Analyst Sees $10B-$20B Inflows First Year If XRP ETFs Approved

2025/10/06 02:26
Crypto News

Ripple news is back in the headlines as analysts forecast massive capital inflows if the SEC greenlights XRP ETFs. Some now predict $10 billion to $20 billion could pour into the token during its first year. 

With futures open interest already breaking records and growing spot demand confirmed in recent data, XRP’s positioning is looking stronger than ever. As a result, analysts are looking into more altcoins as Bitcoin hits a roadblock. Here’s the full details:

Ripple News Could Attract Up to $20 Billion –  XRP Analyst Says

The prospect of US-based spot XRP ETFs has stirred optimism across crypto and institutional circles. Some analysts believe XRP could attract between $10 billion and $20 billion in capital during the first year if the ETFs receive approval. Traders recognise that it could mean a defining moment for XRP’s adoption and strengthen its market position.

In Top Trader, analyst Scient notes that XRP has been consolidating in a descending triangle pattern above its $2.80 support zone. This structure is typically viewed as a precursor to strong directional momentum. XRP’s ability to hold this zone despite repeated tests has fueled expectations of a potential parabolic advance.

Moreover, David Schwartz’s shift from daily leadership at Ripple to an emeritus role is described as symbolic of XRP’s maturity. The move suggests the ecosystem is less dependent on individual leadership and is entering a phase of broader adoption.

If ETFs move forward, institutional players such as asset managers, hedge funds and corporate treasuries could view XRP as a regulated and accessible entry point. The multi-billion estimate is drawn from comparisons with capital flows observed in other ETF launches.

While risks from regulation or broader markets remain, it’s important to remember that Ripple won against the SEC at the Federal Court. The XRP token is trading at a 7.2% growth from the previous week, $5.8 billion in market inflow. According to CoinCodex, XRP could hit the $3.5 mark within the next three months.

Layer Brett (LBRETT) Marries Meme Culture With Layer 2 Utility

Layer Brett has quickly become one of the most exciting names in crypto, combining meme-driven energy with serious technology. What makes it stand out is not just hype but the way it delivers tangible benefits to investors who want more than a speculative token.

One of its exciting features is that LBRETT holders can lock their tokens to earn over 600% APY, effectively turning a simple purchase into a source of passive income. This adds a layer of stability that meme coins rarely provide, while still preserving the chance for explosive upside.

Moreover, its foundation on Layer 2 technology ensures more than just faster speeds and lower fees. It provides scalability for future applications in NFTs, gaming, and DeFi, giving holders access to a broader ecosystem that grows alongside the token. By investing in LBRETT, you’re essentially buying into infrastructure that can support real innovation.

Equally exciting is its role in MemeFi, where humor and culture meet genuine financial utility. Layer Brett taps into viral energy, keeping investors engaged while also ensuring mechanisms like no-KYC participation make it accessible worldwide.

Conclusion

Layer Brett’s rise has sparked comparisons with altcoin giants like XRP, but its trajectory hints at something even bigger. With over $4.2 million raised in its ongoing presale, this new meme token is off to a remarkable start. For those looking to get in early, Layer Brett is currently priced at just $0.0058!

Source: https://coindoo.com/ripple-news-analyst-sees-10b-20b-inflows-first-year-if-xrp-etfs-approved/

The Best Crypto Presale in 2025? Solana and ADA Struggle, but Lyno AI Surges With Growing Momentum

The Best Crypto Presale in 2025? Solana and ADA Struggle, but Lyno AI Surges With Growing Momentum

The post The Best Crypto Presale in 2025? Solana and ADA Struggle, but Lyno AI Surges With Growing Momentum appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. With the development of 2025, certain large cryptocurrencies encounter continuous issues and a new player secures an impressive advantage. Solana is struggling with congestion, and the ADA of Cardano is still at a significantly lower level than its highest price. In the meantime, Lyno AI presale is gaining momentum, attracting a large number of investors. Solana Faces Setbacks Amid Market Pressure However, despite the hype surrounding ETFs, Solana fell by 7% to $ 203, due to the constant congestion problems that hamper its network functionality. This makes adoption slow and aggravates traders who want to get things done quickly. Recent upgrades should combat those issues but the competition is rising, and Solana continues to lag in terms of user adoption and ecosystem development. Cardano Struggles to Regain Momentum ADA, the token of a Cardano, costs 72% less than the 2021 high and is developing more slowly than Ethereum Layer 2 solutions. The adoption of the coin is not making any progress despite the good forecasts. Analysts believe that the road to regain the past heights is long before Cardano can go back, with more technological advancements getting more and more attention. Lyno AI’s Explosive Presale Growth In stark contrast, Lyno AI is currently in its Early Bird presale, in which tokens are sold at 0.05 per unit and have already sold 632,398 tokens and raised 31,462 dollars. The next stage price will be established at $0.055 and the final target will be at $0.10. Audited by Cyberscope , Lyno AI provides a cross-chain AI arbitrage platform that enables retail traders to compete with institutions. Its AI algorithms perform trades in 15+ blockchains in real time, opening profitable arbitrage opportunities to everyone. Those who make purchases above 100 dollars are also offered the possibility of winning in the 100K Lyno AI…
‘Alien Earth’ Composer Jeff Russo Dives Into Score For FX Series

‘Alien Earth’ Composer Jeff Russo Dives Into Score For FX Series

The post ‘Alien Earth’ Composer Jeff Russo Dives Into Score For FX Series appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. FX’s Alien: Earth — Pictured: Timothy Olyphant as Kirsh. Courtesy of Patrick Brown/FX The following contains certain spoilers for Alien: Earth! When it came time to marry picture and music for FX’s Alien: Earth, series creator Noah Hawley did what he’s done for close to 20 years: call up Jeff Russo. “[He] said, ‘I’m adapting the Alien IP, for television. What do you think, musically?’” Russo recalls over Zoom. “We started talking and I began writing music for it. It seemed like…not a foregone conclusion, but a conversation that was being had.” A founder of Tonic and a previous member of Low Stars, the composer has scored all of Hawley’s film and television projects since The Unusuals (2009). “Everything I’ve learned about making music for storytelling, I learned by doing with him,” Russo adds. “He really knows what he wants. And when you have a confident filmmaker that is also open to artistic collaboration, it’s the best of all the worlds.” The first small screen translation of the nearly 50-year-old franchise known for straddling horror, sci-fi, and action genres, Alien: Earth takes place two years before the events of the 1979 original and nearly six decades before Aliens. “We talk a lot about trying to figure out what the underlying property is making our audience feel,” Russo explains. “Trying to create a unique narrative and way of telling the story, but at the same time, making the audience feel that same feeling. In this case, there’s that feeling of dread. There’s that tense, eerie feeling created with such a deft hand in Alien. And then [came Aliens, which was] such a great action piece. So how are we going to take those two ideas and sort of mix them together, have that be something unique and different, while eliciting the…
Google Becomes Latest in Agentic AI Stablecoin Payments Race

Google Becomes Latest in Agentic AI Stablecoin Payments Race

Internet giant Google is delving deeper into payments with a new AI-driven protocol that supports stablecoins.
