ExchangeDEX+
Acquista cryptoMercatiSpotFutures500XEarnEventi
Altro
Blue Chip Blitz
The post Bad Housing Policy In Seattle Should Be A Warning To Other Cities appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Seattle housing policies are leading to bad outcomes for people who own and operate affordable housing (Photo by Joel W. Rogers/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images) Corbis via Getty Images A recent Seattle Times article (Renting in Seattle area to get harder as supply of new apartments drops) covers troubling signals in the local housing economy for developers and renters. The story moves through a number of emerging data points indicating what might be the future of rental housing prices into the next 18 months. Opponents of inclusionary mandates for affordability can take some vindication from the story because one of the factors impacting apartment supply and construction is the Seattle’s Mandatory Housing Affordability (MHA) program which forces the inclusion of lower rent units in all new multifamily housing or the payment of fee in lieu of inclusion. Given the politics in Seattle, it’s doubtful, but a great place for Seattle to begin addressing the changes in the market is to repeal fully the MHA program. Seattle’s housing economy is being buffeted by the trends present across the country, interest rates stuck at over 6%, construction costs going up, and uncertainty from President Trump’s herky-jerky implementation of tariff policies. According to the Seattle Times article, applications for permits to build apartments are down 66% from a year ago. When the pandemic hit in 2020, lending and building of all kinds mostly stopped, but as interest rates dropped to almost zero, and the pandemic eased, building picked up. According to the Seattle Times, there were double the apartments built in 2023 in 2024, more than 10,000. But this year, permits appear to be trending toward their lowest level since 2018. And according to Mortenson’s construction index costs in Seattle are up 46% this year. Inflation unleashed by low interest rates and massive spending… The post Bad Housing Policy In Seattle Should Be A Warning To Other Cities appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Seattle housing policies are leading to bad outcomes for people who own and operate affordable housing (Photo by Joel W. Rogers/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images) Corbis via Getty Images A recent Seattle Times article (Renting in Seattle area to get harder as supply of new apartments drops) covers troubling signals in the local housing economy for developers and renters. The story moves through a number of emerging data points indicating what might be the future of rental housing prices into the next 18 months. Opponents of inclusionary mandates for affordability can take some vindication from the story because one of the factors impacting apartment supply and construction is the Seattle’s Mandatory Housing Affordability (MHA) program which forces the inclusion of lower rent units in all new multifamily housing or the payment of fee in lieu of inclusion. Given the politics in Seattle, it’s doubtful, but a great place for Seattle to begin addressing the changes in the market is to repeal fully the MHA program. Seattle’s housing economy is being buffeted by the trends present across the country, interest rates stuck at over 6%, construction costs going up, and uncertainty from President Trump’s herky-jerky implementation of tariff policies. According to the Seattle Times article, applications for permits to build apartments are down 66% from a year ago. When the pandemic hit in 2020, lending and building of all kinds mostly stopped, but as interest rates dropped to almost zero, and the pandemic eased, building picked up. According to the Seattle Times, there were double the apartments built in 2023 in 2024, more than 10,000. But this year, permits appear to be trending toward their lowest level since 2018. And according to Mortenson’s construction index costs in Seattle are up 46% this year. Inflation unleashed by low interest rates and massive spending…

Bad Housing Policy In Seattle Should Be A Warning To Other Cities

Di: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 00:13
Bad Idea AI
BAD$0.00000000238+3.03%
COM
COM$0.006291+9.58%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01275+3.99%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$0.5129+2.82%
Wormhole
W$0.06537+4.79%

Seattle housing policies are leading to bad outcomes for people who own and operate affordable housing (Photo by Joel W. Rogers/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images)

Corbis via Getty Images

A recent Seattle Times article (Renting in Seattle area to get harder as supply of new apartments drops) covers troubling signals in the local housing economy for developers and renters. The story moves through a number of emerging data points indicating what might be the future of rental housing prices into the next 18 months. Opponents of inclusionary mandates for affordability can take some vindication from the story because one of the factors impacting apartment supply and construction is the Seattle’s Mandatory Housing Affordability (MHA) program which forces the inclusion of lower rent units in all new multifamily housing or the payment of fee in lieu of inclusion. Given the politics in Seattle, it’s doubtful, but a great place for Seattle to begin addressing the changes in the market is to repeal fully the MHA program.

