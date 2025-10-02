BBVA Becomes First European Bank to Offer 24/7 Retail Crypto Trading

The launch is powered by SGX FX, a Singapore-based firm with decades of experience in foreign exchange infrastructure. BBVA is adapting the same systems it already uses for currency trading to handle digital assets, ensuring users get institutional-grade pricing and risk management.

MiCA Sets the Stage

The timing is significant. With the EU’s Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) framework coming into force, BBVA’s service is one of the first to operate under the bloc’s strict new rules. Unlike most banks that have held back from crypto, BBVA is seizing the opportunity to position itself as a compliant gateway for everyday investors.

Ahead of the Pack

Luis Martins, the bank’s global head of macro trading, said the move reflects growing demand: customers expect to manage digital assets with the same ease as their euros or dollars. By offering that, BBVA has set itself apart from nearly all of its European peers, 95% of which still avoid crypto exposure.

For the bank, this isn’t just about adding a new asset class – it’s a strategic play to merge traditional finance with Web3 demand, and to make sure BBVA’s brand is at the center of Europe’s regulated crypto future.

