The post Amazon Prime Video, FanDuel launch real-time NBA betting updates appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. DeMar DeRozan #10 of the Sacramento Kings is defended by Jose Alvarado #15 of the New Orleans Pelicans during the second half of a game at the Smoothie King Center on February 12, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Derick E. Hingle | Getty Images Basketball fans watching on Prime Video this season will be able to track their wagers through an expanded partnership between Amazon and Flutter-owned FanDuel, the exclusive odds provider of the NBA and WNBA on Prime. Bettors will be able to link their FanDuel accounts to their Prime Video profiles and see how their wagers are playing out in real time, Amazon announced Tuesday. Users can track progress on parlays and check wins and losses. The new feature doesn't permit bets to be placed directly on Prime Video. The overlay option, called OddsView, will update odds, lines, probabilities, moneylines, spreads and game props all in real time in what Amazon is calling an "immersive" experience. It'll be available for all NBA games on Amazon Prime Video. FanDuel's president of sports, Mike Raffensperger, called it "a significant milestone in how we connect with basketball fans." Former LA Clipper Blake Griffin, who will serve as an analyst for NBA on Prime, will also became an ambassador for FanDuel's NBA offering. Griffin will be featured across FanDuel campaigns as well as in on-air integrations, social media and live events. For Prime Video, it's another extension of how it serves up sports and looks to gain more viewers with features and enhancements. "Since Day 1, we've challenged ourselves to invent features that heighten, customize and add storytelling elements for fans within the live sports experience," said Jay Marine, head of Prime Video U.S. and global sports and advertising, in a release. "As we tip off this long-term relationship with the NBA, we're…