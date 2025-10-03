Almaviva and Fabrick will lead the revolution

The European Central Bank (ECB) has chosen two leaders of Italian innovation, Almaviva and Fabrick, to develop the mobile app and technological infrastructure that will provide all European Union citizens access to the Digital Euro.

This project represents a groundbreaking shift in the European digital payments landscape, aiming to strengthen cohesion, monetary sovereignty, and financial security in the euro area.

A unique app for all European citizens

The goal of the ECB is to offer every European citizen a uniform and secure experience in digital payments.

The application, designed to be intuitive and user-friendly, will be accessible from smartphones, tablets, and smartwatches, allowing electronic payments in physical stores, online, or between individuals. The design and functionalities will be identical in all Union countries, thus ensuring simplicity, security, and inclusivity.

The Digital Euro, issued and guaranteed by the Eurosystem, is designed to make payments simpler, safer, and more accessible, complementing cash and strengthening financial inclusion throughout the euro area.

Open and Interoperable Infrastructure: The Technological Heart of the Project

One of the key elements of the project entrusted to Almaviva and Fabrick is the creation of an open and interoperable technological infrastructure.

Thanks to dedicated SDKs and APIs, European payment service providers will be able to easily integrate their services with the Digital Euro platform.

This strategic choice aims to promote widespread adoption of the new digital currency and stimulate innovation in the payments ecosystem, strengthening European technological autonomy.

Contract Details: A Strategic Partnership for the Future

The contract, awarded through a tender reserved for European companies, sees Almaviva and Fabrick operating as a temporary joint venture. The initial duration of the agreement is four years, with the possibility of extension up to ten years. The maximum value of the contractual framework is approximately 153 million euros.

The plan foresees that the first two years will be dedicated to the development of the Digital Euro and the gradual launch of various use cases. In the following two years, the development will be completed, and the full operability of the platform will be ensured.

Possible extensions will allow for the expansion of functionalities, support user growth, and ensure continuous maintenance and assistance.

A step forward for European digital sovereignty

The introduction of the Digital Euro represents a decisive step towards European cohesion, strengthening the monetary sovereignty and strategic autonomy of the euro area.

The new infrastructure will enhance the efficiency of the entire payment ecosystem, promote innovation, and increase resilience against cyber attacks or potential technical disruptions.

Almaviva: Italian Excellence in Digital Innovation

Almaviva is one of the leading Italian groups in the Information & Communication Technology sector, with over 40 years of experience in the digital transformation of businesses and public administrations.

In 2024, Almaviva has more than 40,000 employees in Italy and worldwide, with revenues exceeding 1.4 billion euros. The group operates through a global network of over 30 companies and 80 locations in Italy and abroad, with a consolidated presence in the United States, Latin America, Belgium, Spain, Finland, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Egypt, and Tunisia.

Almaviva leads the evolution of processes and systems in the most strategic sectors, from public administration to transportation, from healthcare to finance, from defense to the environment, thanks to proprietary platforms and advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Data Analytics, Cloud, and Cybersecurity.

Fabrick: innovation and Open Finance at the service of banks and businesses

Since 2018, Fabrick has established itself as a benchmark in the innovation of digital financial services.

Through an open platform model, Fabrick offers easily integrable Open Finance solutions, allowing banks, fintech, companies, and startups to enrich their offerings with digital financial services quickly and with new business opportunities.

Fabrick is part of the Sella Group, Mastercard, and Reale Mutua Group ecosystem, and operates internationally with offices in Milan, Turin, Biella, Rome, as well as in Madrid, Munich, and London.

Among the innovative entities of the group are Fabrick Solutions Spain S.L., Alternative Payment Ltd (Judopay), finAPI GmbH, and the Fintech District community.

Prospects and Impact on the Future of Payments

The ECB’s decision to entrust two Italian companies with the development of the platform for the Digital Euro highlights Italy’s central role in European technological innovation.

The project promises to radically transform the way citizens and businesses make payments, making the experience simpler, safer, and more accessible for everyone.

The open and interoperable infrastructure will ensure maximum integration with existing payment services, facilitating a smooth transition to the new digital currency.

Furthermore, the collaboration between Almaviva and Fabrick represents a virtuous example of synergy between technological and financial expertise, benefiting the entire continent.

Towards a New Era of Digital Payments in Europe

With the Digital Euro, the European Union is preparing to enter a new era of digital payments, focusing on security, innovation, and inclusivity.

The commitment of Almaviva and Fabrick will be crucial to ensure the success of this initiative, which aims to strengthen Europe’s position in the global digital payments landscape and provide citizens with a modern, reliable, and cutting-edge tool.