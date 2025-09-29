Aspecta Launches ASP Flywheel Program 1.0, ASP Staking to Go Live Soon

PANews reported on September 29 that infrastructure company Aspecta announced the launch of ASP Flywheel 1.0. ASP Flywheel includes an ASP points system, ASP<>BuildKey pairing, an ASP pledge mechanism, and joint releases with external partners.

The ASP points system rewards ASP holders and stakers. Users can earn points by holding ASP, trading BuildKeys, contributing to the ecosystem, and staking ASP. Points can be used to participate in the early deposit phase of projects where ASP<>BuildKey pairing is enabled, providing access to high-reward BuildKey allocations. Points data may take 24 hours to update.

The ASP<>BuildKey pairing utilizes a fair launch mechanism, allowing users to fairly purchase early BuildKeys through deposits, with historical data demonstrating returns of 10x to 100x. Starting in October 2025, this mechanism will be linked to ASP and Aspecta Points, with users required to meet point requirements to participate in different deposit groups.

ASP staking will be available soon, allowing stakers to earn more points, share transaction fees, and receive other incentives. Based on last year's data, the expected annualized return on ASP staking is 34%.