Seattle’s housing economy is being buffeted by the trends present across the country, interest rates stuck at over 6%, construction costs going up, and uncertainty from President Trump’s herky-jerky implementation of tariff policies. According to the Seattle Times article, applications for permits to build apartments are down 66% from a year ago. When the pandemic hit in 2020, lending and building of all kinds mostly stopped, but as interest rates dropped to almost zero, and the pandemic eased, building picked up. According to the Seattle Times, there were double the apartments built in 2023 in 2024, more than 10,000. But this year, permits appear to be trending toward their lowest level since 2018.

And according to Mortenson’s construction index costs in Seattle are up 46% this year. Inflation unleashed by low interest rates and massive spending to accelerate the economy during the pandemic has been stubborn. While it is unclear exactly what impact tariff policies have had on prices, the uncertainty has forced earlier purchases and preemptive price increases to compensate. All of this adds fuel to rising costs for the materials and labor essential for construction. Add to this rising vacancy rates, falling rents, and a complex regulatory environment for housing providers as I wrote about yesterday and rental housing is entering choppy waters.

But along with regulations making it difficult to evict non-paying residents is the Mandatory Housing Affordability program created and codified in 2019. Mandatory inclusionary zoning is a policy that forces new development to pay, through fees, for subsidized, mostly Low Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) housing. The idea is that as developers build new housing, it is expensive, and those higher prices mean the local government is forced to subsidize housing to offset rising prices because of new construction. The scheme simply adds costs, a penalty really, for people trying to build new housing to fund very expensive, slow to produce, subsidized units.

I was a critic of the program from the beginning, eventually calling it what it is, extortion (see Esta Es La Mordida;” Mandatory Inclusionary Zoning Is Bribery). It is also inflationary. Pushing up the costs of producing housing which get passed on to consumers in the form of higher rents. The notion that new housing is somehow an impact that must be offset with fines to create more housing is absurd on its face, countering the basics of economics; more supply of new housing, even if its more expensive than older housing, means lower prices overall.

Most importantly, it doesn’t work. As is usually the case, the program cited ridiculous cost burden figures suggesting tens of thousands of households were paying too much for housing then suggesting that the city needed 25 thousand new units by 2025. The program has only produced hundreds of units far outpaced by the performance of inventive programs like the City’s Multifamily Housing Tax Exemption (MFTE) program that grants a tax exemption in exchange for inclusion. Incentive programs produce far more housing than extortionary mandates.

The worst effect of mandates for inclusion is that is suppresses production of the vary thing that programs like MHA were supposed to create more of, housing. The Seattle Times article points out that there has been a big fall off in fees.

“Still, the city brought in the lowest amount of dollars for its affordable housing fund in 2024 since its full implementation in 2019. Last year, developers paid $24.4 million into the fund — less than half of what they paid in 2023 and less than a third of 2022’s payments.”

A review of the program by consultants hired by the City found that MHA definitely has a negative effect on new production, adding costs and creating uncertainty. The report was rather conservative, leaving room for doubt about just how significant the negative impacts are. Unfortunately, the politics around the MHA program are so toxic, nobody in elected office or even within the private sector dares call it out. Seattle has other taxes – on Uber and Lyft rides and on hiring new employees, the “head tax” – that were all instituted to solve the housing “crisis” in Seattle. Yet the City is still in the throes of housing problems and there is no end in sight.

