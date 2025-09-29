Altcoin ETFs Face Make-or-Break Moment in October

That answer could arrive within weeks, as U.S. regulators prepare to decide the fate of 16 new ETF filings linked to tokens beyond the two largest networks.

The Securities and Exchange Commission has a crowded calendar in October. Canary’s proposal for a Litecoin product comes due first, followed quickly by XRP and Solana filings from multiple issuers, including Grayscale, VanEck, Franklin, and WisdomTree. Dogecoin and Hedera are also in the mix, making this one of the broadest waves of applications the market has seen.

Analysts have already dubbed the coming stretch “ETF month.” Nate Geraci of NovaDius Wealth Management described it as a pivotal moment for altcoins, while trader Daan Crypto Trades noted that even without heavyweight applicants like Fidelity or BlackRock, the volume of decisions could prove a catalyst.

The backdrop is shifting, too. After years of hesitation, the SEC recently introduced a streamlined listing standard for commodity-based trust shares – a move that Bloomberg’s James Seyffart and Eric Balchunas believe could accelerate approvals and eventually open the door to dozens of tokens with futures markets.

Why does it matter? Altcoin ETFs would allow both retail traders and institutions to buy exposure to Solana’s DeFi ecosystem, XRP’s post-lawsuit momentum, or even meme favorites like Dogecoin through regulated investment products. That removes the technical barrier of wallets and exchanges, potentially unlocking a new wave of demand.

Some asset managers aren’t waiting. Hashdex has already broadened one of its crypto ETFs to include Solana, XRP, and Stellar, signaling that the shift may already be underway outside the U.S. If the SEC follows through in October, Wall Street could see its first regulated altcoin funds within weeks – a move that would reshape the conversation around crypto adoption in American finance.

