ExchangeDEX+
Acquista cryptoMercatiSpotFutures500XEarnEventi
Altro
Blue Chip Blitz
TLDR BBVA has partnered with SGX FX to launch retail cryptocurrency trading in Europe. The collaboration provides BBVA customers with access to Bitcoin and Ethereum. BBVA becomes the first EMEA bank to adopt SGX FX’s crypto trading infrastructure. The partnership enables 24/7 trading of digital assets on BBVA’s existing platforms. Luis Martins, BBVA’s Global Head [...] The post BBVA Joins SGX FX to Offer Retail Crypto Trading in European Market appeared first on CoinCentral.TLDR BBVA has partnered with SGX FX to launch retail cryptocurrency trading in Europe. The collaboration provides BBVA customers with access to Bitcoin and Ethereum. BBVA becomes the first EMEA bank to adopt SGX FX’s crypto trading infrastructure. The partnership enables 24/7 trading of digital assets on BBVA’s existing platforms. Luis Martins, BBVA’s Global Head [...] The post BBVA Joins SGX FX to Offer Retail Crypto Trading in European Market appeared first on CoinCentral.

BBVA Joins SGX FX to Offer Retail Crypto Trading in European Market

Di: Coincentral
2025/10/03 00:59
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0,07166+4,17%

TLDR

  • BBVA has partnered with SGX FX to launch retail cryptocurrency trading in Europe.
  • The collaboration provides BBVA customers with access to Bitcoin and Ethereum.
  • BBVA becomes the first EMEA bank to adopt SGX FX’s crypto trading infrastructure.
  • The partnership enables 24/7 trading of digital assets on BBVA’s existing platforms.
  • Luis Martins, BBVA’s Global Head of Macro Trading, highlighted the growing importance of digital assets.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA) has partnered with SGX FX to offer retail cryptocurrency trading in Europe. Through this collaboration, BBVA’s customers will gain access to top digital assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum. This marks a significant expansion of BBVA’s presence in the digital asset space.

New Deal Enables Retail Bitcoin and Ethereum Trading

On October 2, BBVA announced its strategic partnership with SGX FX to launch retail cryptocurrency trading in Europe. As part of the deal, BBVA will allow its retail clients to trade Bitcoin and Ethereum via its existing platforms. This move strengthens BBVA’s position in the evolving digital asset market.

https://x.com/BitcoinMagazine/status/1973703247899795661

SGX FX is a key player in the cryptocurrency trading space, having established its crypto infrastructure over the years. The partnership with BBVA enables the bank to provide its customers with 24/7 access to trade Bitcoin and Ethereum. BBVA will continue to operate within the framework it uses for foreign exchange services, ensuring stability and trust for its users.

Luis Martins, BBVA’s Global Head of Macro Trading, emphasized the growing importance of digital assets. He stated, “Digital assets are rapidly becoming an integral part of the global finance system. Naturally, our customers want to be able to trade these assets using the same trusted system.” This reflects BBVA’s commitment to offering innovative solutions in the financial sector.

BBVA Expands Its Crypto Services for Retail Clients

This collaboration makes BBVA the first bank in the EMEA region to adopt SGX FX’s crypto trading infrastructure. The bank has been a pioneer in integrating cryptocurrency services into its offerings, with a focus on regulated and secure trading. As a result, BBVA customers can now trade Bitcoin and Ethereum with ease and confidence.

The partnership underscores BBVA’s strategic focus on digital assets as an essential part of the global financial landscape. By offering access to cryptocurrency trading, the bank continues to push for broader adoption of digital currencies. This move positions BBVA as a leader in regulated cryptocurrency trading, particularly in the European market, where many banks remain cautious about cryptocurrency services.

This deal with SGX FX further highlights BBVA’s leadership in the digital asset space. The bank has consistently shown its ability to adapt to market changes and provide innovative solutions for its customers.

