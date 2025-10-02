Best Crypto to Buy as Sweden Plans First National Bitcoin Reserve

Swedish Democrats Dennis Dioukarev and David Perez have called the existence of other national Bitcoin reserves a ‘digital arms race’ and suggested that Sweden should join the ‘growing number of nations that have accepted and recognized the potential of Bitcoin’.

They have already submitted a motion to the Swedish parliament to establish Sweden’s own strategic Bitcoin reserve. The motion also includes a formal declaration that Sweden will not implement a Central Bank Digital Currency.

Countries like Sweden adopting their own Bitcoin reserves would cause the price of $BTC to surge, significantly boosting the overall crypto market.

1. Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) – High-Speed Layer 2 Capabilities for Bitcoin Using Solana

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is hypercharging the Bitcoin network by utilizing a Solana Virtual Machine (SVM) with zero-knowledge (zK) rollups to address the scalability issues plaguing the blockchain.

Bitcoin is highly sought after by both institutional and retail investors, and now governments can be added to that list as well. However, it’s very difficult to use daily due to high transaction fees and slow clearing speeds. It’s a great investment asset, but it’s definitely not the best solution for retail users’ purchases.

Bitcoin Hyper addresses these issues with a Layer 2 based on SVM to record transactions, significantly increasing the clearing speed of $BTC and lowering fees. Instead of handling 7-10 transactions per second, the SVM can process thousands per second.

It also makes the Bitcoin network more useful. Using an SVM gives Bitcoin Hyper the ability to run smart contracts, enabling you to swap cryptocurrencies, trade NFTs, and utilize DeFi apps while holding onto your Bitcoin, allowing it to grow over time.

The $HYPER token supports Bitcoin Hyper. It is the official utility token of Bitcoin Hyper, which lowers the fees you pay when running smart contracts or trading crypto. It also grants access to the Bitcoin HyperDAO, where you can vote on network proposals and influence the network’s future.

Developers on the Bitcoin Hyper blockchain will be able to restrict exclusive features on their dApps, allowing only $HYPER holders to access them, which will help maintain high demand for $HYPER long after the Bitcoin Hyper Layer-2 goes live.

However, you can get $HYPER now at a low price while the official presale is still live. It has raised over $19.8M so far and shows no signs of slowing down, making it a good time to get yours while the price remains at $0.013015. While you’re at it, any $HYPER you buy can be staked for 60% annual rewards.

2. Snorter ($SNORT) – Sniff Out High-Performance Altcoins with this Telegram Bot

Snorter Token ($SNORT) is the official token of Snorter, an automated trading bot that simplifies the process of finding and vetting new altcoins through a user-friendly Telegram-based interface.

In principle, trading altcoins is a straightforward process. However, glance at any DeX and you’ll see that new coins emerge constantly. The initial liquidity boost is usually the best time to buy if you’re after quick profits, but if you buy altcoins blindly, you’ll likely fall into a trap sooner rather than later.

However, taking the time to vet each coin you trade isn’t feasible. That’s where Snorter comes into play. It automatically scans the market for you and evaluates each coin using a honeypot detection engine to identify rugpull indicators. In beta testing, Snorter scored an 85% success rate on detecting scam coins.

Once you’ve picked a coin from Snorter’s interface, you can set buy and sell orders that execute on your behalf. No more keeping your eyes glued to price charts waiting for the perfect time to sell, just pick the price point you want to cash out at, and Snorter does the rest for you.

Snorter will support the Solana blockchain upon its release. The development team is also working on post-release support for Ethereum, BNB, Polygon, and Base.

Snorter’s most powerful features are locked behind the $SNORT token. It’s the Snorter utility token, which removes the daily trading cap, allowing you to take full advantage of the Snorter Bot. Holding $SNORT also reduces your trading fees to just 0.85%, which is significantly lower than the industry average of 1%.

In addition to giving you better margins more often, $SNORT also unlocks copy trading functions. Nominate a wallet, and Snorter Bot will monitor the trades it makes, mirroring them using a high-speed RPC node for sub-second executions and front-running protection.

It’s no wonder $SNORT has already raised over $4.2M in the presale. That’s pushed the price of the token up to $0.1067, but if you buy now, you can still get staking rewards of up to 113% per annum. It’s a dynamic presale, so the longer you leave it, the pricier $SNORT will be.

3. Chainlink ($LINK) – Providing Verified Data to Blockchain Developers

Chainlink ($LINK) is a decentralized oracle network designed to solve one of the blockchain’s most fundamental problems: smart contracts can’t natively access data from the outside world.

Smart contracts are isolated systems that can only process information already stored on the blockchain. When a DeFi protocol needs real-time price data, it faces what’s known as the oracle problem – how to securely bring external data on-chain without undermining trust in the blockchain.

Chainlink’s oracle network solves this by enabling smart contracts to securely pull data from a wide range of information sources using oracle nodes. Each oracle node is part of a wider network of validators. Every time an oracle node provides data validated by the network, the node operator is paid in $LINK.

$LINK is valued at $22.45, with a current market cap of $15.22 billion. The token has pulled back from previous highs near $30 but remains one of the most widely adopted infrastructure projects in crypto, serving as the backbone for thousands of DeFi protocols.

As a result, investors expect $LINK to grow significantly in the coming years as it becomes a vital part of the broader Web3 ecosystem.