When I challenged one of the developers on LinkedIn about whether his favorite Seattle City Council candidate would call for the repeal of MHA, suggesting that she would not, he blocked me. Neither he nor the candidate would dare speak out against the failing program for fear of being pilloried by the progressive powers that be in the city; and they have a point since both the candidate in question and the Mayor are apparently on their way to defeat in the upcoming election. Had there been any courage in the first place in Seattle, people there would have recognized that the answer to housing scarcity is not taxing new production with fees, but incentivizing it. Yet the city’s voters seem to have a bottomless appetite for expensive and ineffective measures, approving tax after tax to fuel ineffective interventions. Still, to avoid any coming turbulence in the housing market, the best thing to do is repeal Mandatory Housing Affordability.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/rogervaldez/2025/10/01/bad-housing-policy-in-seattle-should-be-a-warning-to-other-cities/

Disclaimer: gli articoli ripubblicati su questo sito provengono da piattaforme pubbliche e sono forniti esclusivamente a scopo informativo. Non riflettono necessariamente le opinioni di MEXC. Tutti i diritti rimangono agli autori originali. Se ritieni che un contenuto violi i diritti di terze parti, contatta service@support.mexc.com per la rimozione. MEXC non fornisce alcuna garanzia in merito all'accuratezza, completezza o tempestività del contenuto e non è responsabile per eventuali azioni intraprese sulla base delle informazioni fornite. Il contenuto non costituisce consulenza finanziaria, legale o professionale di altro tipo, né deve essere considerato una raccomandazione o un'approvazione da parte di MEXC.

Potrebbe anche piacerti

Top Altcoins To Hold Before 2026 For Maximum ROI – One Is Under $1!

Top Altcoins To Hold Before 2026 For Maximum ROI – One Is Under $1!

BlockchainFX presale surges past $7.5M at $0.024 per token with 500x ROI potential, staking rewards, and BLOCK30 bonus still live — top altcoin to hold before 2026.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.007301+4.62%
TOP Network
TOP$0.0000968+0.83%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.001476-16.32%
Condividi
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 01:16
SEC approves new listing standards paving way for crypto ETFs on Nasdaq, Cboe, and NYSE

SEC approves new listing standards paving way for crypto ETFs on Nasdaq, Cboe, and NYSE

The post SEC approves new listing standards paving way for crypto ETFs on Nasdaq, Cboe, and NYSE appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways The SEC has approved standardized listing rules for commodity-based trust shares. Nasdaq, Cboe, and NYSE can now list these products without individual SEC applications per product. The Securities and Exchange Commission approved generic listing standards for commodity-based trust shares on Nasdaq, Cboe and the New York Stock Exchange. The approval allows these exchanges to list shares of commodity-based trusts under standardized criteria rather than requiring individual applications for each product. The new framework applies to trust structures that hold physical commodities or commodity-related investments. This newly approved standard paves the way for formal listing rules for crypto exchange-traded funds, quickly setting the stage for these products to be prepared for public trading. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/sec-approves-commodity-trust-listing-standards-nasdaq-cboe-nyse/
COM
COM$0.006283+9.23%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.03257+6.75%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00208+2.97%
Condividi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 07:34
Is the Zcash (ZEC) Price Rally Coming to an End? This One Level Will Decide It

Is the Zcash (ZEC) Price Rally Coming to an End? This One Level Will Decide It

Zcash has been one of the climbers this cycle, pushing from the $200 zone all the way toward $600 without much noise from the broader market. But now, after an extended run and clear signs of slowing momentum, traders are starting to ask the obvious question: is the ZEC price rally finally running out of
Zcash
ZEC$644.68+9.64%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00208+2.97%
Everclear
CLEAR$0.01194+2.66%
Condividi
Coinstats2025/11/10 02:00

Notizie di tendenza

Altro

Top Altcoins To Hold Before 2026 For Maximum ROI – One Is Under $1!

SEC approves new listing standards paving way for crypto ETFs on Nasdaq, Cboe, and NYSE

Is the Zcash (ZEC) Price Rally Coming to an End? This One Level Will Decide It

Next Wave of Stablecoin Boom May Seem Invisible, Says Transak CEO

Whitelist Closes, Presale Goes Live: Milk Mocha’s $HUGS Token Becomes Crypto’s Sweetest Global Success!

Prezzi delle criptovalute

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$104,897.43
$104,897.43$104,897.43

+1.09%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,580.98
$3,580.98$3,580.98

+1.85%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$166.09
$166.09$166.09

+2.19%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3493
$2.3493$2.3493

+1.43%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17990
$0.17990$0.17990

+1.02%