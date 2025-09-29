Best Crypto To Invest In As Bitcoin (BTC) Slips Below $109k As $1.1b In Liquidations Hit

Crypto News

Bitcoin has fallen under the $109,000 mark, triggering liquidations worth $1.1 billion across the market.

Analysts point to weakening momentum in crypto charts, linking the decline to the Federal Reserve’s recent rate cut.

Historically, similar cuts have produced short-term pullbacks before sparking strong recoveries, creating both fear and opportunity for crypto investing. The question many are asking now is what crypto to invest in as traders weigh the fallout of the correction.

Bitcoin Facing Pressure Before Potential Rebound

The current Bitcoin price is showing vulnerability, with technical signals reflecting bearish activity. Analysts highlight that capital has shifted toward gold, reducing institutional demand for Bitcoin. This thinning liquidity has coincided with daily charts flashing warnings that sellers are controlling the short-term trend. Bitcoin is holding above a crucial support zone with an 11% downside if breached.

However, history demonstrates that Bitcoin frequently recovers from significant declines, particularly during monetary easing periods. Market observers remember how a similar trend played out in 2024, when a 58% rebound followed a fall at $93,000. The next wave may aim for $162,000 if this cycle recurs, solidifying Bitcoin’s position as one of the leading cryptocurrencies in spite of the present decline.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Rising In Presale

Amid the ongoing volatility, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is attracting investors who are searching for the best cryptocurrency to invest today. The presale is currently in Phase 6, already 50% filled. To date, the project has raised $16,500,000 and onboarded 16,620 holders. Tokens are now selling at $0.035, a 250% rise from the opening phase price of $0.01.

Phase 6 is advancing quickly and will soon close. Once Phase 7 begins, the price increases to $0.04, marking a 14.3% rise. When trading launches at $0.06, buyers at the current level stand to see returns of 371%. This progression highlights why many view MUTM as the best crypto coin to buy during market pullbacks.

Furthermore, Mutuum Finance is not just relying on presale momentum. The protocol has finalized its CertiK audit, securing a strong 90/100 token score. It has also launched a bug bounty program with $50,000 USDT allocated to rewards across multiple severity levels, strengthening investor trust.

In addition, the team introduced a leaderboard dashboard that tracks the top 50 holders, who are set to receive bonus tokens for maintaining their spots.

Adding to the appeal, Mutuum Finance is running its largest giveaway yet, offering $100,000 worth of MUTM to 10 winners, each receiving $10,000. Participation requires submitting a wallet address, completing quests, and investing at least $50 in the presale, ensuring engagement from genuine backers.

Inside The Mutuum Protocol

The Mutuum Finance design has been built around decentralized borrowing and lending. Peer-to-peer agreements allow for customized lending conditions for specialized assets, while its peer-to-contract pools provide almost instantaneous liquidity for popular tokens. Mechanisms that limit exposure to risky assets, such deposit limitations, liquidation protections, and overcollateralization, strengthen this structure.

Crucially, Mutuum has included improved collateral efficiency for stablecoins and other associated tokens, enabling users to borrow as much as possible while keeping security.

These details highlight why the project is gaining traction among investors who want a next big crypto that combines yield opportunities with robust safeguards.

Linking Back To The Bitcoin Correction

While Bitcoin remains under pressure, investors are actively exploring altcoins that show resilience. Mutuum Finance stands out during this crypto crash today because it offers tangible utility and clear tokenomics. By combining security audits, structured borrowing mechanics, and consistent presale growth, MUTM is positioning itself as one of the best cryptos to buy now.

As Bitcoin slips below $109,000 and traders question why crypto is down today, Mutuum Finance is giving investors a calculated entry point. With Phase 6 nearly complete and the token launching at $0.06, the current presale is quickly closing the window for discounted entries.

The latest crypto news today suggests that despite volatility, the best crypto to invest in is often the one combining timing, product utility, and growth.

