ExchangeDEX+
Acquista cryptoMercatiSpotFutures500XEarnEventi
Altro
Blue Chip Blitz
According to DeFiLlama data, Perpetual DEXs hit a record milestone in September 2025, with monthly trading volume surpassing $1 trillion for the first time.According to DeFiLlama data, Perpetual DEXs hit a record milestone in September 2025, with monthly trading volume surpassing $1 trillion for the first time.

Aster, Hyperliquid, and Lighter dominate as Perp DEX trading soars

Di: Cryptopolitan
2025/10/03 00:14
Aster
ASTER$1,1173+8,80%
Perpetual Protocol
PERP$0,1555-0,38%
1
1$0,02651+27,14%

In September, the monthly trading volume on Perp DEXs surpassed $1 trillion for the first time in history, reaching a high of $1.14 trillion amid the surge in Perp trading.

DeFi Llama shows that Perpetual decentralized exchanges (Perp DEXs) achieved a notable milestone over the past month, surpassing $1 trillion in monthly trading volume for the first time. This achievement reflects the sector’s rapid growth, representing a 48% growth from August’s $766 billion. 

Aster, Hyperliquid, and Lighter dominate as Perp DEX trading soars

Perpetual Protocol’s monthly trading volume surpassed $1 trillion for the first time in September, currently standing at $ 1.226 trillion. The surge has been driven by increased competition across several platforms, including Hyperliquid (HYPE), Aster  (ASTER), and Lighter. ASTER led with $493.61 billion monthly Perpetual trading volume, followed by HYPE, $280.74 billion, and Lighter, which recorded $165.4 billion Perpetual volume. DefiLlama data also highlighted several chains that played a role in the surge, including edgeX, Pacifica, and Paradex.

BNB Chain-focused Aster, supported by YZi Labs, rose quickly to take the top spot in last month’s Perpetual swap trading volume, reaching over $420 billion in activity. The long-standing custom Layer 1 platform Hyperliquid fell to second place, recording $282.5 billion in September trading volume, a 29% drop from its $398 billion in August. Aster will also launch its own Aster Chain, a ZK-based Layer 1, to support its Perpetual trading platform.

At the same time, Ethereum Layer 2 Perpetual DEX Lighter gained $164.4 billion in September to secure third place, even though it’s still in private beta. With the Lighter public mainnet now live as of Wednesday, it could soon challenge Aster and Hyperliquid in the Perpetual trading space as it opens up to more traders from its current 188,000 unique accounts and over 50,000 daily active users.

According to a recent Cryptopolitan report, Aster surpassed HYPE and received around $12.19 million in fees over the past 24 hours, compared to HYPE’s $3.5 million. The feat positions the digital asset as the second-highest protocol globally in fee capture, surpassing Circle and Uniswap. Aster earned $121.55 million in fee capture in the last seven days and $148.69 million over the past month. T

Aster surpasses HYPE in daily revenue and Perp volume

Cryptopolitan revealed that Aster has drawn traders’ attention due to its focus on Perpetual futures trading and its 1,001x max leverage options. The decentralized exchange surpassed Hyperliquid in daily revenue during its first week, but remained behind in terms of trading volume. At the time of publication, Aster’s Perpetual trading volume hit $70.64 billion in the last 24 hours. 

Hyperliquid’s blockchain powers the exchange, and its transparent model has also caught headlines due to whales placing big bets. Hyperliquid’s maximum leverage also tops out at 40x.

The Aster token has increased by 6.4% in the last 24 hours, reaching $1.73 at the time of publication. Since its launch this September, Aster has surged by 1,942%. The token soared by 2,000% in the first seven days of its debut, reaching a $3.8 billion market capitalization. 

At the time of publication, Aster’s market cap increased by nearly 7% to $2.89 billion, making it the 40th largest digital asset by market capitalization. Predictions from Myriad suggest the token could hit $4 before November, giving it a 24.4% chance.

The smartest crypto minds already read our newsletter. Want in? Join them.

Disclaimer: gli articoli ripubblicati su questo sito provengono da piattaforme pubbliche e sono forniti esclusivamente a scopo informativo. Non riflettono necessariamente le opinioni di MEXC. Tutti i diritti rimangono agli autori originali. Se ritieni che un contenuto violi i diritti di terze parti, contatta service@support.mexc.com per la rimozione. MEXC non fornisce alcuna garanzia in merito all'accuratezza, completezza o tempestività del contenuto e non è responsabile per eventuali azioni intraprese sulla base delle informazioni fornite. Il contenuto non costituisce consulenza finanziaria, legale o professionale di altro tipo, né deve essere considerato una raccomandazione o un'approvazione da parte di MEXC.

