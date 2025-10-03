BBVA and SGX FX Partner to Launch 24/7 Regulated Crypto Trading for Retail Investors in Europe

Highlights: BBVA and SGX FX partner to launch 24/7 Bitcoin and Ethereum trading under Europe’s MiCA regulation. BBVA becomes the first EMEA bank to use SGX FX’s crypto infrastructure for retail clients. The deal expands BBVA’s regulated crypto services with custody, trading, and advisory in one platform. Spanish banking giant BBVA has launched a new retail crypto trading service in partnership with Singapore’s SGX FX. The initiative makes BBVA the first bank in the EMEA region to integrate SGX FX’s digital asset infrastructure, according to the report. With this move, BBVA is enabling its clients to trade Bitcoin and Ethereum directly on its current banking platforms. Trading will be available 24/7, similar in scope to its foreign exchange systems. The partnership marks a significant shift in the European banking landscape. For the first time, retail customers have been able to access digital assets from a fully regulated platform offered by a traditional bank. BBVA’s integration of crypto trading is a response to the growing demand from clients to manage both digital and traditional assets from a single interface. BBVA Teams With SGX FX to #Launch Retail #Crypto #Trading in Europe Spanish bank BBVA integrates SGX FX’s digital asset platform, offering retail clients 24/7 access to #bitcoin and ether. $BTC pic.twitter.com/G9PqVYnNrG — CryptOpus (@ImCryptOpus) October 2, 2025 BBVA and SGX FX Pioneer Regulated Retail Access to Digital Assets SGX FX brings over two decades of experience in foreign exchange technology and is known for providing aggregation, pricing, and risk management services to major institutions. The partnership with BBVA marks SGX FX’s entry into the retail market for digital assets. According to Vinay Trivedi, COO, SGX FX Sell-side Solutions, “SGX FX has built its reputation over 25 years as allowing a platform hardened by decades of live trading for the global FX markets.” By closely integrating digital assets into our existing FX offering, we allow banks such as BBVA to move fast and seamlessly launch. The system works seamlessly with BBVA’s existing banking platform, making it a seamless and familiar experience for users. Clients will be able to buy, sell, and hold cryptocurrencies in the same secure infrastructure that supports their fiat transactions. According to Luis Martins, BBVA’s Head of Macro Trading, the demand for digital assets is increasing. He said users prefer to experience these assets through a familiar and trusted interface. Compliance with MiCA and a Strong Crypto Strategy This comes as the European Union implemented its Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) regulation. MiCA creates a legal framework that allows firms licensed to provide crypto services in the EU. By working with SGX FX, BBVA makes sure that its crypto offering meets all compliance requirements. The move sets BBVA apart from most European banks, with nearly 95% remaining away from crypto because of regulatory uncertainties. Moreover, the BBVA and SGX FX collaboration is part of the bank’s increasing involvement in the digital asset arena. In early 2025, BBVA got the green light from Spain’s Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores (CNMV) to offer Bitcoin and Ethereum trading. Furthermore, Ripple Labs has partnered with BBVA to offer digital asset storage services to clients, further expanding its range of cryptocurrency services. RIPPLE PARTNERS WITH SPANISH BANK – BBVA!#Ripple will power digital asset custody for Spanish retail clients, expanding on partnerships in Switzerland & Turkey. pic.twitter.com/ICkozlUTu4 — Summit Horizon (@SummitHorizon_) September 9, 2025 Additionally, BBVA also started advising its wealth management clients to consider crypto allocations. In June, Philippe Meyer, Head of Digital and Blockchain Solutions at BBVA Switzerland, announced the move. He said that the bank recommends investing 3 to 7% of portfolios in Bitcoin and Ethereum, depending on risk tolerance. He said the strategy was first implemented in September last year because of growing client interest. 