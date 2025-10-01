Are quantum computers stealing Bitcoin? Inside Josh Mandell’s claim and the pushback

Former trader Josh Mandell claims quantum computers are draining old Bitcoin wallets. Experts disagree — here’s what the technology can (and can’t) do.
Bitcoin was built on the principle that once funds are secured by a private key, only the holder can access them. But what if that assumption no longer holds?
In what was reportedly a now-deleted post on X, former Wall Street trader Josh Mandell alleged that quantum computers are being used to siphon Bitcoin (BTC) from long-dormant wallets — especially those of owners presumed inactive or deceased.
Read more