ExchangeDEX+
Acquista cryptoMercatiSpotFutures500XEarnEventi
Altro
Blue Chip Blitz
The BNB price surged 5% in the past 24 hours to trade at $1,087.26 as of 3:48 a.m. on trading volume that rose 43% to [...]The BNB price surged 5% in the past 24 hours to trade at $1,087.26 as of 3:48 a.m. on trading volume that rose 43% to [...]

“All Currency” Will Become Stablecoins By 2030, Says Tether Co-Founder Reeve Collins

Di: Insidebitcoins
2025/10/03 17:02
Binance Coin
BNB$1,004.92+0.87%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.05187+2.30%
1
1$0.02657+27.74%
MemeCore
M$2.40325+0.93%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02365+3.63%

Tether co-founder Reeve Collins says “all currency” will become stablecoins by 2030 as traditional finance begins to move on-chain.

“All currency will be a stablecoin,” he said during an interview at the Token2049 conference in singapore. “So even fiat currency will be a stablecoin,” he added. “It’ll just be called dollars, euros, or yen.”

Benefits Of Tokenization Are Too Compelling For TradFi To Ignore

Collins argued that stablecoins will become the transaction method of choice for anyone who wants to send money within the next five years. 

According to the Tether co-founder, the benefits of tokenized assets have become too compelling for firms in the traditional finance sector to ignore. 

Among the benefits that tokenized assets have to offer is a far greater level of transparency and efficiency compared to assets that have not been tokenized on the blockchain, Collins said. These assets can be moved quickly without the need for middlemen, which offers more upside than traditional assets.

“That is why the tokenization narrative is so big, because everyone realizes the increase in the utility that you get from a tokenized asset versus a non-tokenized asset is so significant,” Collins said. 

US Crypto Embrace Was A Major Catalyst For The Industry

Collins went on to highlight that the pro-crypto Donald Trump Administration’s embrace of digital assets was a major catalyst for the industry.

Since entering the White House for a second term, US President Trump has delivered on a number of his election campaign promises to the crypto community. 

He has appointed long-time advocates of crypto into key regulatory positions. The President has also created a White House working group for digital assets, which passed down a multi-page report to agencies including the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) on how to better regulate cryptos. 

Trump also signed the GENIUS stablecoin Act into law, which establishes regulatory guidelines for stablecoin firms looking to issue their tokens in the US.

Prior to the Trump Administration’s crypto embrace, many large traditional finance firms were too afraid to enter the industry out of fear of government scrutiny, according to Collins. 

While there is still some gray area surrounding crypto, the Tether co-founder stated that the US government’s “shift in stance” has opened the “floodgates.” 

“Every large institution, every bank, everyone wants to create their own stablecoin, because it’s lucrative and it’s just a better way to transact,” Collins said. 

He then predicted that there will no longer be a divide between decentralized finance (DeFi) and centralized finance (CeFi). 

“There’ll be applications that do things, move money, give loans, do investments, and it will be a mix of the kind of the old, traditional style investments, and then the DeFi types of investments,” he said.

Stablecoin Market Cap Soars As Big Banks Rush To Launch Stablecoins

The stablecoin market cap has been in an upward trend ever since President Trump signed the GENIUS Act into law. Over the past seven days, the stablecoin market cap has continued rising. During this period, the capitalization for the tokens increased more than $5.808 billion to stand at $301.596 billion, according to DefiLlama data. 

Stablecoin market cap

Stablecoin market cap (Source: DefiLlama)

Tether still dominates the market. Data from CoinMarketCap puts the token’s market cap at more than $176.33 billion. The next-biggest stablecoin is Circle’s USD Coin (USDC), which has a capitalization of around $74.32 billion. 

As the capitalization for stablecoins continues to rise, large US banks are actively exploring blockchain and stablecoin technology. These include banks like Bank of America, Citigroup, and others.

According to a July 16 Reuters report, Bank of America’s CEO has confirmed that the bank is actively working on launching a stablecoin. Meanwhile, large US lenders such as Citigroup are also exploring stablecoin issuance to adapt to the more crypto-friendly environment in the US. 

Wall Street giant JPMorgan, on the other hand, already operates an internal blockchain-based token called JPM Coin. It’s used for settlement in institutional contexts, and is not available to the retail market.

In related news, the interbank messaging platform SWIFT announced that it is collaborating with Ethereum ecosystem developer Consensys and 30 global banks to develop a blockchain-based ledger. 

Related Articles

Disclaimer: gli articoli ripubblicati su questo sito provengono da piattaforme pubbliche e sono forniti esclusivamente a scopo informativo. Non riflettono necessariamente le opinioni di MEXC. Tutti i diritti rimangono agli autori originali. Se ritieni che un contenuto violi i diritti di terze parti, contatta service@support.mexc.com per la rimozione. MEXC non fornisce alcuna garanzia in merito all'accuratezza, completezza o tempestività del contenuto e non è responsabile per eventuali azioni intraprese sulla base delle informazioni fornite. Il contenuto non costituisce consulenza finanziaria, legale o professionale di altro tipo, né deve essere considerato una raccomandazione o un'approvazione da parte di MEXC.

