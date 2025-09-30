ExchangeDEX+
DeMar DeRozan #10 of the Sacramento Kings is defended by Jose Alvarado #15 of the New Orleans Pelicans during the second half of a game at the Smoothie King Center on February 12, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Derick E. Hingle | Getty Images Basketball fans watching on Prime Video this season will be able to track their wagers through an expanded partnership between Amazon and Flutter-owned FanDuel, the exclusive odds provider of the NBA and WNBA on Prime. Bettors will be able to link their FanDuel accounts to their Prime Video profiles and see how their wagers are playing out in real time, Amazon announced Tuesday. Users can track progress on parlays and check wins and losses. The new feature doesn't permit bets to be placed directly on Prime Video. The overlay option, called OddsView, will update odds, lines, probabilities, moneylines, spreads and game props all in real time in what Amazon is calling an "immersive" experience. It'll be available for all NBA games on Amazon Prime Video. FanDuel's president of sports, Mike Raffensperger, called it "a significant milestone in how we connect with basketball fans." Former LA Clipper Blake Griffin, who will serve as an analyst for NBA on Prime, will also became an ambassador for FanDuel's NBA offering. Griffin will be featured across FanDuel campaigns as well as in on-air integrations, social media and live events. For Prime Video, it's another extension of how it serves up sports and looks to gain more viewers with features and enhancements. "Since Day 1, we've challenged ourselves to invent features that heighten, customize and add storytelling elements for fans within the live sports experience," said Jay Marine, head of Prime Video U.S. and global sports and advertising, in a release. "As we tip off this long-term relationship with the NBA, we're…

Amazon Prime Video, FanDuel launch real-time NBA betting updates

Di: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/30 23:15
DeMar DeRozan #10 of the Sacramento Kings is defended by Jose Alvarado #15 of the New Orleans Pelicans during the second half of a game at the Smoothie King Center on February 12, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Derick E. Hingle | Getty Images

Basketball fans watching on Prime Video this season will be able to track their wagers through an expanded partnership between Amazon and Flutter-owned FanDuel, the exclusive odds provider of the NBA and WNBA on Prime.

Bettors will be able to link their FanDuel accounts to their Prime Video profiles and see how their wagers are playing out in real time, Amazon announced Tuesday. Users can track progress on parlays and check wins and losses. The new feature doesn’t permit bets to be placed directly on Prime Video.

The overlay option, called OddsView, will update odds, lines, probabilities, moneylines, spreads and game props all in real time in what Amazon is calling an “immersive” experience. It’ll be available for all NBA games on Amazon Prime Video.

FanDuel’s president of sports, Mike Raffensperger, called it “a significant milestone in how we connect with basketball fans.”

Former LA Clipper Blake Griffin, who will serve as an analyst for NBA on Prime, will also became an ambassador for FanDuel’s NBA offering. Griffin will be featured across FanDuel campaigns as well as in on-air integrations, social media and live events.

For Prime Video, it’s another extension of how it serves up sports and looks to gain more viewers with features and enhancements.

“Since Day 1, we’ve challenged ourselves to invent features that heighten, customize and add storytelling elements for fans within the live sports experience,” said Jay Marine, head of Prime Video U.S. and global sports and advertising, in a release. “As we tip off this long-term relationship with the NBA, we’re excited to launch a best-in-class bet tracking experience with FanDuel, as well as a wide-ranging suite of broadcast innovations to enhance Prime Video’s comprehensive NBA offerings.”

Arrows pointing outwards

FanDuel bet tracking overlaid on Amazon Prime Video streaming.

Courtesy: Prime Video

Prime Video has been expanding its footprint across sports, including its deal with the NFL for “Thursday Night Football.” Similar to its plans for the NBA, Amazon has integrated various tech and AI-driven features into its “Thursday Night Football” telecast.

The FanDuel feature and partnership is exclusive to the NBA and, beginning next season, the WNBA. Amazon became the newest partner for national NBA games in the league’s recent media rights negotiations, which saw the tech giant, Disney’s ESPN and Comcast’s NBCUniversal enter into an 11-year deal valued at about $77 billion.

The 2025 NBA season officially begins on Oct. 21. In addition to the national game package, Amazon is also a provider of the regional sports networks recently rebranded as FanDuel Sports Networks — and owned by Main Street Sports — through Prime Video.

The integration of sports, streaming and betting has been picking up steam — from advertising deals to integration into the viewing experience.

Betting odds have become an established part of game broadcasts, and dedicated shows around betting are prominent.

Betting via mobile apps has made it easier in states with legalized online gambling. And the continued consumer shift to streaming has allowed for greater integration on living room screens.

Amazon’s streaming service isn’t the first to incorporate betting odds into the viewing experience.

Ahead of the NFL season, ESPN launched its direct-to-consumer streaming service, bringing its TV networks and other features together in a streaming offering for the first time.

The new ESPN app includes a viewing screen that integrates relevant ESPN fantasy stats for a viewer’s personal fantasy team players, as well as bets that have been made using ESPN BET in a state where it’s legal to place online wagers.

Earlier this week, NBCUniversal entered into a multi-year advertising deal with DraftKings, another major sports betting platform. The agreement will see DraftKings integrated across NBCUniversal’s sports portfolio.

Disclosure: Comcast is the parent company of NBCUniversal, which owns CNBC. Versant would become the new parent company of CNBC upon Comcast’s planned spinoff of Versant.

Source: https://www.cnbc.com/2025/09/30/amazon-prime-fanduel-real-time-nba-betting-updates.html

Disclaimer: gli articoli ripubblicati su questo sito provengono da piattaforme pubbliche e sono forniti esclusivamente a scopo informativo.

