played out in 2024, when a 58% rebound followed a fall at $93,000. The next wave may aim for $162,000 if this cycle recurs, solidifying Bitcoin’s position as one of the leading cryptocurrencies in spite of the present decline. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Rising In Presale Amid the ongoing volatility, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is attracting investors who are searching for the best cryptocurrency to invest today. The presale is currently in Phase 6, already 50% filled. To date, the project has raised $16,500,000 and onboarded 16,620 holders. Tokens are now selling at $0.035, a 250% rise from the opening phase price of $0.01. Phase 6 is advancing quickly and will soon close. Once Phase 7 begins, the price increases to $0.04, marking a 14.3% rise. When trading launches at $0.06, buyers at the current level stand to…

Best Crypto To Invest In As Bitcoin (BTC) Slips Below $109k As $1.1b In Liquidations Hit

Di: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/29 19:13
Bitcoin
BTC$104,541.2+2.20%
1
1$0.02479+14.29%
COM
COM$0.006236+0.72%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00212+3.41%
MAY
MAY$0.02623-0.41%
Crypto News
  • 29 September 2025
  • |
  • 14:00

Bitcoin has fallen under the $109,000 mark, triggering liquidations worth $1.1 billion across the market.

Analysts point to weakening momentum in crypto charts, linking the decline to the Federal Reserve’s recent rate cut.

Historically, similar cuts have produced short-term pullbacks before sparking strong recoveries, creating both fear and opportunity for crypto investing. The question many are asking now is what crypto to invest in as traders weigh the fallout of the correction.

Bitcoin Facing Pressure Before Potential Rebound

The current Bitcoin price is showing vulnerability, with technical signals reflecting bearish activity. Analysts highlight that capital has shifted toward gold, reducing institutional demand for Bitcoin. This thinning liquidity has coincided with daily charts flashing warnings that sellers are controlling the short-term trend. Bitcoin is holding above a crucial support zone with an 11% downside if breached.

However, history demonstrates that Bitcoin frequently recovers from significant declines, particularly during monetary easing periods. Market observers remember how a similar trend played out in 2024, when a 58% rebound followed a fall at $93,000. The next wave may aim for $162,000 if this cycle recurs, solidifying Bitcoin’s position as one of the leading cryptocurrencies in spite of the present decline.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Rising In Presale

Amid the ongoing volatility, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is attracting investors who are searching for the best cryptocurrency to invest today. The presale is currently in Phase 6, already 50% filled. To date, the project has raised $16,500,000 and onboarded 16,620 holders. Tokens are now selling at $0.035, a 250% rise from the opening phase price of $0.01.

Phase 6 is advancing quickly and will soon close. Once Phase 7 begins, the price increases to $0.04, marking a 14.3% rise. When trading launches at $0.06, buyers at the current level stand to see returns of 371%. This progression highlights why many view MUTM as the best crypto coin to buy during market pullbacks.

Furthermore, Mutuum Finance is not just relying on presale momentum. The protocol has finalized its CertiK audit, securing a strong 90/100 token score. It has also launched a bug bounty program with $50,000 USDT allocated to rewards across multiple severity levels, strengthening investor trust.

In addition, the team introduced a leaderboard dashboard that tracks the top 50 holders, who are set to receive bonus tokens for maintaining their spots.

Adding to the appeal, Mutuum Finance is running its largest giveaway yet, offering $100,000 worth of MUTM to 10 winners, each receiving $10,000. Participation requires submitting a wallet address, completing quests, and investing at least $50 in the presale, ensuring engagement from genuine backers.

Inside The Mutuum Protocol

The Mutuum Finance design has been built around decentralized borrowing and lending. Peer-to-peer agreements allow for customized lending conditions for specialized assets, while its peer-to-contract pools provide almost instantaneous liquidity for popular tokens. Mechanisms that limit exposure to risky assets, such deposit limitations, liquidation protections, and overcollateralization, strengthen this structure.

Crucially, Mutuum has included improved collateral efficiency for stablecoins and other associated tokens, enabling users to borrow as much as possible while keeping security.

These details highlight why the project is gaining traction among investors who want a next big crypto that combines yield opportunities with robust safeguards.

Linking Back To The Bitcoin Correction

While Bitcoin remains under pressure, investors are actively exploring altcoins that show resilience. Mutuum Finance stands out during this crypto crash today because it offers tangible utility and clear tokenomics. By combining security audits, structured borrowing mechanics, and consistent presale growth, MUTM is positioning itself as one of the best cryptos to buy now.