Potrebbe anche piacerti

Crypto Market Cap Edges Up 2% as Bitcoin Approaches $118K After Fed Rate Trim

Crypto Market Cap Edges Up 2% as Bitcoin Approaches $118K After Fed Rate Trim

The global crypto market cap rose 2% to $4.2 trillion on Thursday, lifted by Bitcoin’s steady climb toward $118,000 after the Fed delivered its first interest rate cut of the year. Gains were measured, however, as investors weighed the central bank’s cautious tone on future policy moves. Bitcoin last traded 1% higher at $117,426. Ether rose 2.8% to $4,609. XRP also gained, rising 2.9% to $3.10. Fed Chair Jerome Powell described Wednesday’s quarter-point reduction as a risk-management step, stressing that policymakers were in no hurry to speed up the easing cycle. His comments dampened expectations of more aggressive cuts, limiting enthusiasm across risk assets. Traders Anticipated Fed Rate Trim, Leaving Little Room for Surprise Rally The Federal Open Market Committee voted 11-to-1 to lower the benchmark lending rate to a range of 4.00% to 4.25%. The sole dissent came from newly appointed governor Stephen Miran, who pushed for a half-point cut. Traders were largely prepared for the move. Futures markets tracked by the CME FedWatch tool had assigned a 96% probability to a 25 basis point cut, making the decision widely anticipated. That advance positioning meant much of the potential boost was already priced in, creating what analysts described as a “buy the rumour, sell the news” environment. Fed Rate Decision Creates Conditions for Crypto, But Traders Still Hold Back Andrew Forson, president of DeFi Technologies, said lower borrowing costs would eventually steer more money toward digital assets. “A lower cost of capital indicates more capital flows into the digital assets space because the risk hurdle rate for money is lower,” he noted. He added that staking products and blockchain projects could become attractive alternatives to traditional bonds, offering both yield and appreciation. Despite the cut, crypto markets remained calm. Open interest in Bitcoin futures held steady and no major liquidation cascades followed the Fed’s decision. Analysts pointed to Powell’s language and upcoming economic data as the key factors for traders before building larger positions. Powell’s Caution Tempers Immediate Impact of Fed Rate Move on Crypto Markets History also suggests crypto rallies after rate cuts often take time. When the Fed eased in Dec. 2024, Bitcoin briefly surged 5% cent before consolidating, with sustained gains arriving only weeks later. This time, market watchers are bracing for a similar pattern. Powell’s insistence on caution, combined with uncertainty around inflation and growth, has kept short-term volatility muted even as sentiment for risk assets improves. BitMine’s Tom Lee this week predicted that Bitcoin and Ether could deliver “monster gains” in the next three months if the Fed continues on an easing path. His view echoes broader expectations that liquidity-sensitive assets will outperform once the cycle gathers pace. For now, the crypto sector has digested the Fed’s move with restraint. Traders remain focused on signals from the central bank’s October meeting to determine whether Wednesday’s step marks the beginning of a broader policy shift or just a one-off adjustment
Capverse
CAP$0,11701-0,34%
Condividi
CryptoNews2025/09/18 13:14
Is the Zcash (ZEC) Price Rally Coming to an End? This One Level Will Decide It

Is the Zcash (ZEC) Price Rally Coming to an End? This One Level Will Decide It

Zcash has been one of the climbers this cycle, pushing from the $200 zone all the way toward $600 without much noise from the broader market. But now, after an extended run and clear signs of slowing momentum, traders are starting to ask the obvious question: is the ZEC price rally finally running out of
Zcash
ZEC$645,91+8,56%
Nowchain
NOW$0,00208+4,00%
Everclear
CLEAR$0,01194+2,66%
Condividi
Coinstats2025/11/10 02:00
Next Wave of Stablecoin Boom May Seem Invisible, Says Transak CEO

Next Wave of Stablecoin Boom May Seem Invisible, Says Transak CEO

Transak co-founder and CEO Sami Start said stablecoin adoption will feel increasingly invisible as they are folded into consumer applications.
Boom
BOOM$0,01533-1,74%
MAY
MAY$0,0261-2,53%
Condividi
Coinstats2025/11/10 02:01

Notizie di tendenza

Altro

Crypto Market Cap Edges Up 2% as Bitcoin Approaches $118K After Fed Rate Trim

Is the Zcash (ZEC) Price Rally Coming to an End? This One Level Will Decide It

Next Wave of Stablecoin Boom May Seem Invisible, Says Transak CEO

Whitelist Closes, Presale Goes Live: Milk Mocha’s $HUGS Token Becomes Crypto’s Sweetest Global Success!

Best Sit and Go Poker Sites

Prezzi delle criptovalute

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$104 939,15
$104 939,15$104 939,15

+1,13%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3 581,87
$3 581,87$3 581,87

+1,88%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$166,21
$166,21$166,21

+2,26%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2,3498
$2,3498$2,3498

+1,45%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0,18018
$0,18018$0,18018

+1,17%