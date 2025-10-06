ExchangeDEX+
Best Crypto to Buy: This Utility Token Is Exploding in Momentum as Ethereum’s Vitalik Buterin Dumps Meme Coins

Di: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/06 04:17
As Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin sells meme coin holdings, the cryptocurrency market is seeing a gigantic shift toward utility-driven projects, and Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is leading the charge. Sold for a mere $0.035 in presale, MUTM is already among the top DeFi altcoins of 2025, with over 55% of its Stage 6 presale sold already. 

The project has attracted over 16,750 holders with $16.85 million+ raised. Speculative meme coins do nothing, but Mutuum Finance offers actual utility and long-term growth potential. Investors looking for huge upside in the short term and long term, spot Mutuum Finance as a must-buy token under $1.

Vitalik Buterin Discards Meme Coins as Utility Tokens Take Center Stage

Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin has been a dumping magnet for meme coins that he’s held over the years, a trend whose origins trace back in 2021 when he infamously burned 450 trillion SHIB tokens which were gifted to him by Shiba Inu creator Ryoshi. 

Earlier during the week, on-chain data indicates he dumped 150 billion PUPPIES tokens for 28.58 ETH and 1 billion ERC20 tokens for $13,889 USDC, furthering the trend of dumping hype tokens. These are all part of a broader market trend: as utility-based tokens solidify themselves, investors and devs are rushing to projects that have actual value and actual utility-based use cases and away from pure speculative meme coins. 

Buterin’s move is crypto’s breaking point, where utility-driven projects are the new trend. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is gaining traction with real-world utility, embodying the type of long-term growth the sector offers.

Mutuum Finance Presale Frenzy as Investor Mania Reaches All-Time High

Mutuum Finance has offered early birds the special benefit of purchasing MUTM tokens at a reduced price prior to the project’s launch. Phase 6 tokens costing $0.035 have been highly sought after, raising more than $16.85 million from more than 16,750 buyers. Numbers speak volumes about market interest and increasing faith in the potential of the long-term project’s future.

Apart from securing the platform and engaging with the community members, Mutuum Finance also partnered with CertiK to create an official Bug Bounty Program with a formal $50,000 USDT bug bounty fund. The program welcomes white-hat hackers, security researchers, and developers to submit information about vulnerabilities in the codebase and have rewards disbursed based on severity. This ensures that even the smallest of problems are resolved promptly and the overall safety of the platform is maintained at an optimal level.

Mutuum Finance Announces New DeFi Borrowing & Lending Protocol

Mutuum Finance announced recently the launch of its native lending and borrowing protocol, a breakthrough in decentralized finance. V1 of the protocol is set to release on Sepolia Testnet in Q4 2025 and will include the fundamental building blocks like a liquidity pool, mtToken, debt token, liquidator bot, etc. Supported day one for lending, borrowing, and collateralization already with ETH and USDT, the platform is ready to offer a scalable and robust foundation for users of DeFi.

Utility Leads, MUTM Is 2025’s Number One

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is making waves as investors shift away from hyped meme coins and toward projects delivering real value. With its Stage 6 presale more than 55% sold, more than 16,750 investors on board, and more than $16.85 million raised, MUTM’s traction is increasing fast. Its imminent release of lending and borrowing protocol, robust security features like the $50,000 bug bounty program, and actual DeFi usability set it apart from hype tokens. 

As the global market trend moves towards utility rather than speculation, MUTM offers investors the unique chance to invest early in a project with solid growth prospects. Lock in your position on presale today and be ahead of one of the best DeFi surprises of 2025.

For more information regarding Mutuum Finance (MUTM) please use the following links:

Website: https://mutuum.com/

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/best-crypto-to-buy-this-utility-token-is-exploding-in-momentum-as-ethereums-vitalik-buterin-dumps-meme-coins/

