Best Crypto Presale 2025: BlockDAG, PEPENODE, WEPE & Snorter Lead the Buzz

New digital coins are launching every month, and it’s easy to overlook the ones with lasting potential. Still, some presales stand out because they already show progress, real features, or community strength. As 2025 unfolds, four names are drawing attention for the right reasons. These are not just speculative launches; they are active projects proving their worth before hitting exchanges. If you want to join the best crypto presale before listings, here’s a clear lineup. From BlockDAG’s live testnet and mobile miners, PEPENODE’s gamified approach, and WEPE’s cross-chain burns, to Snorter Bot’s trading tool, these presales are gaining ground for real progress. If you missed earlier giants like BTC or ETH, this could be your fresh start. BlockDAG: $410M+ Raised With Testnet and 3M+ Users BlockDAG is proving its strength right now instead of waiting for a future launch. The project has already raised more than $410 million during its presale phase, a figure that places it among the largest in the market. Alongside the impressive funding, over 20,000 miners have been shipped to more than 130 countries, showing that BlockDAG’s reach is global and not confined to one region.  More than 3 million people have also joined through the X1 mobile app, which allows anyone with a smartphone to mine BDAG coins with just a tap. At the same time, the Awakening Testnet is live and running smoothly, showcasing features like account abstraction, live explorers, built-in miner integration, and its own smart contract framework. This open-access testnet proves that BlockDAG (BDAG) is building in real time and showing progress before the mainnet even arrives. Community growth is steady and easy to measure. There are already more than 312,000 holders, with more than 1,000 new members joining daily. On social channels, the project has a strong presence with more than 325,000 people actively engaging.  The mining process is simple, requiring no costly hardware, and 2,000 physical miners are being delivered each week. This combination of mobile and physical mining has already created real earning opportunities. Daily presale inflows surpass $1 million, and 26.4+ billion coins have been sold so far. For anyone seeking the best crypto presale with working technology, live adoption, and huge demand, BlockDAG clearly stands at the front. PEPENODE: Meme Energy With Virtual Mining PEPENODE adds a gaming twist to memes by blending virtual mining with a deflationary model. Instead of buying hardware, players build digital server rooms and upgrade rigs in-app. These actions burn tokens, creating scarcity while keeping users engaged. So far, the presale has raised more than $1.2 million, and staking rounds have touched APYs as high as 1,300%. The current price is $0.0000627, rising with each stage. A growing community is taking part, earning credits, and leveling setups inside the game. PEPENODE offers more than holding; it gives actual in-app activity linked to its coin.  WEPE: Cross-Chain Meme With Burn Power Wall Street Pepe, known as WEPE, goes beyond memes by moving from Ethereum to Solana for cheaper and faster use. A unique burn feature supports this shift: every Solana buy removes an equal share of WEPE on Ethereum. More than 3.6 billion coins are already burned. The current price sits at $0.000055, with a market value near $11 million. Supply is capped at 200 billion coins across both chains. The “WEPE Army” community supports activities like alpha calls, NFTs (5,000 minted, $33,000+ in secondary sales), and gated groups. For those who want a meme with dual-chain mechanics and utility, WEPE is worth tracking.  Snorter Bot: Trading Tool With Meme Edge Snorter Bot mixes Telegram trading utilities with coin rewards. It helps users trade on Solana by offering honeypot alerts, copy trading, and limit orders; all inside Telegram. The SNORT coin reduces fees, powers the bot, and offers up to 118% APY from staking. So far, $3.8 million has been raised. The presale price is $0.104, with supply capped at 500 million coins. More features are planned, including multi-chain support. Unlike many meme coins, Snorter Bot delivers a live tool that traders already use, making it stand out in the presale market. Key Takeaways Presales often feel uncertain, but some are already showing results. BlockDAG has real mining rigs, a live testnet, and millions using its app. PEPENODE fuses memes with mining games. WEPE expands across chains with burn mechanics. Snorter Bot ties its coin to actual trading tools. For anyone seeking the best crypto presale before listings, these names deserve attention. BlockDAG shows unmatched scale with $410M+ raised and 3M+ mobile users. PEPENODE fuels gamified scarcity. Di: Coinstats
2025/09/27 07:00
Disclaimer: This content is a sponsored post and is intended for informational purposes only. It was not written by 36crypto, does not reflect the views of 36crypto and is not a financial advice. Please do your research before engaging with the products.

Disclaimer: gli articoli ripubblicati su questo sito provengono da piattaforme pubbliche e sono forniti esclusivamente a scopo informativo. Non riflettono necessariamente le opinioni di MEXC. Tutti i diritti rimangono agli autori originali. Se ritieni che un contenuto violi i diritti di terze parti, contatta service@support.mexc.com per la rimozione. MEXC non fornisce alcuna garanzia in merito all'accuratezza, completezza o tempestività del contenuto e non è responsabile per eventuali azioni intraprese sulla base delle informazioni fornite. Il contenuto non costituisce consulenza finanziaria, legale o professionale di altro tipo, né deve essere considerato una raccomandazione o un'approvazione da parte di MEXC.