Potrebbe anche piacerti

Crypto Market Cap Edges Up 2% as Bitcoin Approaches $118K After Fed Rate Trim

Crypto Market Cap Edges Up 2% as Bitcoin Approaches $118K After Fed Rate Trim

The global crypto market cap rose 2% to $4.2 trillion on Thursday, lifted by Bitcoin’s steady climb toward $118,000 after the Fed delivered its first interest rate cut of the year. Gains were measured, however, as investors weighed the central bank’s cautious tone on future policy moves. Bitcoin last traded 1% higher at $117,426. Ether rose 2.8% to $4,609. XRP also gained, rising 2.9% to $3.10. Fed Chair Jerome Powell described Wednesday’s quarter-point reduction as a risk-management step, stressing that policymakers were in no hurry to speed up the easing cycle. His comments dampened expectations of more aggressive cuts, limiting enthusiasm across risk assets. Traders Anticipated Fed Rate Trim, Leaving Little Room for Surprise Rally The Federal Open Market Committee voted 11-to-1 to lower the benchmark lending rate to a range of 4.00% to 4.25%. The sole dissent came from newly appointed governor Stephen Miran, who pushed for a half-point cut. Traders were largely prepared for the move. Futures markets tracked by the CME FedWatch tool had assigned a 96% probability to a 25 basis point cut, making the decision widely anticipated. That advance positioning meant much of the potential boost was already priced in, creating what analysts described as a “buy the rumour, sell the news” environment. Fed Rate Decision Creates Conditions for Crypto, But Traders Still Hold Back Andrew Forson, president of DeFi Technologies, said lower borrowing costs would eventually steer more money toward digital assets. “A lower cost of capital indicates more capital flows into the digital assets space because the risk hurdle rate for money is lower,” he noted. He added that staking products and blockchain projects could become attractive alternatives to traditional bonds, offering both yield and appreciation. Despite the cut, crypto markets remained calm. Open interest in Bitcoin futures held steady and no major liquidation cascades followed the Fed’s decision. Analysts pointed to Powell’s language and upcoming economic data as the key factors for traders before building larger positions. Powell’s Caution Tempers Immediate Impact of Fed Rate Move on Crypto Markets History also suggests crypto rallies after rate cuts often take time. When the Fed eased in Dec. 2024, Bitcoin briefly surged 5% cent before consolidating, with sustained gains arriving only weeks later. This time, market watchers are bracing for a similar pattern. Powell’s insistence on caution, combined with uncertainty around inflation and growth, has kept short-term volatility muted even as sentiment for risk assets improves. BitMine’s Tom Lee this week predicted that Bitcoin and Ether could deliver “monster gains” in the next three months if the Fed continues on an easing path. His view echoes broader expectations that liquidity-sensitive assets will outperform once the cycle gathers pace. For now, the crypto sector has digested the Fed’s move with restraint. Traders remain focused on signals from the central bank’s October meeting to determine whether Wednesday’s step marks the beginning of a broader policy shift or just a one-off adjustment
Capverse
CAP$0.11701-0.34%
Condividi
CryptoNews2025/09/18 13:14
Is the Zcash (ZEC) Price Rally Coming to an End? This One Level Will Decide It

Is the Zcash (ZEC) Price Rally Coming to an End? This One Level Will Decide It

Zcash has been one of the climbers this cycle, pushing from the $200 zone all the way toward $600 without much noise from the broader market. But now, after an extended run and clear signs of slowing momentum, traders are starting to ask the obvious question: is the ZEC price rally finally running out of
Zcash
ZEC$645.91+8.56%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00208+4.00%
Everclear
CLEAR$0.01194+2.66%
Condividi
Coinstats2025/11/10 02:00
Next Wave of Stablecoin Boom May Seem Invisible, Says Transak CEO

Next Wave of Stablecoin Boom May Seem Invisible, Says Transak CEO

Transak co-founder and CEO Sami Start said stablecoin adoption will feel increasingly invisible as they are folded into consumer applications.
Boom
BOOM$0.01533-1.74%
MAY
MAY$0.0261-2.53%
Condividi
Coinstats2025/11/10 02:01

Notizie di tendenza

Altro

Crypto Market Cap Edges Up 2% as Bitcoin Approaches $118K After Fed Rate Trim

Is the Zcash (ZEC) Price Rally Coming to an End? This One Level Will Decide It

Next Wave of Stablecoin Boom May Seem Invisible, Says Transak CEO

Whitelist Closes, Presale Goes Live: Milk Mocha’s $HUGS Token Becomes Crypto’s Sweetest Global Success!

Best Sit and Go Poker Sites

Prezzi delle criptovalute

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$104,763.12
$104,763.12$104,763.12

+0.96%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,576.45
$3,576.45$3,576.45

+1.72%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$165.98
$165.98$165.98

+2.12%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3480
$2.3480$2.3480

+1.38%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.18003
$0.18003$0.18003

+1.09%