The post BBVA Joins SGX FX to Offer Retail Crypto Trading in European Market appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: gli articoli ripubblicati su questo sito provengono da piattaforme pubbliche e sono forniti esclusivamente a scopo informativo. Non riflettono necessariamente le opinioni di MEXC. Tutti i diritti rimangono agli autori originali. Se ritieni che un contenuto violi i diritti di terze parti, contatta service@support.mexc.com per la rimozione. MEXC non fornisce alcuna garanzia in merito all'accuratezza, completezza o tempestività del contenuto e non è responsabile per eventuali azioni intraprese sulla base delle informazioni fornite. Il contenuto non costituisce consulenza finanziaria, legale o professionale di altro tipo, né deve essere considerato una raccomandazione o un'approvazione da parte di MEXC.

Potrebbe anche piacerti

Top Altcoins To Hold Before 2026 For Maximum ROI – One Is Under $1!

Top Altcoins To Hold Before 2026 For Maximum ROI – One Is Under $1!

BlockchainFX presale surges past $7.5M at $0.024 per token with 500x ROI potential, staking rewards, and BLOCK30 bonus still live — top altcoin to hold before 2026.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,007301+4,62%
TOP Network
TOP$0,0000968+0,83%
SecondLive
LIVE$0,001476-16,32%
Condividi
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 01:16
SEC approves new listing standards paving way for crypto ETFs on Nasdaq, Cboe, and NYSE

SEC approves new listing standards paving way for crypto ETFs on Nasdaq, Cboe, and NYSE

The post SEC approves new listing standards paving way for crypto ETFs on Nasdaq, Cboe, and NYSE appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways The SEC has approved standardized listing rules for commodity-based trust shares. Nasdaq, Cboe, and NYSE can now list these products without individual SEC applications per product. The Securities and Exchange Commission approved generic listing standards for commodity-based trust shares on Nasdaq, Cboe and the New York Stock Exchange. The approval allows these exchanges to list shares of commodity-based trusts under standardized criteria rather than requiring individual applications for each product. The new framework applies to trust structures that hold physical commodities or commodity-related investments. This newly approved standard paves the way for formal listing rules for crypto exchange-traded funds, quickly setting the stage for these products to be prepared for public trading. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/sec-approves-commodity-trust-listing-standards-nasdaq-cboe-nyse/
COM
COM$0,006283+9,23%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0,03257+6,75%
Nowchain
NOW$0,00208+2,97%
Condividi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 07:34
Is the Zcash (ZEC) Price Rally Coming to an End? This One Level Will Decide It

Is the Zcash (ZEC) Price Rally Coming to an End? This One Level Will Decide It

Zcash has been one of the climbers this cycle, pushing from the $200 zone all the way toward $600 without much noise from the broader market. But now, after an extended run and clear signs of slowing momentum, traders are starting to ask the obvious question: is the ZEC price rally finally running out of
Zcash
ZEC$644,68+9,64%
Nowchain
NOW$0,00208+2,97%
Everclear
CLEAR$0,01194+2,66%
Condividi
Coinstats2025/11/10 02:00

Notizie di tendenza

Altro

Top Altcoins To Hold Before 2026 For Maximum ROI – One Is Under $1!

SEC approves new listing standards paving way for crypto ETFs on Nasdaq, Cboe, and NYSE

Is the Zcash (ZEC) Price Rally Coming to an End? This One Level Will Decide It

Next Wave of Stablecoin Boom May Seem Invisible, Says Transak CEO

Whitelist Closes, Presale Goes Live: Milk Mocha’s $HUGS Token Becomes Crypto’s Sweetest Global Success!

Prezzi delle criptovalute

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$104 924,99
$104 924,99$104 924,99

+1,12%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3 584,18
$3 584,18$3 584,18

+1,94%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$166,04
$166,04$166,04

+2,15%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2,3508
$2,3508$2,3508

+1,50%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0,18003
$0,18003$0,18003

+1,09%