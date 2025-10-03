Aster Dominates Perpetual Trading with $493B Monthly Volume

Aster has blasted to the top of the perpetual trading market with a 493.6 billion trading volume recorded over the past 30 days. It is an outrageous figure, which puts it far ahead of its competitors and suggests that the protocol is gradually pushing the on-chain derivatives market to the forefront.

Aster has alone gained a volume of $82.08 billion in the past 24 hours alone. In the last week, it recorded 415.68 billion, which is almost 6 times the amount recorded by its nearest competitor, Hyperliquid. These numbers do not only show the market penetration of Aster but also indicate the growing demand for a decentralized perpetual trading solution.

Hyperliquid, Lighter, and edgeX Trail Behind Aster

Although Aster is far ahead of other platforms, other platforms also reported significant numbers. Hyperliquid also stated that it has traded 70.3 billion per week and 280.7 billion during the same month. Lighter had the next highest volume of $165.4 billion per month, with EdgeX a distant fourth at 91.1 billion.

Despite the consistent enhancement of these platforms, none of them has been as successful as Aster. Its ability to accommodate high trading volumes depicts its liquidity depth and the confidence of its users.

Smaller Protocols Show Steady Participation

Under the four leading portal platforms, like Pacifica, Paradex, ApeX Protocol, and Jupiter, smaller volumes were added. Pacifica earned an additional 30-day revenue of $10.62 billion, and Paradex earned a 30-day revenue of 18.85 billion. ApeX Protocol and Jupiter produced $15.28 billion and $21.73 billion, respectively.

These platforms possibly are not as large as Aster itself, but they do indicate the variety and persistence of decentralized exchanges to appeal to different user groups.

Setting the Pace for On-Chain Derivatives

The emergence of Aster is indicative of a greater trend towards decentralized perpetual trading, where speed of execution, liquidity, and availability all become highly significant. By being dominant like this, it lends credence to the fact that the users are more likely to focus on platforms that are able to support the institutions’ level of demand without reducing their level of decentralization.

The almost six times volume it has over Hyperliquid in weekly volumes does not merely represent statistical victory; it highlights an ever-increasing concentration of action and confidence in its ecosystem.

Conclusion

Aster has proven itself the most successful perpetual trading by trading almost half a trillion dollars in under 30 days. It does not only grow explosively faster than competitors but also establishes a new benchmark of on-chain derivatives platforms.