The post Aster Announces 4% Token Airdrop Amidst Community Speculation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: CEO Leonard reveals new airdrop phase. 4% supply for airdrop, decisions pending. Potential vesting may stabilize market impacts. Aster CEO Leonard announced a major airdrop of 320 million ASTER tokens, worth approximately $600 million, as part of Phase 2 plans, sparking community anticipation. This allocation seeks to bolster token stability while enhancing community engagement, with a potential vesting structure intended to sustain market balance. Aster Allocates 4% Token Supply in New Airdrop Aster CEO Leonard confirmed through official channels and livestream discussions that the project will allocate 4% of its total token supply during the next phase of distribution. This includes 320 million ASTER tokens valued at approximately $600 million. The decision to implement potential vesting criteria remains under consideration. This measure could provide stability and protect token value by mitigating any immediate sell-off risk that large airdrops often provoke. Market participants are closely monitoring these discussions. “I think we reserve the right of doing it. We will kind of decide things and announce it. I think in the next two to three days, you can expect us to make a final decision and release that explanation.” — Leonard, CEO, Aster Market Reactions and Potential Impacts of Vesting Strategies Did you know? Aster’s decision to potentially implement vesting for its Phase 2 airdrop aligns with strategies seen in protocols like dYdX and Optimism, aimed at reducing sell pressure and ensuring sustainable token value growth. CoinMarketCap data highlights Aster’s current price at $1.81 and a market cap of $3.00 billion. The 24-hour trading volume shows significant activity at $1.26 billion. Price has fluctuated dramatically over the last month, showcasing a 2043.31% rise. Aster(ASTER), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 21:25 UTC on October 5, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap Historical data and trends analyzed by Coincu’s research team propose that implementing… The post Aster Announces 4% Token Airdrop Amidst Community Speculation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: CEO Leonard reveals new airdrop phase. 4% supply for airdrop, decisions pending. Potential vesting may stabilize market impacts. Aster CEO Leonard announced a major airdrop of 320 million ASTER tokens, worth approximately $600 million, as part of Phase 2 plans, sparking community anticipation. This allocation seeks to bolster token stability while enhancing community engagement, with a potential vesting structure intended to sustain market balance. Aster Allocates 4% Token Supply in New Airdrop Aster CEO Leonard confirmed through official channels and livestream discussions that the project will allocate 4% of its total token supply during the next phase of distribution. This includes 320 million ASTER tokens valued at approximately $600 million. The decision to implement potential vesting criteria remains under consideration. This measure could provide stability and protect token value by mitigating any immediate sell-off risk that large airdrops often provoke. Market participants are closely monitoring these discussions. “I think we reserve the right of doing it. We will kind of decide things and announce it. I think in the next two to three days, you can expect us to make a final decision and release that explanation.” — Leonard, CEO, Aster Market Reactions and Potential Impacts of Vesting Strategies Did you know? Aster’s decision to potentially implement vesting for its Phase 2 airdrop aligns with strategies seen in protocols like dYdX and Optimism, aimed at reducing sell pressure and ensuring sustainable token value growth. CoinMarketCap data highlights Aster’s current price at $1.81 and a market cap of $3.00 billion. The 24-hour trading volume shows significant activity at $1.26 billion. Price has fluctuated dramatically over the last month, showcasing a 2043.31% rise. Aster(ASTER), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 21:25 UTC on October 5, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap Historical data and trends analyzed by Coincu’s research team propose that implementing…