Barron Trump Quietly Builds $150 Million Fortune Through Crypto

Key Highlights

Barron Trump’s fortune jumps $80 million in months through crypto

Young Trump now wealthier than Melania after WLFI token surge

Trump family members see skyrocketing fortunes tied to crypto

Barron Trump’s Rapid Rise In Crypto Wealth

Nineteen-year-old Barron Trump, the youngest son of US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, has quickly become one of the wealthiest members of the family thanks to aggressive moves in cryptocurrency.

According to Forbes, Barron’s net worth rose by $80 million in recent months alone, bringing his total fortune to $150 million. Most strikingly, he also holds nearly 2.3 billion WLFI tokens from the World Liberty Financial project, which could be worth more than $525 million if sold. This leap has already placed him ahead of Melania in personal wealth.

How The Trump Family Is Riding The Crypto Wave

Barron Trump’s push into the digital asset world was decisive. In late 2024, he persuaded the family to launch World Liberty Financial, a company designed to capitalize on the crypto boom. The project gained momentum quickly, and Trump family members followed suit, each building impressive fortunes.

WLFI coin. Source: CoinGecko

Donald Trump Jr. multiplied his wealth tenfold over the past year, reaching $500 million. Eric Trump reportedly expanded his wealth from $40 million to $750 million, boosted by crypto market moves and business in Qatar. Ivanka Trump now holds about $100 million, while Jared Kushner sits comfortably on a $1 billion fortune.

The President’s Massive Crypto Payday

Donald Trump himself turned out to be the biggest winner. Over the course of the year, he earned $3 billion, with $2 billion coming directly from crypto investments.

By mid-August, his disclosed income from crypto projects stood at $2.37 billion, while in June 2025 he revealed more than $57 million in profits from WLFI token sales.

Today, Trump’s total wealth has grown 70%, reaching $7.3 billion—pushing him to 201st place on the Forbes 400 list, a jump of 118 spots.

Melania Joins The Crypto Craze

Melania Trump hasn’t been left behind. She manages a $20 million crypto wallet funded by book sales, conference appearances, and documentaries.

Beyond traditional inflows, she ventured into meme tokens, launching her own coin called MELANIA. The token, themed around internet memes, has gained traction on exchanges and is reportedly valued at around $200 million.