As Bitcoin slips below $109,000 and traders question why crypto is down today, Mutuum Finance is giving investors a calculated entry point. With Phase 6 nearly complete and the token launching at $0.06, the current presale is quickly closing the window for discounted entries.

The latest crypto news today suggests that despite volatility, the best crypto to invest in is often the one combining timing, product utility, and growth.

For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below:

Website: https://mutuum.com/ 

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance 

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

Author

Krasimir Rusev is a journalist with many years of experience in covering cryptocurrencies and financial markets. He specializes in analysis, news, and forecasts for digital assets, providing readers with in-depth and reliable information on the latest market trends. His expertise and professionalism make him a valuable source of information for investors, traders, and anyone who follows the dynamics of the crypto world.

Related stories



Next article

Source: https://coindoo.com/best-crypto-to-invest-in-as-bitcoin-btc-slips-below-109k-as-1-1b-in-liquidations-hit/

Disclaimer: gli articoli ripubblicati su questo sito provengono da piattaforme pubbliche e sono forniti esclusivamente a scopo informativo. Non riflettono necessariamente le opinioni di MEXC. Tutti i diritti rimangono agli autori originali. Se ritieni che un contenuto violi i diritti di terze parti, contatta service@support.mexc.com per la rimozione. MEXC non fornisce alcuna garanzia in merito all'accuratezza, completezza o tempestività del contenuto e non è responsabile per eventuali azioni intraprese sulla base delle informazioni fornite. Il contenuto non costituisce consulenza finanziaria, legale o professionale di altro tipo, né deve essere considerato una raccomandazione o un'approvazione da parte di MEXC.

Potrebbe anche piacerti

Crypto Market Watch: Nexchain Presale Expands as BTC Stays at $116K, AVAX $30

Crypto Market Watch: Nexchain Presale Expands as BTC Stays at $116K, AVAX $30

Nexchain has continued to grow as one of the top crypto presales in 2025. In Stage 27, the project has raised more than $10.3 million. Tokens are priced at $0.108 with a confirmed listing at $0.30, leaving early buyers with an expected return of 278%. The launch of Whitepaper v2.0 set out updates to the [...] The post Crypto Market Watch: Nexchain Presale Expands as BTC Stays at $116K, AVAX $30 appeared first on Blockonomi.
Bitcoin
BTC$104,636.19+2.22%
Moonveil
MORE$0.005033-6.64%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Condividi
Blockonomi2025/09/18 01:15
CME pushes Solana, XRP into derivatives spotlight with new options

CME pushes Solana, XRP into derivatives spotlight with new options

CME Group is launching options for Solana and XRP futures this October. The move signals a major shift, acknowledging that institutional liquidity is now firmly expanding beyond the established dominance of Bitcoin and Ether. According to a press release dated…
Movement
MOVE$0.06243+0.04%
XRP
XRP$2.3366+2.12%
Major
MAJOR$0.10236+3.43%
Condividi
Crypto.news2025/09/18 01:18
CEO of ‘Textbook Ponzi’ Pleads Guilty in $200M Bitcoin Fraud Case

CEO of ‘Textbook Ponzi’ Pleads Guilty in $200M Bitcoin Fraud Case

Ramil Ventura Palafox admitted to defrauding more than 90,000 investors through a fake Bitcoin trading program.
Moonveil
MORE$0.005033-6.64%
Condividi
Coinstats2025/09/18 14:42

Notizie di tendenza

Altro

Crypto Market Watch: Nexchain Presale Expands as BTC Stays at $116K, AVAX $30

CME pushes Solana, XRP into derivatives spotlight with new options

CEO of ‘Textbook Ponzi’ Pleads Guilty in $200M Bitcoin Fraud Case

The Best Crypto for Higher Returns: Why BlockDAG, Ethereum, XRP, & Solana Could Redefine 2026’s Market Cycle

Treasury Secretary Bessent Clarifies Trump’s $2,000 Tariff Dividend as Possible Tax Benefits Amid Court Scrutiny

Prezzi delle criptovalute

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$104,541.20
$104,541.20$104,541.20

+0.75%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,584.56
$3,584.56$3,584.56

+1.95%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$164.69
$164.69$164.69

+1.32%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3352
$2.3352$2.3352

+0.82%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17996
$0.17996$0.17996

+1.05%